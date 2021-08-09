Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Techniques to Becoming a Top Entrepreneur

Learn the best techniques to become a top entrepreneur via Tanya Catron.

An entrepreneur is someone who creates new ideas, products, and services to solve problems in the world. Although every entrepreneur has a unique journey, they should all learn to overcome failure and criticism. Additionally, entrepreneurs should be willing to learn new things and improve themselves constantly. 

There is no recipe for becoming a top entrepreneur, but these tips can help increase your chances of succeeding. 

Create a Business Plan

Planning is vital to running a successful business. A business plan helps define one’s strengths and weaknesses, what is unique about a business, and how to scale it. Entrepreneurs should prepare both practically and mentally for unforeseen events. For example, they should figure out what could happen if a client pays late? What could happen if they get injured? Or what could happen if a weather disaster affects their business. 

Be Frugal 

Entrepreneurs should resist the temptation of renting luxurious offices and buying fancy equipment when starting. When starting, every coin should be used wisely and on things that matter most. Entrepreneurs should keep overheads low and forego unnecessary marketing costs.

Get Ready for Financial Challenges

Nearly all new businesses experience cash flow problems. Entrepreneurs should creatively design ways of keeping overheads low. They should also keep cash flow records and encourage clients to pay on time by offering them a discount when they pay the full amount upfront.

Always Ask for Help 

Entrepreneurs should take advantage of networking opportunities out there. Networking promotes knowledge sharing, and it’s also an essential source of support and advice. Besides, they should attend networking events and ask for advice from people around them like bank managers, local business people, landlords, or even friends and family. Online platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are also promising avenues to ask for advice.

Keep Learning

Entrepreneurs should constantly learn new skills and ideas to remain competitive in the ever-changing business world. A couple of online low-cost learning resources that businesspeople can utilize to learn emotional and practical skills include Udemy and HubSpot Academy. 

Entrepreneurs should take advantage of learning resources to sharpen their time or project management skills, to mention a few.

Market On a Low Budget

Businesspeople need to market their businesses, but it doesn’t have to cost them an arm and a leg. Novice entrepreneurs should prioritize free marketing platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

    Tanya Catron, Senior Accountant at Western Virginia Water Authority

    Tanya Catron is a passionate individual who has pursued a long career in accounting. Growing up with a love of mathematics, as opposed to her other classmates, Tanya knew she was destined for a future in this type of industry. As she received her certificate in accounting and graduated with a degree in Business Accounting, Tanya was able to enter the workforce with clear goals. She began by helping small businesses succeed financially and soon was offered other career opportunities in the industry. Now, decades later, Tanya hopes to use this past experience to break into the world of entrepreneurship. Learn more at her website!

