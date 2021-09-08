Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Teachings of Persephone’s descent…

When the girl wanders for some time and travels through unknown territory, she meets a gardener (guardian of the soul and planted seeds), a magician (guardian of empathy and vision) and a king (guardian of the wisdom of the underworld). What the girl lacks, what the eternally dreamed Persephone longs for and what is naturally […]

When the girl wanders for some time and travels through unknown territory, she meets a gardener (guardian of the soul and planted seeds), a magician (guardian of empathy and vision) and a king (guardian of the wisdom of the underworld).

What the girl lacks, what the eternally dreamed Persephone longs for and what is naturally given to Athena, is something that the fragile and passive Persephone has yet to develop and learn through her journey through the underworld. This is the moment when we “get married to death” as young girls .

In the last three stages of the descent, the girl, who is now more mature “Persephone”, learns about the devotion and acceptance of humanity of her “new husband” – she realizes her creative power and balances and integrates her masculine and feminine principle.

From an eternally dissatisfied woman, she learns to enjoy the orgasm and ecstasy of life. She slowly steps into the role of a guide who accepts both shady and bright aspects of life and who understands the transformative power of inner destructiveness and disunity.

With successfully reworked transitions, she is able to surrender her wounds, anger and pain to higher powers and becomes an integral queen of the underworld, fulfilling her role with dignity with a good deal of humor and folly and a good deal of crone’s wisdom.

How about you, will you let life drag you along and do what others tell you or or will you choose the courage and set out on a journey?

If you would like to learn more about the upcoming online journey on embodiment of Greek Goddesses, book a free dancing conversation call with me!

An archetypal dance journey as tribute to Greek Goddesses starts from 23rd September and finishes on 16th December!
Journey includes weekly online zoom sessions + weekend live retreats + pre-recorded online program and I’m ready to host 12 new participants!

    Sandra Anais, Archetype Consultant, Dancer & Embodiment Facilitator, at Archetypes in Motion

    I love to guide people to deep and authentic self expression, so I facilitate unique programs and events that help people recognizing their purpose by using power of archetypes, astrology and mindful movement practice. With knowledge about power dynamics of archetypes and symbols I'll guide you into a self-exploration journey of embracing and translating emotions into movements.

    I am a certified Archetype Consultant by CMED***, Archetype Embodiment Facilitator, mover & dancer, Culturologist, organizer of artistic events and mother of two teenagers and a toddler.

    Last 6 years I dedicated to archetype embodiment theory and practice. I experimented with different groups of people: professional dancers, choreographers, actors, movement therapists, martial artists, psychologists and movement enthusiasts; and now I'm implementing this knowledge into my movement, dance and artistic practice.

    These processes led me to create several dance performances and to facilitate many workshops worldwide.

    I love working with imagination, symbolic systems, with metaphors, with archetypal and mythic narratives and doing this through the arts of movement and dance is truly inspiring!

