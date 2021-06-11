Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Ted Talks to Help You Become a Better Leader

Ted Talks have become a significant media trend over the past couple of years. They discuss all types of topics from finance to relationships to mental health and more. Some of the talks are exciting, some are thought-provoking, and some are heartbreaking. One thing they all have in common is that each one is inspiring […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Ted Talks have become a significant media trend over the past couple of years. They discuss all types of topics from finance to relationships to mental health and more. Some of the talks are exciting, some are thought-provoking, and some are heartbreaking. One thing they all have in common is that each one is inspiring in its own way. A few of the most motivating talks have come from influential leaders in various industries. If you are hoping to become a better leader, these following Ted Talks will undoubtedly steer you in the right direction. 

The Happy Secret to Better Work by Shawn Achor

Hosted by scientist Shawn Achor, you are in for a treat with this podcast as Shawn is exceptionally entertaining and energetic. He has spent a good amount of his career studying happiness and the results that come from positive mindsets. His findings note that when your brain is in a positive state, you tend to perform up to 31% better than if you are unhappy. He provides a 21-day guide to get your brain in “happy mode” with multiple different exercises that are actually quite simple. 

Dare to Disagree by Margaret Heffernan

This talk is presented by author and entrepreneur Margaret Heffernan. She is the author of a book called “Willful Blindness,” which deals with some of the topics that are the basis for her Ted Talk. Margaret discusses how organizations can tend to be conflict-avoidant and the severe consequences that come from running a business this way. Margaret believes that “good disagreement” is necessary and essential for progress and effective collaboration. 

What It Takes To Be A Great Leader by Rosalinde Torres

The speaker of this talk, Rosalinde Torres, was on the hunt to find different aspects of what truly makes a leader great. To do so, she spent 25 years observing the inner workings of Fortune 500 companies. During this period, she noticed a trend in leadership preparation that was quite disturbing to her. In her talk, she asks and also answers the two important questions of ‘What do great leaders do to thrive and grow?’ along with ‘Why are the leadership gaps widening when there’s so much more investment in leadership development?’ This talk is sure to be eye-opening for all viewers. 

    Ian Millman, President at New York Nine

    Ian Millman has become one of Major League Baseball's best talent scouts, and he has provided hundred of athletes with a path to professional sports careers. As Entrepreneur, philanthropist, educator, he has had ample opportunity to present others with success they deserve, and earn himself a place among each community he is part of. As an educator, he has been instrumental in many students lives. As a philanthropist and community service member, he has built a thriving non-profit organization in the New York Nine, a summer travel team with provides young athletes with a path to collegiate and professional success. As an entrepreneur, Ian Millman plans to develop others and himself into leaders in the industry, providing a space to succeed and grow.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Is Happiness the Secret to Engagement?

    by Dave Bookbinder
    Maskot/Getty Images
    Work Smarter//

    New Harvard Research Reveals How to Be More Successful

    by Eric Barker
    Wisdom//

    Here’s How to Find People Who’ll Lift Your Potential, According to a Harvard Researcher

    by Carmine Gallo
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.