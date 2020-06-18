TED Talks To Inspire Philanthropy Leaders

Everyone encounters slumps and needs inspiration as a way to get back in the game. A great way to do that is to watch a TED Talk. TED Talks and the thought leaders who speak during them are all about sharing their knowledge and trying to aspire everybody who checks them out to do and be better. If you work in the world of philanthropy and nonprofits or are looking to learn more about them, then there are dozens of inspirational talks you can check out from all walks of life that have something to say about the topic. Here are a few great TED Talks meant to inspire philanthropy leaders.

You Are The Future Of Philanthropy – Katherine Fulton

Katherine Fulton is the president of Monitor Institute as well as an author, teacher, speaker, and strategist with a passion for social change. In this talk, Katherine discusses the future of philanthropy and how it’s different from what we know today. She believes that collaboration and innovation allow all people to do impactful things for society, regardless of what their financial situation looks like, sharing five examples of how crowdfunding can make a difference.

The Why And How Of Altruism – Peter Singer

While Peter Singer can occasionally be controversial, there’s no denying the influence he’s had on the world of philanthropy and giving. In this TED Talk, Peter discusses the most effective ways of giving and being altruistic to others. Peter discusses several thought experiments that are meant to help people balance emotion and practicality that may surprise viewers as well as how each and every individual can make the largest impact possible when they choose to give. As a warning, there are about 30 seconds of graphic footage starting around the 30-second mark of the talk.

The Way We Think About Charity Is Dead Wrong – Dan Pallotta

Probably best known for creating the multi-day charitable event industry, Dan Pallotta is the president of Advertising for Humanity, an organization that helps foundations and philanthropists transform the growth potential of their favorite grantees. In this talk, Dan discusses the double standard that is responsible for many individuals’ broken relationships with nonprofits, pointing out how these groups are often rewarded for how much money they avoid spending on things like their staff as opposed to being rewarded for the things they get done. Dan believes that nonprofits need to be praised for the goals they set out to achieve and the real change they end up causing, regardless of how expensive it may be.

