Teen to Teen: Wellness and Common Sense

A little handbook of daily insights for a grounded life

I’ve been away for a few months, and not because I didn’t write. Quite the opposite! I wrote up my various musings and insights and just had my handbook published by Chakli Daisy Press! You can preview and/or buy it here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095KXVH1X

In the little book, I offer consumable daily wisdom for teens to navigate our chaotic world, emphasizing mental wellness with a common sense approach — with collected wisdom gathered from my own experiences and those of my trusted contributors.

Here’s some information from the back of the book –

This guide is packed with logic, clarity and musings, helping you with:

· Adopting a common sense lens in analyzing disparate influences in our lives

· Creating a framework for common sense thinking based on topical public domain research, popular culture and generational insights

· Using a mini-toolkit to help develop self-awareness and thinking for ourselves.

By the time you finish this little handbook of daily insights, you will understand a few things: what is rational and what is not, your own sense of self, what you can and cannot accept, and how to apply this deceptively simple common sense approach to getting to the core of what motivates and sustains us in these chaotic times.

I hope you enjoy reading it and it brings you some benefit!

Let me know how it works out for you.