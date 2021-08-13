Tears For A Lonely Comfort: Jackie Wilson #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanHer/History360

When love goes away, the tears are here to stay; at least for now, anyway! There are moments in one’s life when a person has to understand that heartache is a painful oasis. Ain’t no more painful feeling than the one of having felt love from a particular person; and feeling it no more. Yes. It’s really painful. So, painful that you have to purge the pain, away. What more is there to say, feel, and do? Well, there is the narrative of simply crying. Let water’s tears bring a holistic cleansing in the way that it needs to. Grant one’s heart the ability to let love in. Things just happen to bring fulfillment, for such a way.

One of the holistic remedies for crying is how it is gender neutral. Love has a way of ensuring that men are permitted to be vulnerable. Their masculinity is not removed. When it comes to truly loving a woman, a man’s masculinity becomes a glowing hue. In fact, he becomes celebrated for demonstrating this level of sensitivity. It’s very attractive, healing, holistic, and true!

Classical songs, highlighting a men’s vulnerability to loving a woman, will never go out of style. They will continue to last from generations, through generations. The wellness of time last on. A man’s timing for a woman continues on. Even if she doesn’t return his affections, they will continue, to be!

My heart is crying, crying

Lonely teardrops

My pillow’s never dry of lonely teardrops

Come home, Come home

Just say you will, say you will

Teardrops and the very artistry of crying is rather comforting. While purging the pain, there is the process of reflection. What went wrong? How can I fix things? Furthermore, how can I restore? We can always beg. Then, there is the presence of music. Through music, we can access to the opportunities of love’s performance. Love’s creativity takes over! It is moving and fulfilling. However, we can never undermine the fact that teardrops are lonely. Crying with no one to comfort you is a lonely vibration. And yet, it is still a necessary ritual in love’s journey.

The performance of passion in the song is just as euphoric to the love story, at hand. For a man to sing as passionately as one of the late R&B heros, it truly means that love had really taken place. Such a coupling must really be filled with treasure-filled memories. No wonder he has to cry so much. Such a love is too beautiful to let pass away. It’s too precious. That’s why you fight for it, for as long as you can.

Lonely teardrops grant a person the opportunity to achieve clarity of the mind. Before one can pursue love, or re-ignite its flame, let’s make sure to re-center the mind, body, and Spirit for love’s tranquility, re–born!

Jackie Wilson