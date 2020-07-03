Teachers brighten up my life with this one skill

My teachers are the best, the best that ever I had..They encouraged me, boost up me, cheered me in many ways when I feel down.They sharpened my skills especially this particular skill WRITING. I like & love writing.

In my schools days I use to write many things on my notes, diaries.. Later in my college days started writing reviews and articles in the newspapers. One of my article published in THE HINDU news paper , nobody in the family knows that. One of my friend who read that newspaper identify me & ask me is that you ??. And more she surprised too because I didn’t share or discuss with anyone. This happened 17 years back !!! After that i didn’t write anything.

Three years again my teachers introduce the writing path me.. Not only the path but the directions too…like blogging, copy writing, writing quotes. They shown the light when I am in dark !! Writing in thrive global as a blogger, motivational writer everything because of my teachers.

My exploration about teachers, dedicating this to my teachers

T- Teach us education

E- Encourage us

A- Activate our brain

C- Cheer leaders

H- Help us

E- Energy booster

R- Rainbow in our life.

The best teachers, teach from the heart not from the book.. like my teachers did to me !! Thank you TEACHERS