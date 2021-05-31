Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Tea Time

What a dinner party mistake taught me about leading well.

By
glasses of tea with ice and mint

At some point in my early married life, around the time we upgraded our couch from the one loaned to us from my parents’ basement, my husband and I started hosting friends for dinner every once in a while. We stuck to the ones who would not pass too much judgement on our dirty floors, dogs lounging on the couch, or the lack of mature landscaping in the front yard.

On one particular occasion, I was committed to making everything from scratch, including the iced tea. I boiled water on the stove, steeped the tea bags and fresh mint in the water, poured it into a pitcher, and put it in the fridge to cool before our guests arrived.

Once everyone was ready to eat, I got the pitcher from the fridge and began pouring tea into the ice-filled glasses I had prepared. Something was wrong. Instead of a beautiful, transparent amber color, the tea was a cloudy, cruddy brown.

My friend knew immediately what I had done wrong.

“You put it in the fridge to cool, didn’t you?”

“Yes…” I said, confused.

“You have to let it sit at room temperature first. You can’t force it to cool too quickly or it’ll become cloudy. If you want clear tea, you have to give it time.”

The cloudy tea tasted fine, and we drank it, but her words stuck with me. I wondered about other times we experience heat and we try to turn the temperature down too quickly: When my kids are mad and I push them to calm down. When someone is apologizing after hurting us and we say “it’s OK” when it really wasn’t. When we’re in a conflict with a colleague and we concede early or walk away just to end the tension.

The biggest time I feel the heat? When I’m leading others through change and that change requires loss. As a colleague has taught me, leadership is distributing loss at a pace others can bear – and that always brings heat. Our job as leaders is to hold it.

Why are we tempted to turn the heat down so quickly? Perhaps we’ve told ourselves we cannot withstand it, or that the people we lead will be burned by it. Perhaps we prefer short-term comfort to lasting clarity and change.

We have choices in high-intensity moments and decisions. If it’s clarity we seek, a sense of direction about what matters to us and where we should go next, then we might venture to see heat as a temporary condition we are built to experience, rather than a problem to be solved, and resist the temptation to intervene in our own discomfort.

We also might see that heat as a teacher: The things that make us hot have something important to tell us about what we value and what matters to us. But we won’t be able to hear the message if we abandon the messenger.

My advice? Pay attention to what triggers fear, hurt, or anger in you. Accept that the decisions you make cause heat in others, especially when you’re a catalyst for change. Then, stay with it. Resist the temptation to artificially cool the experience. Observe it without judgement and use the data to inform your next steps. Quit forcing the process. Clarity will come when you endure and listen.

Some coaching questions to consider:
What patterns do you see in the things that trigger your fear, anxiety, anger, and hurt?
What’s your usual response to intensity? Do you artificially cool it by leaving or over-intervening? Do you tend to stay?
What beliefs are behind that?

    Woman with short, brown hair and navy shirt stands with crossed-arms in front of staircase. She is smiling.

    Amanda Noell Stanley, Nonprofit CEO and Executive Coach at DePaul Community Resources & Intrinsic Coaching

    President and CEO of a $22 million company at the age of 32 was not where Amanda thought she’d find herself, especially after a career that began doing social work in trailer homes and court rooms. She has led a large nonprofit through transformative changes including a $1 million financial turnaround, the development of a custom internal coaching program, and the launch of a social innovation platform through which a therapeutic book for children was published. Certified in leadership coaching and design thinking, Amanda is a regular guest instructor at Batten Leadership Institute of Hollins University and provides coaching to executives from across the United States. Her work has been published at The Mighty, Jaden Magazine, and featured at live events. Recognized by Lynchburg Business magazine as a top 20 under 40,  Amanda is a Governor-appointed member of Virginia’s State Executive Council.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

