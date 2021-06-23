Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Teaching Kids About Art

Art is an integral part of a child’s growth to teach them imagination and creative life skills to help them on their path to adulthood. Art classes can also educate students on patience and controlling their emotions through a creative outlet without set rules and regulations, unlike other courses. Many educators and home school parents […]

Art is an integral part of a child’s growth to teach them imagination and creative life skills to help them on their path to adulthood. Art classes can also educate students on patience and controlling their emotions through a creative outlet without set rules and regulations, unlike other courses.

Many educators and home school parents have different opinions on how to get students interested in art, such as designated courses and free play during the school day. From quiet time classes to creative courses, teachers must work with their students to interest them in the art world.

Some professionals encourage children to make mistakes by forgoing erasable pencils in favor of pens and paint. One art teacher’s advice is to refrain from smocks and let children create a mess that is easy to scrub away with gentle supplies so they can focus on their creativity and not clean up.

Different children work better with rules, so it may be necessary to invite a 10-minute quiet time where children can outline and build upon their artwork each school day. This also gives the art teacher time to create new assignments to encourage their students.

If a parent is teaching an art lesson through a homeschool course, they can benefit by stocking art supplies to use over the years. Recommended art supplies include crayons and markers and paper products for mixed mediums such as newspapers and clay. It also helps to save stress and last-minute shopping for the right project.

Another additional tip for parents and schoolteachers to get kids interested in art is to combine the course with other subjects, such as the history of art, to learn different movements in a fun environment. Instructors can also benefit from doing outdoor art projects to give their students fresh air and teach them about nature.

The most important rule for art teachers and homeschool instructors is to be patient when creating art. There is no wrong way to paint a masterpiece, and some students learn in different ways; more reserved children may prefer online art classes while others look to hands-on learning with a personal mentor.

    Deanna Rogers, Vice President at Classy Kids

    Deanna Rogers is a Greenville, South Carolina entrepreneur and business owner. Additionally, she has experience and continues to enjoy working as an interior designer, model, and community influencer. As woman experienced in leadership roles, she believes in empowering other women, and seeks to provide an example of a woman who is able to have it all. Originally a southern belle, she has continued to carry the Southern morals of kindness, compassion, and community. She still favors the southern aesthetic, and enjoys documenting her design journey through Instagram and her blog - Custom Home Southern Tone. Her major work is as the Vice President and Co-Owner of Classy Kids, an early childhood program with more than 30 years of operating experience. A Mother herself, she prides herself on the ability to provide a innovative, safe, and effective educational experience.

