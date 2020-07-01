Throughout the most recent decades, philanthropy has been steadily increasing in popularity. When it comes to teaching your children about philanthropy and getting the family involved in charity there is not a one size fits all. Whether people are supporting causes at a local, regional, or global level there are a plethora of ways to make an impact.

It’s difficult to watch the news and bear witness to the images of pain and suffering from all over the world and not feel compelled to help. In fact, many parents have found that there are opportunities to use today’s catastrophes as a way to help their children learn about the importance of philanthropy.

While it’s natural for parents to want to shelter their children from the disasters and poverty that takes place, in 2020 it’s almost impossible to keep kids completely in the dark. Instead, by getting the family together and learning about the different issues that people face around the globe parents can allow their children to help turn the grief and loss of others into a time to expand their compassion and love for people that they’ve never met.

Use the destruction that takes place to deliver lessons on how important it is to reach out to others in difficult times. Children are truly amazing and will usually want to know what they can do to help. Allow them to get involved and pick out a charity that they want to be involved with.

Furthermore, if you’d like to assist your children in making charity a habit that will stay with them throughout their lives, implement a few basic strategies. These practices are simple and can encourage children to be more mindful and caring towards others.

One simple way to help children learn about philanthropy is to teach them about people who may be without the basics that many of us take for granted. Periodically go through everyone’s closet and sort out the clothes that no longer fit or never get worn. Do the same thing with toys or any other household items. However, it’s important to get your children involved and let them go through their closets and toy boxes. If the parent does it instead the child won’t understand the value of the activity. Instead, let them pick out any clothes or toys they want to donate, and take them with you when you drop the items off at the charitable organization.

Regularly engage in projects that are service-oriented. Made food with your children and then have them help you to deliver the meals to shelters or elderly neighbors. Assist them in writing letters and sending them to sick people, veterans, or active duty military people. Use the holidays as a time to involve children in making food baskets or choosing presents to give to a family in need within your community. Buy cat or dog food and deliver it to your local humane society and allow your children to spend time with the animals who the donations are meant for.

The ways to teach children about charity and the importance of philanthropic behavior are never-ending. The spirit of giving can become a way of life.

Originally published on Richard Abbe’s website.