“Teach your children what they can do to problem solve and become a part of the solution.” With Penny Bauder & John Salzinger

Aspart of my series about companies who are helping to battle climate change, I had the pleasure of interviewing John Salzinger.

Our Chief Business Development Officer and Founder John, a native New Yorker, and born entrepreneur, launched MPOWERD with the idea that innovative companies have a responsibility to lead — not only in the marketplace but as a real force for good. He launched and managed several global media, tech and finance companies before starting MPOWERD, where he’s been a guiding force behind pretty much every aspect of the company’s strategy. From business growth to sales, marketing, and product development — he holds multiple Luci patents. Outside the office, you’d most likely find him practicing his jump shot on the court or surfing waves

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Aprogressive upbringing in which my parents taught me the value of people and planet, was primary to my motivation. Pre-MPOWERD, I was working on pitching numerous projects as a consultant for Clever Rooster, from the Bill DeBlasio campaign’s social media to the Elie Weisel Foundation’s human trafficking app ideation.

What is the mission of your company? What problems are you aiming to solve?

We use the scale of margin-rich consumption in developed markets through our consumers to reduce the cost to those that need clean reliable energy in emerging markets. To date we have impacted 3.7 million lives and averted 1.4+ million tons of CO2 in the process.

Can you tell our readers about the initiatives that you or your company are taking to address climate change or sustainability? Can you give an example for each?

The deployment of our products globally, through over 700 NGOs, have averted 1.4+ million US tons of CO2. Our Luci lights are made of recyclable materials that last for many years, preventing products from ending in a landfill.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or an example?

Consumers in 2020 are interested in companies influencing positive social change. When a person’s dollar and decision on what company they support is able to drive positive social value then it becomes a win-win for all. Nearly all of our relationships from vendors to shareholders to retailers and corporations are strengthened by the mission and impact we are able to achieve. People in all walks of life want to do good, thus we are able to advantage these relationships through sheer goodwill and together help provide tools to those in underserved communities all over the world.

The youth-led climate strikes of September 2019 showed an impressive degree of activism and initiative by young people on behalf of climate change. This was great, and there is still plenty that needs to be done. In your opinion what are 5 things parents should do to inspire the next generation to become engaged in sustainability and the environmental movement? Please give a story or an example for each.

Lead by example — action on the ideologies you teach your children.

Educate your children on science and logic in math versus political or corporate ideologies.

Try to instill empathy. Expose your children to the negative impacts on people and the planet.

Teach your children what they can do to problem solve and become a part of the solution. More than just protesting, activism is built on actions.

Vote.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?Startups are hard

In this particular economic system with major wealth disparity and globalization, startups are hard. Funding is extremely challenging especially when you’re at the mercy of those who invest.

Running your own company is like a sport. If another player does not do the right thing, then you as a teammate have to step in and help or do the job yourself.

Many people are not what they appear to be. Trust in business needs to be earned.

You have to be five steps ahead of every potential problem. You cannot react to things when they happen. You have to prepare for them. As Bill Walton says, “Failure to prepare is preparing to fail.“

Hard work, not success, is the greatest deodorant. If you want to be successful, a work ethic throughout your voyage is not only essential but energizing.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Every single person that I came across whether positive or negative has impacted me and thus I have learned from. It is essential to leave your ego behind and learn from your environment. If you are open in those particularly challenging situations, you can learn even more.

You are a person of great influence and doing some great things for the world! If you could inspire a movement that would bring the greatest amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I think education and the funding of education in particular is essential to the survival of the human race. In general, we are uninformed based on the knowledge that is out there and this is all coming to a head, especially in 2020. I truly believe, we as a people, would be less susceptible to being taken advantage of by those in power and those who are taking advantage of a lack of education and information to the masses.

Do you have a favorite life lesson quote? Can you tell us how that was relevant to you in your own life?

“Imagine” Which is actually a song by John Lennon seems to wrap it in a nice bow for me. If you cannot imagine then you cannot ideate and then you cannot problem solve.

What is the best way for people to follow you on social media?

John Salzinger

LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnsalzinger

Twitter

https://www.twitter.com/johnsalzinger?lang=en