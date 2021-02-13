Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

TECHNOLOGY APPROACHES FOR LIFE SCIENCES IN 2021

It’s hard to prepare for a post-pandemic environment in these unpredictable times, but businesses are already looking at how to allocate capital for what comes next. To become wholly digital and data-driven, with elastic cost structures and enhanced agility, life sciences companies need to think about how technology will better benefit them. Many businesses have […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It’s hard to prepare for a post-pandemic environment in these unpredictable times, but businesses are already looking at how to allocate capital for what comes next. To become wholly digital and data-driven, with elastic cost structures and enhanced agility, life sciences companies need to think about how technology will better benefit them.

Many businesses have also encountered “technology overload”; faced with countless technology options from major players and start-ups. Organizations are stuck in the proof-of-concept loop and seldom scale or completely incorporate new technologies into their business processes with new concepts. Businesses can no longer continue to spin in these endless cycles in the post-COVID world. They must now step forward with a technology plan that integrates the latest technology today with a growth outlook.

The intensity of primary focus on the life sciences industry, combined with the ongoing compressive disruption that these businesses have been experiencing, is generating a moment for the industry to adopt new operating ways. In these difficult times, I would like to share some ideas about how taking the right technology approach will help life sciences businesses flourish.

FUTURE STRATEGIES TO USE

In any potential crisis, life sciences companies want to provide stability for their core R&D activities and, eventually, better serve their patients. How do they make use of technology to make these goals possible?

Here are three strategies to technology that are essential for becoming future-ready:

  1. Build Systems To Be Accessible

Your technology plan and vision should take advantage of the deeper capabilities inside particular cloud stacks when possible. For example, Google Cloud invests heavily in machine learning algorithms that can be used to create, test quickly, and deploy machine learning methods of production-grade that can then be incorporated into your clinical workflows. It is also necessary to have the flexibility to adapt and integrate other technologies as needed quickly.

  • Seek Out New Ways Of Working Together

Take this chance to transform how you work to take advantage of emerging technologies in the organization. It will entail changing culture and procedures to optimize the value of the technologies you are implementing. You will also need to reach beyond your company and find ways to work with large and small technology providers, business associations, and build an ecosystem of partners that will help you accomplish your goals.

  • Don’t Try To Do All Of This Yourself.

Sometimes, beginning something from scratch doesn’t make sense. Does your distinction come from the willingness to be a software company or the consistency of patients’ results? You can purchase platforms and ‘accelerators’ that have done the hard work of pre-packaging and pre-integrating the right blend of cloud vendor technologies to get you there. There are several examples of concerns in life sciences that would be impossible to solve from scratch. Can I handle my clinical data flow end-to-end in the cloud safely and cost-effectively and be completely compliant? Can I develop new ways of communicating with patients and help them achieve better results? Can I connect new technology and resources efficiently and quickly to allow specific digital therapeutics? Others are already trying to fix these problems. When you look for ideas, try to keep track of their work.

CLOUD SERVICES

As cloud computing solutions are becoming increasingly popular and useful, with substantial investments from providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google, cloud services’ selection and usage has become an essential part of company strategy. Last year, the IDC Worldwide Public Cloud Services Study predicted that businesses would invest over $2 trillion in digital transformation technologies, with approximately 25 percent going directly to public cloud services.

It would be a pivotal mistake to think that the business impact and outcomes will naturally follow once a specific cloud service is selected. Indeed, public clouds and their technology ecosystems are a Launchpad for innovation, but hard work is still required to maximize their potential. For example, Google Cloud has an API (Application Programming Interface) technology that supports popular guidelines of healthcare data. It allows non-personal data to be extracted, which can be used in many ways to improve our understanding of patient needs. It has never been trickier to match business priorities with technology, but the possibilities have never been more exciting.

CONCLUSION

In preparation for future crises, smart and strategic IT spending can allow organizations to become more agile and resilient, capable of responding more effectively to current COVID-19 challenges and beyond. Life science companies that can now change their technology strategies and escape their fear of missing out will emerge with a more efficient set of tools from this disruption to help them achieve their goals.

Author bio:

William P. Slattery

President and CEO of Nieuw Amsterdam Advisors. He is regarded as one of the top marketing experts in the Life Sciences industry noted for combining a calm demeanor with a shrewd negotiation skill set that allows for navigating the most challenging business environments on behalf of his client firms.

    William Patrick Slattery

    William Patrick Slattery, President and CEO at NIEUW AMSTERDAM ADVISORS

    William Patrick Slattery brings over 35 plus years of senior executive experience to his position as President and CEO of Nieuw Amsterdam Advisors. He is regarded as one of the top marketing experts in the Life Sciences industry noted for combining a calm demeanor with a shrewd negotiation skill set that allows for navigating the most challenging business environments on behalf of his client firms.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Mark Beeston of Vioguard: “Listen to advice of all people, prioritize the important information and forget all the rest”

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Relationship with technology
    Community//

    How The Pandemic Year Revolutionized Our Relationship With Technology

    by John Murphy
    He love to analyze everything from group and individual social behaviors
    Community//

    His Vision Made Him Unique

    by Roshan Bhondekar

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.