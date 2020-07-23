Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

“Teamwork makes the dream work.”

Dr. Andrea Marsh Hayes Dr. Samuel L. Hayes Jr. Tell us about yourselves. We are, Dr. Samuel L. Hayes Jr. and Dr. Andrea Marsh Hayes.            What would you like to spotlight? We are spotlighting our book ‘Making Love Work while Leading your Family:’ Lessons from a Power Couple.           Tell about us your book. Our […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Dr. Andrea Marsh Hayes
Dr. Samuel L. Hayes Jr.

Tell us about yourselves.

We are, Dr. Samuel L. Hayes Jr. and Dr. Andrea Marsh Hayes.

           What would you like to spotlight?

We are spotlighting our book ‘Making Love Work while Leading your Family:’ Lessons from a Power Couple.

          Tell about us your book.

Our book focuses on lessons from our experiences as a married couple throughout the years. We want to emphasis the importance of acknowledging the challenges that marriage brings but highlighting the lessons that can be learned from the difficult times. 

         Tell me something you have overcome or success you have achieved.

We have overcome the challenge of growing up together, as we were married very young, and being on the brink of divorce.

           What would you like to achieve in 2020?

We would like to be best-selling authors, complete the workbook to accompany our current book, and complete our second book and workbook focusing on marriage.

    Teresa Hawley Howard, Publisher, Life Coach, Writing Coach, DV Advocate, Survivor

    Teresa Hawley-Howard is an international best-selling author and publisher. Her mission in life is to help others find their voices and share their stories! She also wants to help them walk through their pain, limitations, and their own doubt to live the life they deserve. She knows their words, stories, scars, and their pain can inspire, heal and give hope to another person. She is an empowerment/writing coach, publisher, speaker, #1 international best-selling author, radio host, and CASA volunteer. She is also Co-Founder of Tribute Magazine, spotlighting women. Founder of Women On A Mission, inspiring and uplifting women to live the life they desire. Radio Host of WOM Radio show, and host of Modern Day Woman and Words Have Power Podcasts available on ITunes! Teresa’s goal is to help 10k people share their stories! Reach out and let Teresa help you share your story!
    She is also the founder of WOM Enterprises. WOM Enterprises offers complete publishing packages for authors! The company offers several ways to become an author! You can write in one of many anthologies or you can write your own book! Either way you will become a published author! Share your story, promote your business and create your legacy! WOM Enterprises will help you make your dream become a reality. So, stop procrastinating and become an author today with WOM Enterprises!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    If Forgiveness Is the Cure, What’s the Disease?

    by Erin Warhol
    Community//

    What Burnout Can Teach Us

    by Dr. Andrea Pennington
    Community//

    Flexible Thinking & Intuition | Interview with Eric Gerson

    by Dr. Andrea Pennington

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.