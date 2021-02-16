“Tell stories about your clients’ experiences”, With Douglas Brown and Chelsea Baldwin of Business Bitch

Tell stories about your clients’ experiences.

As part of our series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company” I had the pleasure of interviewing Chelsea Baldwin, a multi-business entrepreneur and founder of Business Bitch, LLC. She’s grown two online companies to success, and now helps other people do the same. You can find her work at BusinessBitch.com, or check out free, practical advice & how-to’s from her & fellow entrepreneurs on The Business Bitch Podcast.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you for having me!

Sure:

My name is Chelsea Baldwin, and most people know me as the founder of Business Bitch, LLC where I work as a business coach & consultant.

I did, however, run a number of different websites before that, and developed one of them into a full-fledged copywriting agency, where I also offered marketing and copy consulting as well as services.

Before that, I worked as an online freelance writer and had a small but fast career in content marketing where I reached the CMO position at an app development company.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

The story that stands out is one where the client & I didn’t really know how much of an impact our work would have together until after the fact. He didn’t book a call for any particular outcome; he just wanted to pick my brain to see how I would do things differently.

We zeroed in on his email sequence and email marketing, and found some ways to “experiment” for optimization to see if they worked.

After that call, he took a couple of days to implement the strategies, and immediately began to see his revenues increase by 5,000 dollars per week. When you add that up, that’s over a quarter of a million dollars per year, which is probably the best ROI I’ve ever given someone in a single one-hour call.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I don’t think there is one person in particular who helped me become successful as a consultant and business coach, but only because I haven’t followed one singular path to get here.

I do know, though, that I’ve devoured LOTS of “how-to” articles and guides by dozens of people over the years that have helped me become a smarter business woman and do better work for my clients.

For example, I’ve had people teach me to write better copy, set up contracts for agency work, run A/B tests for conversion optimization, and so on. I was constantly (and still am) listening to all kinds of business ideas to gather inspiration to continue moving forward.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My “favorite” quote changes from time to time, but right now I have one from Zig Ziglar I keep coming back to, which says:

“You can get everything in life you want, if you will just help enough other people get what they want.”

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

I actually have two companies where I act in a consulting role.

The first one, Copy Power, is a copywriting agency. Our main focus there is copywriting services, where we help our customers stand out online, get the attention, and turn that attention into email list signups, new customers, up-sells, re-sells, etc. Of course, not client comes with copywriting and marketing knowledge built in, so getting them the most bang for their buck usually requires a good bit of copywriting and marketing consulting.

The main pain points we address there are not standing out when you feel the same as all of your competitors, and not being able to drive the attention you get into sales.

In my most recent company, Business Bitch, the pain point I help people solve is getting money into their bank accounts from their business ideas, up to the 300,000 dollars per year in revenue benchmark.

So many people with new business ideas or a desire to be self-employed don’t actually know how to take that drive and turn it into dollars, so I help them do that. By reaching the 300,000 dollars per year mark, most people are able to comfortably support their families, hiring a helping hand or two, and also have some cash flow to support continued business growth.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think the names of my companies really stand out. Business Bitch is definitely not something your average person would name their business, so that paired with the “impatience is a virtue” message catches the eye of the kind of people who would do well with my coaching.

Copy Power, on the other hand, speaks to the actual power having strong copy gives you, and a lot of people resonate with that.

No matter which website people come to first, though, a compliment I hear multiple times per month is that they loved how my website read, and that my copy really spoke to them. Being able to write to my audience with my web copy (instead of at them, like a lot of businesses do) gives them confidence to get in touch with me because they know I understand what it’s like to be in their shoes and that they can trust me to help them.

When you first started the business, what drove you, what was your primary motivation?

My primary motivation was to make money, especially when I started my first company.

I know that may not be the “PC” answer you’re supposed to give in an interview, but it’s true.

I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth, and I didn’t have an inheritance or a trust fund. I needed cash to live my life, so I had to figure out a way to get it. I didn’t have any other income (read: a 9–5 job) when I started my first business, so making money was the main motivation I had to get it going.

I do, however, think this desire for money has also paid off really well for my clients. Because I started out being so money-driven, that drive translated over into my client work, which made them even more profitable as well.

What drives you now? Is it the same? Did it change? Can you explain what you mean?

Oh, I’m definitely still driven by money now.

I have, however, gotten to a place where I know my basic needs will be taken care of, so I don’t stress about that as much.

But I do have bigger goals:

For example, I know I want to be an investor in good, smart companies that are changing the world, so I’m motivated to make enough money to be able to do that.

I’ve also transferred my “money-hungriness” for my clients to be focused on more than just a few clients at a time. I’ve realized that when LOTS of good people have money, they can really start to change the world. With this motivation, I’m probably even more focused on helping my clients make money, and make it fast.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes.

Over the years I’ve made handfuls of digital trainings teaching people how to do all kinds of things: write better website copy, create engaging blog posts, land 10,000 dollars+ freelance client deals, create passive income products, etc.

Right now, I’m focusing on re-recording some of the older ones to make them more professional, and I’m going to set up automated online funnels to sell them so I can get them into the hands of more people.

They’ll help people in a number of ways, but they all tend to centralize around the same theme of standing out online and converting the attention you get into sales or paid deals.

Does your company have a sales team? If yes, do you have any advice about how companies can create very high performing sales teams?

No; I am my only sales person right now. Thankfully though, I’ve done a lot of content marketing online that does a lot of pre-selling for me, so closing the deals really isn’t that much work.

However, I think the key to a highly-performing sales team is to have people who fully believe in your product, and who know they’re doing the world a favor by selling it to the people who need it.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

I’ve found that being active on LinkedIn is the best people to bring warm leads to you without having to do any awkward, cold outreach.

My own interactions on LinkedIn started out as just an experiment, but I was blown away by the results, and now swear by the platform. (I even recorded a full podcast episode on it at BusinessBitch.com/LinkedIn.)

Some specific stories come to mind:

I had one LinkedIn connection who DM’d me because she was casually interested in self-employment, due to losing her job from Covid. We talked about it, but she decided to go the route of landing a full-time job instead. About a month later, she landed a full-time gig, so I sent her a congratulations message. She thanked me, but mentioned that the gig was only short-term, and she’d soon be in the job market again, which she wasn’t looking forward to. In that time, however, she’d seen my content coming through her feed about self-employment and earning money for yourself. She wanted to book a call with me to talk about my coaching and getting a side gig going so she could stand on her own two feet once her short-term contract was over.

As a result of being active on LinkedIn with my brand, I’ve been invited to do a number of different interviews for podcasts and YouTube shows. After one interview, the host opened up to me & mentioned he was having a hard time actually closing the sales with his potential clients, which was causing some financial hardship despite being really good at what he does. We booked a 1:1 session & were able to figure out what he could do and say to close more of his deals, and it helped him a lot. He’s now got nearly double the amount of clients he had beforehand.

I had a reader who’d been quietly following me for a while, slowly building her freelance writing side business next to her full-time job. She got pushed into part-time hours after Covid hit, and eventually her position was dissolved. Thankfully she had a little bit of money coming in from her side hustle, but she needed to ramp it up fast. She purchased my training on landing five-figure client deals, started landing gigs worth more money, and then hired more for 1:1 long-term coaching to help make her business more solid. We’re now working on expanding her company into an agency so she doesn’t have to do as much client work herself, and she’s so excited about it.

Based on your experience, can you share a few strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

I do two key things that differentiate me from other business coaches & consultants.

One, any time someone hires me 1:1 for private coaching and consulting, they get my phone number and a way to send me voice notes throughout the week for motivation, accountability, and support. People who’ve worked with other business coaches before who didn’t offer this tell me that this part of my service really makes a difference in accountability, help, and getting things done. Responding to the messages doesn’t take me any more than 20 minutes per day, and it makes a world of difference for my clients.

The second thing I do is let people hire me for a cheaper 1:1 session before I try to force them into hiring me longer-term. A lot of the businesses I work with are bootstrapping, so this is important to them. If they can invest a quick 250 dollars, work with me for an hour, and get an amazing to-do list sent to them to get to their next level, they’re super appreciative. Plus, they can see that I offer tons of value for my price, so once that initial to-do list is finished, they can choose to work with me at a more intense level for even better results.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started My Consulting Business”. Please share a story or an example for each.

1) Networking is where it’s at. However, “networking” is not just about having people “in your network.” It’s about providing value to those people as well. When you can find ways to do this (like through LinkedIn), your word-of-mouth marketing will take off like crazy.

Example: I never do cold outreach on LinkedIn, yet I get more solid leads into my inbox every day than most cold callers I know.

I do this by actively commenting on other peoples’ content, and any time someone sends me a connection request, I accept and respond with a message. The conversation usually evolves pretty quickly, and a lot of these new connections become leads and clients ready to work with me.

Plus, anyone who doesn’t become a client has a positive, 1:1 experience with me, continues to engage in my content, and is a great source for referrals.

2) Have a more affordable offer for people to start with. This can be in a cheaper, shorter-term consulting package, a digital training course, or both. When people can “sample” your expertise and massively benefit at a lower-risk price point, they get really excited to work with you more in-depth that you hardly have to do any selling.

Example: Once I started offering troubleshooting sessions at half the price of working with me privately for a month, I signed on a lot more clients. I got a lot of signups for the troubleshooting sessions, and people converted into longer-term clients at a higher rate than they were before without that cheaper offer there as a middle ground.

3) Expensive PR & ads usually aren’t worth the cost when you’re just getting started.

Example: When I started my first company and wanted more consulting leads, I dropped thousands of dollars on “recommended” PR and ads professionals that literally got me zero results. I was trying to short-cut so I could have lots of clients and not have to do my own marketing, but if I’d just taken the time to do some valuable LinkedIn networking, I would have had those clients easily without losing all that money.

4) LEARN TO SELL. (Sorry that’s in all uppercase, but it’s something I’m serious about.)

Example: I, like a lot of non-sales people, thought “being sales-y” was a sleazy way to do business and not how someone of integrity conducts themselves. But the reality is, unless you show up and sell, no one’s going to hire you.

Even if hiring you would 10x someone’s profits, unless you SELL them and convince them that the offer is in their best interest, they’re not going to pay you for your services.

However, as soon as I learned some high-integrity sales and conversation techniques from some respected people, my client list grew really quickly, and I never felt sleazy while doing it.

5) Tell stories about your clients’ experiences.

Example: Any time you can share true stories of how you worked through a problem with your client, or how you figured something out in your own business, people will eat it up. Everyone appreciates a truthful behind-the-scenes look that isn’t just about being flashy and showing off. They like to see the real grit to know they can trust you to figure stuff out for them through the hard times.

Any time I share a success story from one of my clients, I make sure to ground that success in where they started and what they were struggling with beforehand. I make sure to share the actual steps we took to get them to that success instead of just “she worked with me and I solved all her problems,” and I get a fair amount of client leads almost every time.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My whole reason for being in business is to put money & power into the hands of good people, so we can have a massive positive impact on the world and make it a better place.

I’m a bit impatient about making it happen, hence my business name, but I think that works to my clients’ advantage.

I believe the more people who are empowered to make money for themselves on their own terms, the better. Less people have to rely on an unfair “system,” and there’s a lot more personal empowerment and confidence-boosting in the world. When people are empowered and confident, they’re unafraid do to the things that need to be done to make the world a better place.o

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂o

Right now I’m learning a lot from Grant Cardone and appreciating his knowledge so much. His 10x rule & mindset has helped me unlock so much potential and practical to-do’s for both of my businesses, and I’m so appreciative.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!

Thank you for having me, and I appreciate your well-wishes!