Teaching Children Business Concepts - Lea Jaunakais

Are you hoping to raise a little entrepreneur? Perhaps you’re a business owner yourself and your child has expressed an interest in following the same career path. Childhood is one of the most influential points in an individual’s life, and your commitment to teaching your children business principles in their youth could help prepare them for the road of entrepreneurship ahead. 

Whether you’re an entrepreneur or not, the following principles can help you teach your children about entrepreneurship in an effective manner.

Encourage Them to Work as a Team

Even though entrepreneurs are often the leaders of organizations, this doesn’t mean that they do not have to know how to work within a team. When organizations fail, it is often because they didn’t know how to work as a team to reach the business’s objectives. Because of the heavy workload that many entrepreneurs face, they need to learn early on about how to delegate work to others and collaborate with coworkers. Entrepreneurs also need to encourage others to share their ideas with them. You can help your child learn more about teamwork by encouraging them to participate in sports and other team activities. Additionally, you and your family can complete activities that require collaboration. This will teach your child the importance of teamwork and effective communication skills.

Teach Them to Be Ambitious

Each and every business has been brought into existence because its founders set a goal to do so. But the goal-setting does not end here. Businesses continue to thrive because its leaders set continual goals for each quarter. Your children need to be encouraged to chase after their goals, as this will translate into their adulthood. Even if their goal is as silly as completing a Lego set, you should encourage them to chase after that objective and celebrate them when they complete it. This motivation is necessary for one’s growth and an important part of being an entrepreneur. Ambition should never be squandered but should instead be supported.

Be Their Best Example

You can encourage your children as much as you want, but if you are not exhibiting some of these qualities yourself, then your children will find it more challenging to live up to your standards. Many business owners can attribute their motivation to an influential person they had in their life. As their parent, you are the most influential person in your child’s life for quite some time. Use this time to follow the practices that you are trying to instill in your children and watch as they carry these business principles into adulthood.

    Lea Jaunakais, President at Industrial Test Systems

    Lea Jaunakais is based in South Carolina, where she is the President of Industrial Test Systems and the President and Founder of Tiger World Endangered Wildlife Preserve. Throughout her lifetime, Lea has made every effort to evolve in her career and chase after her goals, no matter what roadblocks may have been in her way. Her time at Tiger World has allowed her to educate the public on the issues facing exotic animals in this day and age and provide such endangered species with a safe space. She also works as a tiger trainer and handler at the nonprofit.

    Lea is no stranger to adventure. Alongside her work with the tigers, Lea also enjoys activities such as whitewater rafting, mountain biking, horseback riding and more.

    Visit her website to learn more about her career!

