Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Teach Students Leadership Skills | Shaun Dallas Dance

Much like parenting, the primary purpose of education is to prepare young people to become productive, positive society members. As a teacher, this means you’re tasked with not only relaying knowledge and data but also arming youth with the necessary tools they’ll need to lead others and spread effective positivity.  Research done by the Collaborative for Academic, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Much like parenting, the primary purpose of education is to prepare young people to become productive, positive society members. As a teacher, this means you’re tasked with not only relaying knowledge and data but also arming youth with the necessary tools they’ll need to lead others and spread effective positivity. 

Research done by the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL) has shown that the skills required for successful leadership are the same as the whole child teaching approach that emphasizes social-emotional learning (SEL). These skills include responsible decision-making, social awareness, self-awareness, relationship skills, and self-management.

One way to teach students what it’s like to lead others is by role-playing. Assign your classroom into groups and have them work on an assignment. Assign one of the top leadership styles to each group, ranging from authoritarian to laissez-faire approach. By the end of the project, poll the groups about the overall experience under that leadership style. Giving everyone in the group a voice will empower them to speak up for themselves, a tool they will need regardless of industry or position. Once all groups have shared their presentations and discussed leadership types, poll the classroom about the most effective leadership style, pointing out the different metrics of a successful company, such as a company with a high profit-margin but significant employee turnover. Get feedback about which metric defines success the most.

Another way to teach students leadership skills is by letting them take the reins in course planning. Encourage an open forum on lesson plans and goal-setting to teach students how to be consistent and collaborative. Revisit classroom goals throughout the year to discuss how the students’ feel about classroom progress. Have them keep a schedule that breaks down a 24-hour day in their life to learn time management. 

Another distinction that is important to make is that leadership is not about popularity. Some students will emerge naturally as the classroom leader while being too young to wield their power. This is the perfect moment for teachers to step in and use that student as an example of authentic leadership. Emphasize the facets of leadership that matter, such as taking responsibility, encouraging others’ success, being hardworking, a good listener, willing to help others, and honesty.

This article was originally published at https://shaundallasdance.com/

    Shaun Dallas Dance, President & CEO at The DDance Group

    Here to share his experience and knowledge, Shaun Dallas Dance is eager to provide his expertise to an audience that needs it. He is a Senior Executive and business consultant who has developed a diverse array of skills, including restructuring, strategic planning, relationship and partnership management, and more. His team has grown to include 8 members, and his portfolio includes clients across the US and Canada. These clients have had needs as disparate as cost-reduction and diversity improvement, and Shaun Dallas Dance has ensured that each client achieved their goals quickly, and then exceeded those expectations.

     

     

    When the time came for Dallas to resign from his career in education and attend law school, his school promoted him to the position of Assistant Principal. He accepted the role and held it for two years before, again, deciding it was time to return to his own academic pursuits and enroll in law school. When he tried again to resign, he was promoted to Principal, and Dallas decided to stay in education as his excitement grew with the ability to impact more students. He always led with a service mentality.

     

    By the time he was 30 years old, Shaun Dallas Dance was promoted to Superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, a position which had him overseeing 110,000 students in the 25th largest school district in the country. He held this position for five years, during which time he provided new direction to revitalize the Baltimore County Public School System, and results were evident.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance has also been called into different educational institutions to provide strategic guidance for meeting new and rigorous state standards, effectively saved $50M from a budget with no headcount reduction and has helped numerous districts achieve greater efficiency.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance graduated from Virginia Union University with his Bachelor of Arts in English. He then enrolled at the Virginia Commonwealth University, where he earned his Master of Education in Administration and Supervision. Dallas continued his education with the university and earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership. During his career between 2008 and 2017, he also served as an Adjunct Professor for the University of Richmond, Averett University, the University of Houston, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Dallas was also recognized as a White House Champion of Change under the Obama administration.

     

    Read more about his robust history at his personal website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Emotional Intelligence: The Missing Link Within Our Educational Institutions and Curriculum.

    by Shah Anas
    Community//

    How to Inspire Resilience in Students As a Teacher

    by Christine Chen
    Learning should not take its toll on your mental health. Photo by Ben White on Unsplash.
    Community//

    A Quick Overview About Social and Emotional Learning.

    by Roberto Sacripanti

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.