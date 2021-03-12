Tejas Mayekar On Managing Stress, Productivity & Entrepreneurial Success

With his entrepreneurial success, Tejas Mayekar is motivating the world by sharing his experience through articles, quotes, and books. There’s no denying that stress is something that will get in the way when one is trying to build their career. Sometimes it can get really hard to manage the anxiety and one might get de-motivated just because of that.

Many people complain that they keep working in their respective fields for months and years without getting any sort of success. But the key here is not to give up. Success will come to you only if you’re being consistent enough says Tejas Mayekar. For the majority of us, overnight success is next to impossible. This causes stress among many teenagers and young students.

Knowing when to take a break so that you won’t feel burned out is also necessary. If you are feeling tired or completely drained out then take some time off and get back to work when you’re feeling ready. Your productivity highly depends upon your well-being. So it’s important to take care of your physical as well as mental health.

Working towards your goal is important but it’s equally important to take care of your well-being. Tejas Mayekar

Everyone has the ability to make it big. You just have to keep working and have patience. Even a mediocre person can accomplish whatever they want but it’s their consistency and the ability to manage the stress that makes them a winner says Tejas on achieving success.