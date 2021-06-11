Ted Talks to Help You Become a Better Leader

Ted Talks have become a significant media trend over the past couple of years. They discuss all types of topics from finance to relationships to mental health and more. Some of the talks are exciting, some are thought-provoking, and some are heartbreaking. One thing they all have in common is that each one is inspiring in its own way. A few of the most motivating talks have come from influential leaders in various industries. If you are hoping to become a better leader, these following Ted Talks will undoubtedly steer you in the right direction.

The Happy Secret to Better Work by Shawn Achor

Hosted by scientist Shawn Achor, you are in for a treat with this podcast as Shawn is exceptionally entertaining and energetic. He has spent a good amount of his career studying happiness and the results that come from positive mindsets. His findings note that when your brain is in a positive state, you tend to perform up to 31% better than if you are unhappy. He provides a 21-day guide to get your brain in “happy mode” with multiple different exercises that are actually quite simple.

Dare to Disagree by Margaret Heffernan

This talk is presented by author and entrepreneur Margaret Heffernan. She is the author of a book called “Willful Blindness,” which deals with some of the topics that are the basis for her Ted Talk. Margaret discusses how organizations can tend to be conflict-avoidant and the severe consequences that come from running a business this way. Margaret believes that “good disagreement” is necessary and essential for progress and effective collaboration.

What It Takes To Be A Great Leader by Rosalinde Torres

The speaker of this talk, Rosalinde Torres, was on the hunt to find different aspects of what truly makes a leader great. To do so, she spent 25 years observing the inner workings of Fortune 500 companies. During this period, she noticed a trend in leadership preparation that was quite disturbing to her. In her talk, she asks and also answers the two important questions of ‘What do great leaders do to thrive and grow?’ along with ‘Why are the leadership gaps widening when there’s so much more investment in leadership development?’ This talk is sure to be eye-opening for all viewers.