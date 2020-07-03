Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Teachers brighten up my life with this one skill

The influence of a good teacher can never be erased.....

By

My teachers are the best, the best that ever I had..They encouraged me, boost up me, cheered me in many ways when I feel down.They sharpened my skills especially this particular skill WRITING. I like & love writing.

In my schools days I use to write many things on my notes, diaries.. Later in my college days started writing reviews and articles in the newspapers. One of my article published in THE HINDU news paper , nobody in the family knows that. One of my friend who read that newspaper identify me & ask me is that you ??. And more she surprised too because I didn’t share or discuss with anyone. This happened 17 years back !!! After that i didn’t write anything.

Three years again my teachers introduce the writing path me.. Not only the path but the directions too…like blogging, copy writing, writing quotes. They shown the light when I am in dark !! Writing in thrive global as a blogger, motivational writer everything because of my teachers.

My exploration about teachers, dedicating this to my teachers

T- Teach us education

E- Encourage us

A- Activate our brain

C- Cheer leaders

H- Help us

E- Energy booster

R- Rainbow in our life.

The best teachers, teach from the heart not from the book.. like my teachers did to me !! Thank you TEACHERS

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Skip Rozin: “I fought it, but somewhere along the way I came to realize that change is more relentless than I am at resisting it”

    by Ben Ari
    //

    “How to Use LinkedIn To Dramatically Improve Your Business” with Lesley Vos and Phil Laboon

    by Phil La Duke
    Community//

    5 Reasons Writing is Good for Your Soul

    by Suki Eleuterio

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.