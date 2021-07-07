Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Teaching People Through Home Design

Teaching home design is not as simple and straightforward as it seems. There are countless websites, blogs, stores and designers to consult when teaching that it makes the work confusing and difficult. The following are tips for effectively teaching people home design.

Provide Personalized Assessments

Every design project is personalized to fit the homeowner’s needs. The first step is to make a personalized assessment of every individual’s design needs. Interior decorators should never suggest random ideas to any client. If they did, they might as well give each client thousands of design books. Because there are too many ideas available, it’s necessary to consider each person’s individual tastes and interests.

After a thorough assessment is made, designers have an easier time deciding which colors, textures and patterns are preferred by their clients. Everyone saves a lot of time and effort by streamlining the design process.

Provide Quick Tutorials

Everyone likes detailed, step-by-step tutorials on how to do anything. But a long tutorial is not guaranteed to keep a reader’s attention for long. It’s often more helpful to provide a fast, five-minute tutorial that any type of home decorator can understand.

Provide Picture Galleries

Everyone likes beautiful home decorating, and in order to get the most of it, it’s necessary to have access to many different pictures. There are plenty of popular decorating websites, such as HGTV, that place a heavy emphasis on imagery. Reading an article is informative, but in many cases, visualizations reveal more than words do.

Consider the Costs

The reality is that most people consider money when pursuing any type of home design. The types of suggestions made do not matter if they fall outside of the client’s limited budget. Costs is always a top factor to include in a plan. Anyone can still create a unique look while remaining within a budget.

Teaching people home design is an individualized effort of researching, planning and analyzing. The work is hardly ever simple, and even a simple project could become complicated at any time. Every client has a different portfolio full of ideas that work in some homes but no place else. There are several online resources available to assist in teaching people how to best decorate their homes.

    Doug DeLuca Virginia, Owner at Federal Construction Company

    Doug DeLuca has dedicated his career to building and designing custom spaces. DeLuca and his company,Federal Stone and Brick, specialize in creating functional outdoor spaces across the Washington D.C.area. DeLuca credits his time working at the Ralph Lauren flagship store to his success today. While there, DeLuca learned the importance of lifestyle over any other tenant when it comes to home design. While living in New York City, DeLuca grew to love flea markets and picking. Now, DeLuca has a team that does this for him. Doug's favorite style is Americana, although he is skilled in all design. Follow him at DougDeLucaVirginia.net.

