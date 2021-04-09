Tech Advances Helping to Increase Productivity in Today’s Remote Work Environment

Technology and innovation are quickly changing the business landscape for companies worldwide. While the circumstances of the past year have required many people to start working from home, there are now signs that this remote work arrangement is here to stay. Businesses have witnessed first-hand how working from home can reduce expenses, save time, increase flexibility, improve worker satisfaction, and increase company productivity.

Moreover, software options and online tools have made it possible for remote workers to stay connected with each other, as well as with their customers. If you are managing a remote team, consider these tools to help your company run smoothly despite the distance between you and your employees.

Hiring Tools

When your company operates remotely, you can hire workers from anywhere in the world. This significantly increases the number of potential candidates, but you may wonder how you can find them. Luckily, there are online companies that can help you with the hiring process. These professionals can publicize your job listing, sort through applications and resumes, and provide you with a list of the top candidates.

You can also hire freelancers rather than employees. Whether you need a contractor to fill a full-time staff position or just need to hire extra personnel during your busy season, freelance websites can match you with the right person for the job. Tasks that are often contracted out include specialties, such as marketing, content creation, website design, computer programming, app creation, writing, and editing.

Conferencing Tools

In order to effectively manage a company, you need a way to seamlessly connect with employees and clients as well as a way to host multi-party conferences. When everybody works remotely, this can be a challenge, but luckily, virtual conferencing with Ooma Meetings can help. Connecting via video is more effective than a traditional conference call because it allows you to observe body language and facial expressions. This makes the connection more personal and transparent, helping all parties to feel more like a team.

The Ooma Meetings platform is both beautiful and intuitive, and it allows each user to connect via a browser or an app. The video conferences can handle up to 25 participants, and unlike traditional video platforms, screen-sharing can be done by two or more people simultaneously. Additionally, the platform provides a helpful dashboard that displays meeting details and allows you to schedule, edit, and search for specific meetings.

Communication Tools

In addition to utilizing a virtual conferencing platform, it’s wise to invest in several online tools aimed at establishing reliable lines of communication between all parties. For example, email is a helpful tool for connecting with both employees and customers. It is straightforward, familiar, and accessible to nearly everyone. For best results, invest in an email hosting service designed with business needs in mind, such as custom domains, cloud storage, and online support.

Chat applications can also be helpful. By allowing multiple workers to communicate simultaneously, chat apps offer a fast, dynamic way to collaborate, discuss projects, and brainstorm solutions.

Last but not least, consider investing in a customizable cloud-based phone system. This type of internet-based phone system allows you and your remote workers to make, receive, forward, block, and record business calls. It can be operated from a desktop computer, a laptop, a tablet, or a mobile device, so employees can connect whether they are in their home office or on the go.

Remote working is here to stay, and whether you work with a crew of freelancers or a staff of full-time employees, technology and online tools can help you connect and communicate, and in turn, perform your job more effectively.