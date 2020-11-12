Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Teaching Kids about Volunteering

It is the parent’s job to instill good values in their children. This goes far beyond teaching them the difference between right and wrong. It is vitally important to stress the importance of helping others when they are in need. The kids may have a packed schedule, but one of the best ways to teach them this valuable skill is by having them volunteer. These are the four most prominent benefits of teaching your kids about volunteering.

Develop Social Skills

Volunteering helps develop and build critical social skills much earlier than normal. Volunteering is all about working together to complete an important task. This teaches your kid how to work in groups, follow a leader’s instructions, and work with people from different backgrounds. These skills will help them succeed in school right now. It will also help them build a successful career later in life.

Helps Build Empathy

Empathy is a valuable trait that everyone needs to be a fully developed person. It will only take one volunteering session for your kids to connect with the struggles of those they are helping emotionally. Once this emotional connection is built, they will always want to find ways to help others in the future. In addition to building empathy, volunteering will also make your kids appreciate their upbringing a lot more.

Improves Their Health

In addition to the emotional benefits of volunteering, helping others will also yield some important physical benefits for your children. Studies have shown that volunteering is a great stress reliever because you are forced to focus on someone else’s life instead of your own. The positive moods and feelings of happiness associated with helping others also give a huge boost to the immune system. Mental and physical health is important at every age, and few things help improve these things like volunteering.

Find New Interests

Kids need to develop and explore their interests at a young age. This helps them create their own unique identity and personality. Volunteering exposes your kids to new ideas and opportunities daily, so it is a great way to find new interests. Cooking food for the homeless can easily develop into a passion for food.

    Sarah Laud, Student

    Sarah Laud is an aspiring journalist, who dreams of joining a nationally-respected outlet that can provide her with a career that she can shine in. Having excelled in her schoolwork throughout her high school career, she was a shining star in the Morristown, New Jersey establishment. The Morristown Beard School provided Sarah with a number of clubs, roles, and experiences that she looks forward to foisting into a thriving career in higher education and her future work. She has also worked with a number of charities, volunteering and finding ways to raise proceeds which support the community and the people within it.

