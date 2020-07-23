“Teamwork makes the dream work.”

Dr. Andrea Marsh Hayes

Dr. Samuel L. Hayes Jr.

Tell us about yourselves.

We are, Dr. Samuel L. Hayes Jr. and Dr. Andrea Marsh Hayes.

What would you like to spotlight?

We are spotlighting our book ‘Making Love Work while Leading your Family:’ Lessons from a Power Couple.

Tell about us your book.

Our book focuses on lessons from our experiences as a married couple throughout the years. We want to emphasis the importance of acknowledging the challenges that marriage brings but highlighting the lessons that can be learned from the difficult times.

Tell me something you have overcome or success you have achieved.

We have overcome the challenge of growing up together, as we were married very young, and being on the brink of divorce.

What would you like to achieve in 2020?

We would like to be best-selling authors, complete the workbook to accompany our current book, and complete our second book and workbook focusing on marriage.