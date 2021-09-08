Teachings of Persephone’s descent…

When the girl wanders for some time and travels through unknown territory, she meets a gardener (guardian of the soul and planted seeds), a magician (guardian of empathy and vision) and a king (guardian of the wisdom of the underworld).

What the girl lacks, what the eternally dreamed Persephone longs for and what is naturally given to Athena, is something that the fragile and passive Persephone has yet to develop and learn through her journey through the underworld. This is the moment when we “get married to death” as young girls .

In the last three stages of the descent, the girl, who is now more mature “Persephone”, learns about the devotion and acceptance of humanity of her “new husband” – she realizes her creative power and balances and integrates her masculine and feminine principle.

From an eternally dissatisfied woman, she learns to enjoy the orgasm and ecstasy of life. She slowly steps into the role of a guide who accepts both shady and bright aspects of life and who understands the transformative power of inner destructiveness and disunity.

With successfully reworked transitions, she is able to surrender her wounds, anger and pain to higher powers and becomes an integral queen of the underworld, fulfilling her role with dignity with a good deal of humor and folly and a good deal of crone’s wisdom.

How about you, will you let life drag you along and do what others tell you or or will you choose the courage and set out on a journey?



