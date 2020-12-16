Teenager and The Art of Lying

Sue is a heart-centered life coach, educator, motivational speaker, and writer, working with individuals, corporations, and families around the globe to navigate life’s daily challenges.
While integrating education, consciousness, and coaching, Sue helps individuals to feel empowered, grow and thrive. Her passion is to help people deeply connect to themselves, to their children, and of course, to the world around them, creating a brighter future.
Sue has had writings featured in various online publications and magazines. She has presented at events featuring Dr. Shefali Tsabary, Neale Donald Walsch, Marianne Williamson, Anita Moorjani, and John O’Sullivan. Sue has been an invited guest on radio shows and podcasts and has also appeared on The Dr. Nandi Show. Sue is also a contributor and deputy editor for Inspired Parenting, a well-known online parenting magazine. As the Resident Nanny Coach for The Knowing Nanny, Sue supports nannies and parents in an effort to create the best environment for children. Sue is involved in a plethora of things, all while furthering her goal of supporting parents and caretakers in raising children.