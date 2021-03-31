Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Teens and Time Management

Time management is a life skill that is not taught in school. As parents, we can help our teens with these 4 key principles.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The stuff they don’t teach in school.

Image from Canva

Teenagers today are busier than ever; school, part-time job, sports, clubs, church group, friends, and let’s not forget… device time.

This lifestyle creates a hectic and busy day with no time to waste.

Here are 4 simple tips to help your kids become more conscientious of time and make the most of their day:

1.) Develop Time Awareness. Digital clocks are the norm today, however, they only show time in the present moment.  Analog clocks help create time awareness by seeing time move which can improve the understanding of how long it takes to complete a task. I highly recommend using analog clocks in as many rooms in your house as possible, especially the bathroom! Your teen can learn more about where they spend time using my free Time Map chart. 

2.) Limit device time.  It’s essential to help our kids understand the negative impact of device overuse and how to set boundaries so they can manage it when they are on their own.

Research shows device distraction interrupts our work flow, lengthens the time to complete a task and increases the chance of mistakes by 50%. Improve work efficiency by simply removing those distractions temporarily. ( Bergman, P. (2010, May 20). How (and why) to stop multitasking. Harvard Business Review.)  (John Medina, Brain Rules)

Use a timer, set for 30-60 minutes, and turn off notifications on all devices and do your work.  When the time is up, take a 5-minute break. Your teen will get more done in small blocks of uninterrupted time rather than trying to answer every ring, ping or ding while working.

3.) Use a Planner /Calendar Use of a planner or calendar is a fundamental skill that begins in school and continues through life. Encourage your teen to schedule after-school activities such as music lessons, games, scout meetings etc.  along with their daily assignments and exam dates. 

Regular use of a planner creates a schedule with structure and provides an opportunity to prepare and plan for the future whether it’s for tomorrow, next week or next month.
Forward thinking of this nature is a skill that requires diligent practice. 

4) Learn to say no. We may want to do it all but with only 24 hours in a day it’s not always in our best interest to do so.  When your teen is faced with the choice to accept new responsibilities, guide them through the decision-making process. Questions for them to consider…. Do I really need to do this? Am I passionate about this project? What disadvantages will I face if I accept this responsibility? Is there some other responsibility I should relinquish in order to take on this new responsibility?

In the words of Miles Davis: Time isn’t the main thing. It’s the only thing.

    Sandra Lane, Certified Professional Organizer at Organization Lane, LLC

    Sandra Lane is many things... an empty nester, professional organizer, productivity nerd, and lover of puzzles.

    She is the author of the Amazon Best-selling book; Ask the Organizer.

    Sandra’s career began in sales, working in New York City; she credits this job as an exceptional training ground for building relationships and her secret super power... parallel parking.

    Even after her children were born, Sandra continued working part-time as a trade show coordinator. Like many moms, she went through an over-achieving stage volunteering for too many organizations. That time was rewarding, exhausting and an experience that taught her many skills including learning how to say 'no'; which she now teaches others to do in order to ensure self- preservation.

    Sandra is a Board-Certified Professional Organizer, Certified Virtual Presenter, and owner of her own company, Organization Lane.  She has served as a 3 term President of the Pittsburgh Chapter of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals (NAPO) and is an active member of the National Speaker’s Association.

    Now, using her 10 + years of expertise in productivity and organization she is privileged to write, speak and consult with teams across the globe.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Science//

    Sleep Deprivation Is A National Problem That’s Affecting Our Teens

    by Shalini Paruthi, MD
    Community//

    Theresa Desuyo: “Practice self-awareness”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    How Your Teen’s Phone Is Destroying Her Well-Being

    by Serenity Gibbons

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.