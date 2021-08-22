Tech Startups to Watch in 2021

The world is always changing, and the tech industry is no exception. It’s one of the most rapidly-changing industries globally, with new companies launching every day. It can be hard to keep up with all these changes, but it’s also a great opportunity to invest in some of the next big things before they become household names. Below is a list of startups that are likely to make waves in 2021.

1) Nestbox

The Nestbox is a smart home device that can be installed anywhere in your house or office and turn nearly any surface into an interactive display. Using the Nestbox app, you can add digital elements to real-world objects like book pages and empty boxes. Using the camera on your phone tracks your movements as you interact with the digital elements and makes them appear on the surface as if they were there.

2) Helios3D

Helios3D is a startup that has developed some of the most advanced 3D printing technology found anywhere in the world. Using state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms, their printers can create items that never existed before. As the company is only a few years old, they haven’t released their printers to the public yet. Still, they are currently being used by several of the top tech companies in Silicon Valley for rapid prototyping and product testing.

4) Advertubly

Advert by is a service that allows you to avoid paying high prices for internet advertisements by getting them for half the price. The company uses an algorithm to predict which advertisements will not be successful and allows companies to buy them at a discount.

5) AirPlane2Boat Inc.

Airplane2Boat Inc. has developed a technology that will transform your private plane into your yacht so you can enjoy the beach while still doing business. The device will dock into the fuselage of select private aircraft and convert the inside into a luxurious living space complete with seating for six passengers, two bedrooms, a kitchenette, and a bathroom. It is expected to retail for $14 million at launch in 2021.

6) Foodie

Foodie is a food delivery service that works similarly to Uber. After choosing one of their 600 restaurant partners, you can track the location of your meal as it moves from the restaurant to your door by using GPS technology. Not only does Foodie deliver fresh and hot meals, but they also give customers nutritional information about what they’re eating so they can make informed choices about their diet. With a Healthier subscription plan, you can even receive personalized diet plans tailored to your needs based on the food you order from the app.