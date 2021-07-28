Ted Fleming of Partake Brewing: “Solve a problem”

Solve a problem — this is the best way to make lifelong fans and customers. Understand your customer and solve their problems. We did this by being the first company in North America to tackle the issue of taste and variety for consumers of adult non-alcoholic beverages. It helped that I was also a consumer in this area and was solving my own problem.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ted Fleming.

As the Founder and CEO of Partake Brewing, Ted Fleming is an award-winning category leader in the non-alcoholic beer space. A former Calgary, Alberta-based geological engineer with expertise in solar power, he brings a unique and innovative approach to the NAB space that is disrupting the beer/beverage industry: a variety of low-carb, non-alcoholic beer styles featuring all-natural vegan ingredients — and an unmatched calorie count at just 10–30 calories per can. But that’s not why Ted made Partake. He made it because he loves beer.

After a 2005 diagnosis led to significant life changes for Ted, he made the decision to give up alcohol. As a beer lover, Ted soon found that the variety and taste he was looking for didn’t exist in the low- and no-alcohol space. He missed not only the taste of beer, but also the joy of discovering new beers — and the connection and interaction that comes with social drinking. Seeing a problem that needed to be solved, Ted’s engineer mind kicked into overdrive: He would simply have to brew his own.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I was born in Vancouver, Canada at a tiny 2 lbs. A nurse said to my mother, “don’t get attached because he won’t make it.” I have always been underestimated and enjoy playing the role of the underdog. In my lifetime, I have proven more than just a few people wrong.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

There are two important moments for me that led to the creation of Partake Brewing. First, my diagnosis of Crohn’s disease caused me to give up alcohol which allowed me to discover and empathize with the challenges faced by those who choose not to drink and the lack of good alternatives. The second moment was having a friend ask me why there wasn’t any craft non-alcoholic beer on the market. I began to think, “I can solve this problem.” Those were the two big things that led to my “ah ha” moment.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Our first commercial batch of beer, which was all funded via Kickstarter, was a disaster. We ended up with 500 cases of product that were not to spec, and I had to decide what to do with it. I decided to be honest with my customers, tell them what had happened, and give them the choice on how to proceed. Luckily for me, almost half the customers decided they wanted the product. To this day, I still have dozens of customers asking me to bring that accidental recipe back. We will be brewing a 4-year anniversary batch later this year and we now affectionately call it our “happy accident.” The lesson learned is that if you are genuinely trying to support your customers, if you treat them with respect, and demonstrate honesty and humility, then they will return the sentiment with their support for the brand many times over.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Many people start without an end-goal in mind. They have a passion to bring their food product to life across various markets, but where does it go from there? For me, I didn’t think big enough from the start. Before starting a food line, it’s important to step back and try to think about the whole picture. Of course, there will always be some unexpected curveballs but it allows you to be prepared for most situations. It’s important to think big, but also be realistic.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Make it, test it, talk to your customers early and then make the whole experience even better. Branding can come later, but it is critically important to have a great product and understand who is buying your product and why.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

I would encourage people to break big things down into smaller “bite-sized” chunks. I would also stress the importance of making progress every day. While building momentum can be difficult, once you have it you can make magic happen.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

I believe that it is important to know your strengths and weaknesses. Most successful food entrepreneurs have at least basic competence across a broad number of areas, and know where hiring help is going to have the most impact. I also believe that product development is best directed by a founder or member of a founding team but can certainly be assisted by the right consultant.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

All food businesses need to carry physical inventory and that can require significant cash as you scale up. It goes back to what your end-goal is. If you have a great local product as a side gig, then bootstrap is likely all you need. If you are creating a global brand you’re going to need VC money. However, even if the goal is to create a global brand, a bootstrap mentality is useful in the early stages as you prove out your business.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

For me it often comes down to gut instinct and checking references as a minimum. The price is important in supplier and partner agreements but a good relationship and simplicity will make up for it. Doing it right the first time is an important guiding principle for me.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Solve a problem — this is the best way to make lifelong fans and customers. Understand your customer and solve their problems. We did this by being the first company in North America to tackle the issue of taste and variety for consumers of adult non-alcoholic beverages. It helped that I was also a consumer in this area and was solving my own problem. Be early and trust your instinct — Partake Brewing was started several years prior to the data showing that non-alcoholic adult beverages were trending. It was started on instinct and the desire to solve a problem. We now enjoy significant customer loyalty and market traction compared to our competitors. Understand the numbers — I was lucky to have some financial training prior to starting my business. Many of my peers in food and beverage struggle with the basics like how to calculate gross margins, how to price their products, and how to become profitable. There are great resources to help like the Specialty Food Association. Surround yourself with great people — you can only go so far alone. I love the expression, “if you want to go fast go alone but if you want to go far go together.” I have a great team that is passionate about the Partake Brewing brand and are supremely capable. Have fun — food and beverage is an incredibly social and collaborative industry. When things get tough and challenging I always try to remember this and lean in to the community. They have always been there for me.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

I recommend creating something that makes people’s lives better. You should aim to solve their problems and as a result, they will pay you back many times over. It sounds simple but it is hard to do. Be an innovator not a fast-follower if you want to have real impact.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I measure our success by our impact and by how we are able to help people form a healthier relationship with alcohol, while simultaneously helping them build important relationships and community. I see that impact everyday through social posts and the engagement and passion of our fans and customers. As a brand, Partake aims to educate consumers on non-alcoholic beer and the benefits of choosing to drink Partake, while also removing any negative perceptions consumers may have of NA beer. No longer do you need to be drinking alcohol to be feeling fully involved on a social level.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I am grateful that I do get to inspire a movement and bring good into the world. My mission with Partake Brewing is to make the beer world more inclusive and healthier. I believe in the mission of Partake and that doing good for a lot of people can go a long way. I also want to emphasize that Partake allows those who may want to cut back from alcohol a few days of the week or cannot drink alcohol for health reasons to still be able to enjoy the familiarity and taste of an ice cold beer, without the commitment of alcohol or worrying about how they will feel the next day. Overall, with the brand, we aim to fill a need in an area where many NA beers fall short, creating a drink that continues to evolve with the category’s ever-changing demands and trends.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have a non-alcoholic beer with Michael J. Fox. He took his Parkinson’s diagnosis and turned it into a major source of optimism and purpose. I hope to have the same resilience, good humor, and grace that he has shown as I continue to live and work with Crohn’s.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.