Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Thriving in the New Normal//

Why Writing a Gratitude Letter Is So Important Right Now

There's so much power in thanking those who teach us and inspire us.

By

Write a gratitude letter to someone you’ve never properly thanked.

This was the task I recently assigned as homework to my undergraduate class. I explained that the recipient of this letter could be anyone at all—a parent or older sibling, for example. Or they could choose a Little League coach, a rabbi, or a childhood friend—anyone who’d helped them along the path of life and to whom they owed a debt of appreciation.

I allotted students one week to complete this task and reflect, in their journals, on the experience.

As it turns out, students decided to thank a former teacher by a large margin—more than twice as often as they chose a parent, for example.
Here’s what one student wrote:

I wrote my gratitude letter to my 12th grade English teacher, Mr. Daniel Reitz. He taught me Creative Writing, but more importantly, he was one of the first teachers who encouraged me to pursue what I loved. I attended a very competitive public high school, and it was difficult for me to understand what I wanted out of life besides being traditionally “successful.”

He encouraged me to be bold—at the time, it applied to my interest in music as well as to my graduation speech. He urged me to care more about those around me, too, with the care he displayed not just for me, but each individual student he ever taught. In addition, he kept up with me even after I graduated. The long after-school conversations I had with him and his ability to empathize changed my trajectory permanently, and I will always appreciate him for that.

Who benefits from gratitude letters? Research shows that the act of writing one reliably increases happiness. And the recipient likewise experiences a boost in happiness. How much? The writer expected their letter would make the person happy, but it turns out that the person they thanked benefited even more than they anticipated.

As with all assignments, I promised my students that I’d do the same work in parallel. And when I sat down to write my letter, I also ended up choosing a teacher.

Don’t assume that teachers can read minds. They may not know what a profound impact they have on the lives of their students.

Do encourage the young people in your life to write a gratitude letter. Let them know that this is officially teacher appreciation week. Now more than ever, it’s a good time to give thanks for the teachers who encourage us to pursue what we love, push us to be bold, urge us to care about the people around us, and change life trajectories for the better.

With grit and gratitude,
Angela

Originally published at Character Lab.

    angela-duckworth

    Angela Duckworth, CEO and Co-Founder of Character Lab, UPenn Professor of Psychology at Character Lab

    Angela Duckworth is co-founder and CEO of Character Lab, a nonprofit whose mission is to advance scientific insights that help kids thrive. She is also a professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania, where she co-directs the Penn-Wharton Behavior Change For Good Initiative and Wharton People Analytics. Prior to her career in research, she was a math and science teacher in the public schools of New York City, San Francisco, and Philadelphia. Angela’s TED Talk is among the most-viewed of all time and her book, Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance, was a #1 New York Times best seller. You can sign up to receive her Tip of the Week here.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    First Responders First

    by Carlos Perez
    //

    Thriving in the New Normal

    by Rebecca Muller
    Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
    //

    Working From Home in the New Normal

    by John McAlester

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.