Teamwork makes the dream work is a phrase you’ve probably heard, but sometimes it’s elusive. If you’ve ever worked in a team that really clicks, you’ll know how true it is. A high functioning team can achieve incredible results – not just incrementally better, but perhaps 10 x those of an average team. But more than that, a great team is a pleasure to work with. In fact, work becomes motivating, fun and incredibly rewarding when you’re surrounded by a dream-team. Who wouldn’t want to work in a team like that?!

Teamwork Makes the Dreamwork: how to make it happen

It’s all very well to have the desire for a high-functioning team, but how do you actually create a dream-team? Not everyone has the natural leadership and charisma of some of the well-known leaders of our time, but it’s still very possible to create an amazing team.

Hiring perfect team members is obviously an ideal way to start, but often we have an existing team that we want to improve. Don’t worry – no team is a lost cause and there’s plenty that can be done!

1) Compelling Team Purpose

For teamwork online, creating and consistently communicating a team purpose is especially important. Often team members are removed from the outcome of their work, so they need reminding of the goal and the impact of their work.

2) Clear Responsibilities

With an overarching vision in place, responsibilities need to be broken down so that each team member knows exactly how their role feeds into the vision. Ambiguity creates stress, so don’t leave people guessing. Spell out what each person is responsible for and how their role contributes to the team’s performance. Knowing how their contribution feeds into the team outputs can be very motivating.

3) Positive Team Culture

The team culture and team norms that develop over time largely determine the ways that team members interact with each other. A supportive team culture means that team members encourage each other (without lowering the standards expected of each other). They are equally concerned about the team outcomes and less driven by individual motivations.

How do you create a positive team culture? If your team is quite homogeneous, a strong team culture may come naturally, but if not, you might have to work a bit harder.