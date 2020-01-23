Tell Me What You Pay Attention to, and I’ll Tell You Who You Will Become

“Wherever your mind goes, your body follows. Wherever your thoughts go, your life follows.” -Benjamin P. Hardy

You have a mind. You have a body. You have thoughts. The question is: Where are they all going?

You tell me, and I’ll tell you who you will become.

It’s not rocket science: Wherever your attention goes, your life goes. You can only pay attention to so much. Your mind shows you what’s most important based upon what you feed it and that becomes your life.

Said Dan Sullivan, “Your eyes can only see and your ears can only hear what your brain is looking for.”

Put another way by monk-turned-entrepreneur Dandapani,

“If I took a watering can and watered the garden bed; would the weeds grow or the flowers grow? Both. Water has no ability to discriminate between the weeds and the flowers. Whatever you water grows.”

The law of the harvest is always in effect; you reap what you sow. Your life right now is a direct reflection of the thoughts, decisions, and seeds you have previously planted.

So, want something different? Then plant something different. Do something different. Take control over the garden of your mind. You are in complete control of your experience.

This article will serve as a start.

Here we go.

Wherever You Are, Be There

“Anybody practicing something for 10 hours a day, becomes really good at it. So, if you practice distraction all of the time, 10 hours a day, what do you become good at?” -Dandapani

Sadly, for many, such is the case. We now live in a highly addictive and stimulating world. If you’re not paying attention, your life will quickly become a wreck.

Hence Benjamin P. Hardy has said,

“If you don’t pay attention to your life on a daily basis, it will absolutely drift in directions you may not like.”

Indeed, in order to have control of life, you first need to have control of your time. You need to actually be in one place at-a-time. You need todirect your attention to what’s most important, rather than what’s merely “urgent.”

Thus, the advice of Wherever you are, be there. Wrote Jim Rohn,

“Wherever you are, be there. Lifestyle is not something we do; it is something we experience. And until we learn to be there, we will never master the art of living well.”

Moreover, until you learn to be there, you won’t be able to plant the seeds you desire. You won’t be able to become who you intend to be. Instead, your life will become an increasingly entangled, hectic and confusing mess.

Everything in life is either in a state of growth or a state of decay. As you begin to understand this, you’ll soon find that every day matters…

Every Day Matters

What you plant today will begin to express itself today, tomorrow or someday in the future. Thus, every day matters. Every choice matters. How you spend your time is very important.

If you spent each day moving towards your dreams, you would see radical changes in how you think and behave, overtime.

You could spend your evenings distracted and disorganized or you could spend it resting and rejuvenating.

You could spend 15 minutes reading a good book each day or you could be sucked into the fear and concern brought to you by the “news.”

Of course, you probably wouldn’t know the consequences of your actions immediately, which can be deceiving. Although, small things repeated consistently turn into big things, always.

Hence the words of historian Will Durant,

“We are what we repeatedly do.”

Though, this need not be a means to justify doing things in “moderation” because moderation can very quickly turn into mediocrity. A weed can quickly spread. Attack the problem for the roots; just get rid of it. Don’t try to hide it.

In Conclusion

What are you paying attention to?

Is it what you want to pay attention to?

Is it time to plant some new seeds?

Indeed, what plant today becomes your tomorrow, the next day, and your future. So, plant with intention. Care for the garden that is your life.

