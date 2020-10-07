Teenage health during the pandemic – Bradley J Beman suggests useful tips for living better

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has impacted all aspects of our lives. From job insecurities to health issues, people have been affected in every way. However, it is not wise to think that teenagers don’t get impacted as well. Even though their schools are closed, it is still necessary for them to implement apt safety measures to ensure they stay safe inside and outside the house. It is essential to implement adequate lifestyle changes to ensure that they are safe and sound from community transmission.

Brad Beman shares guidelines for teenage COVID-19 care

Currently, one can only attempt to stay safe from community transmission through proper lifestyle measures. Teenagers have an active life, and it is necessary to ensure that they remain agile with all the essential security and health protocols. Since they cannot go to school, they must be opting in for online classes and seminars. Some of the healthcare tips that they need to follow are:

Wear masks when outside

Teenagers are often in a hurry. Some think that they will not get affected by the pandemic because of their high immunity power and don’t wear a mask outside. It is necessary to realize that the pandemic virus can infect anyone from a toddler to an older adult. Even if the impact rate might not be severe for teenagers, it is still essential to maintain caution and care before it is too late.

Share sanitizers with caution

Teenagers make rash decisions and, at times, don’t think twice before doing something. Some people might be sharing their hand sanitizers and coming in contact with others. It might be a helpful move but is scary as well, as no one knows who is carrying the virus in them. It is necessary to do so under caution. That means you need to wear gloves and ensure you hand out the sanitizer from a distance. It’s best to carry your sanitizers and security tools to stay protected and secured.

Reduce eating junk food

The online food deliveries are gaining sales because of teenage customers and youth! They consume processed food most, and that can be slightly dangerous this time. According to Bradley Beman, it is the right decision to stick to home cooked foods and increase the nutrient content. It will help them to boost their immunity and also stay safe from external contact. It’s also essential to increase the intake of necessary food supplements that will help them to stay active and healthy.

Daily exercise

Teenagers must exercise daily. They can get slightly lazy and miss out on their workouts. Walking into the gym during this time might be risky until it’s a place that follows ample security protocols. It’s best to exercise at home or take a walk outside in the garden to increase immunity.

These are some of the best measures for teenagers to stay fit and healthy during pandemic times. That way, they can remain secure and not expose others to the risk of virus contamination.