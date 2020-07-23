Teens and Phones During COVID-19

During this quarantine, all of us are locked in our houses, unable to go anywhere, except to the grocery store for an emergency. We are stuck at home and have nothing to do at all. We are unable to go to the gym, to the library, to a coffee shop, to meet out with friends! So what do we do at home? Well, I was on my phone most of the time.

Did you know that during this quarantine period, ZOOM is the most downloaded app, downloaded by 123,464,162 people? Of course, this app is the most downloaded as this is the popular way to communicate with everyone across the globe. Furthermore, schools also use this during online school. (Panier)

Number 2 is vivo.com and number 3 is Facebook. What didn’t come as a surprise is that TikTok is part of the top 10 most downloaded during this period!! It is ranked 4 out of the 10, downloaded by 82,260,320 people. I am sure that nobody is surprised by this. This app has taken over the world as everyone uses this, from young kids to the elders. This app allows everyone to use their creativity. From showing your art skills to be doing a trending TikTok dance, the limit is truly endless! Unfortunately, India is banned from TikTok by the Chinese government due to accounts in India not using the app appropriately. (Panier)

TikTok Logo

So, coming on number 5 is WhatsApp, downloaded by 79,706,038 people, and it is also not a surprise as many people use this app to communicate, video call, and call their friends, family, business people, etc. Instagram came in number 7 and Netflix came in 10th. Netflix coming in 10th didn’t surprise me as there are some countries that don’t have access due to U.S. government restrictions on American companies. Such as Indonesia, China, North Korea. Therefore the number of downloads is lower than the other apps. (Panier)

The apps that I have mentioned are the ones that I frequently use on my phone. I am on TikTok often as I am obsessed with this app. I make TikToks with my friends when meeting them and this is one way we connect with each other. Zoom is one way I use to hang out with friends online. We do this once a week, normally on a Saturday night but it changes sometimes.

I chat with them through WhatsApp and we have a group chat with all of them. We then create more group chats for different events with some of the people in the group. For example, my 2 friends and I have a group chat called “Orchard” (soo boring, I know!) and this is where we make plans to go around Orchard to go buy bubble tea or Starbucks. There are 5 people in the group, but the other 2 live far from Orchard, therefore unable to join the 3 of us. Sadly, I do NOT have Netflix on my computer so I am unable to do Netflix parties with them. Netflix’s party is an “app” on the computer where you can watch a movie or tv show on Netflix at the same time you can chat with your friends. However, I do have Netflix on my TV which I watch almost every day during the holidays.

At the beginning of this quarantine, I thought that I would be on my phone 24/7. But it turned out differently. Before lockdown, I was averaging 4 or 5 hours, and during, it was 2 to 3 hours. When I wasn’t looking at my phone, I was either talking with my younger brother or going out with friends. I also took the opportunity of the TV when my brothers weren’t playing video games to watch some Netflix. I have “negotiated” for the TV with them as it is the living room TV, therefore we have to share/negotiate. You might be thinking, ‘why don’t you ask your parents to have Netflix on my computer?’ Good question… and well, I have asked them multiple times and the answer is ALWAYS the same..“NO!”

Oh well…

Although my screen time on my phone was 3 hours, my computer, on the other hand, was a much different story. I spent more time on the computer as I did homework, zoom/skype calls, online school here. So technically, my screen time was more than 3 if I included the computer. I probably spent 8 hours on the computer to do homework, watch youtube, do zoom calls with my friends, and much more.

Me and my friends

(I’m at the far right bottom)

Not-so-fun of a fact: being on a phone for too long can cause headaches, decreased attention, shortness of temper, sleep disorders, and depression, mostly among teenagers. (ecfsapi.fcc) It also increases anxiety, feelings of loneliness, and low self-esteem. I also learned that depending on mobile phones can also cause irritation, frustration, and impatience when they cannot be used and it can disconnect us from the real world. (InnerDrive)

In truth, I do feel a little headache and I always feel the need to be on my phone all the time. Being on my phone has always been more interesting than the real world, which then made me want to be alone. This resulted in me having a personal bubble. This caused me to have a hard time making friends and maintaining friends ever since I moved to Singapore. Luckily, when I entered my latest school, SAS, my problem slightly decreased. Not 2 months in, I quickly found my best friend. She lives at the same condo as me and that’s actually where I introduced myself to her. She was in my science and math class, and those two were my most enjoyable classes.

In my freshman year of high school, I closed off myself again. I was still enjoying my bubble. I still talked to my best friend, but only during the morning and afternoon bus rides. She was fine that I liked being alone. Though, during my sophomore year, I forced myself to pop the bubble. When she asked me if I wanted to go to the library with her, I said yes. After that, it became a ritual for me to hang out with her. She then introduced me to her friends, who over time became my friends, and in the end, the group was formed. I hung out with them every day, every lunch and sometimes after school.

During this COVID-19, during online school and phase 1, we did plenty of zoom calls, on every Friday, just talking about our weeks. We also play skribble.io which is a similar game of Pictionary. During phase 2, where we are allowed to meet others, we hung out a lot. We met up at my best friend’s house, which is the same building as me once. We then will hang out again soon on my birthday over dinner. This will be the second time we all 5 hang out together, which will happen on the Friday night of our first week of school of our junior year.

The Game of Skribble.io

Right now, during the second phase, I am not on my phone often as I am going for a run at the gym, going with my mom to the grocery store, and playing basketball. I also am able to meet my friends. My screen time has obviously, drastically decreased. Before COVID and during phase 1, it was around 3-4 hours per week. On the contrary, now, my screen time is around 2-3 hours. For the future time, I will still maintain the same average screen time to make this a habit, maybe go for less time!

Thank you for reading! I hope my story can encourage you to spend less on your devices!