Tears No More, For A Bluish Joy! Mabel Scott #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica #Blues

Back into the world of Blues, with an intriguing tune! It’s a musical haven, where Black American people have been able to pour their hearts out, in the midst of pain, and unspeakable sorrow. Along with its musical haven, the color Blue has also been highlighted as a space, where sorrow looms. That’s how we have traditionally come to interpret, the Blues!

Cry, cry, cry away! Grant our sorrows another day! These are the times when we come to find just how colorful the world of, the Blues, really is! In this particular instance, when we are examining color, we are highlighting the presence of a new understanding of happiness, through the color, Blue! This time around, the tears are gone. No more crying when it comes to the color, Blue!

Let’s get one thing straight. Crying is not necessarily a bad thing. After all, it is a cleansing effect. There are times when all of that is needed. In fact, crying should be a weekly ritual. Unfortunately, there are those times when the artistry of crying takes on a longer vibe. Nevertheless, it is a necessity. One naturally feels an awakening. It is after all, refreshing. There is no question about that.

When you study Black American, Blues singers, one comes to the understanding that a love, awaits. Happiness has been shown to occupy the area of the Blues. Afterall, who wants to live in consistent sorrow? There is more to life than constant grief. Tears have their purpose. No doubt. Yet, when it comes to the wellness of love’s trajectory, tears can only run down our face, for so long. Let’s be honest about such!

The song, “No More Crying Blues,” illuminates our mind, body, and Spirit when it comes to to a new feeling for the color, Blue! Things are not always part of another layer. There are times when a certain love is needed, in order to celebrate those stories of, the Blues! Love does not always have to hurt-even after love’s break-up. In fact, love can be a rather nurturing return to the centering of the mind. That’s the beauty of love. Love is kind. It is gentle. Furthermore, it is an awakening into the hearts of our Spirit. Love is a passionate pleasure, for the treasures of our humanity. When love is involved, nothing else can go wrong!

Hearing the kind of Blues, which makes your body want to get up and dance, is a needed love. There are times when hearing the Blues requires us to get up and dance. We can feel excited about our ability to feel, Blue! There is nothing wrong with that. Afterall, even in the pain, we are blessed enough to be alive, and enjoy it! Now, isn’t that a precious treat?

Songs such as “No More Crying Blues,” further proves that there is more to the Blues than the sad, somber stories. The Blues is a sacred treat, when it comes to moving through love and life’s Divine! The Blues is a wellness factor, where Divine treasures bring our serenity to a peace of mind.

Nevertheless, permit us to stop, wonder, and treasure the nurture of a Bluish love’s Divine!

Mabel Scott