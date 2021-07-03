Tdot Illdude: “Don’t let the internet rush you or make you feel like what you’re doing isn’t important”

I have one solid one that covers everything and it doesn’t focus on instant gratification. In this era, it’s so easy to lose sight of our own goals and progress comparing our journey to other peoples’ journey, and most of the people who we compare ourselves to aren’t even who they appear to be. Don’t let the internet rush you or make you feel like what you’re doing isn’t important.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Tdot Illdude.

Accomplished artist, Tdot Illdude, has produced and written for chart topping artists. The phenom has collaborated with some of music’s top talent, including Timbaland, Snoop Dogg and Meek Mill. With nearly 35 million streams across platforms, placements on major platforms like Netflix, ESPN, Starz and a brand partnership with Ethika, Tdot has made exceptional strides in his career so far.

Tdot grew up in Willingboro, New Jersey and recalls having led a normal childhood with minimal outside pressure to grow up too fast. In the early 2000s, the artist began earning a name for himself in Jersey’s battle rap scene and marketed his rhymes in various mixtapes over the years.

In 2015, he moved to Los Angeles to wholeheartedly pursue music. Tdot quickly began networking and shopping his beats to top talent. Hit producer, Charlie Heat was one of the people he connected with early on — the two cultivated a creative business relationship, releasing various collaborative tracks and later launching a company together. That same year, Tdot released his popular single “Take Me Under.”

Tdot’s evolution and persistence has landed him in places he’d never imagined. He has toured with peers like Gourdan Banks and Wale. His music even stood out to famed rapper Meek Mill who ultimately featured Tdot on two of his tracks: “Fasho” and “Problem.”

Last year, he was featured on Snoop Dogg’s track, “First Place” and performed at the Genesis Monday Night Football, which was the most watched television show of 2019. Coming off of a recent appearance on Chevy Woods’ “Since Birth,” Tdot Illdude is gearing up to release his own new music. Based on his track record, it is unlikely that he will disappoint

2021 saw the release of Tdot’s new album Dopamine Damage featuring the incredibly catchy new single ’Smoking Good’. The track features Charlie Heat known producing on Kanye’s album Life of Pablo.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I mean that’s a long story, but I’ll make it short. I grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Camden, 20 minutes from Trenton, 10–15 minutes from Cherry Hill, Moorestown. These places are significant because Camden is rated one of the worst places in the US to live and Moorestown is the best, and I lived basically right in the middle of both. So that kind of gives you a little insight into the way that I grew up. We grew up young entrepreneurs, trappin, selling our little weed and other things we were getting into. I think that growing up like that, always trying to be independent and make my own money, is what kind of brought me to the entrepreneurship of music — pressing up CDs, selling CDs, selling merch, trying to throw parties and things like that. In a nutshell, we just grew up young entrepreneurs, artists, and really always just doing what we wanted. I probably never had a job for longer than 2–3 months, and anytime I would get a job, it was just to buy like a pair of Jordans with my re-up money or Coogis, or whatever we were into at the time, you know? We were 13 years old at the time buying $300–400 dollar sweaters, $100 dollar sneakers, unlimited pairs of Timberlands, things like that. You know sometimes you spend the re-up, you fuck the bread up, and you need to go get a lil job real quick to get it back quickly. So we would do that, we would go get a job and take the job money then quit, then go back and cop up and get back to trappin and shit like that. Yea, so that’s basically how I grew up, honestly.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I don’t think it really became a career path until I moved to California. As far as me just making music, it was something that I did in my neighborhood. People in my neighborhood were tough guys, super gangster dudes, big time drug dealers, people that were really good at basketball, football, etc., and I was just kind of like not really, really good at anything. One day my boy kind of put me onto doing the music. Fast forward, we were rapping for people and people were loving it. And that was my first time where I was like ” this is something that I can do to make a name for myself”. I’m not the best fighter, I’m not the most gangster, I’m not carrying guns, I’m not selling the most drugs, I’m not the best at basketball, I’m not the best at football. I wasn’t really the best at anything — until this music thing came about and I started really getting recognition. As a kid, you’re 13–14, people showing you love, grown men showing you love, “you fire youngin, you fire”. I never got that approval from anyone up until the music thing came about. So I think that’s what really inspired me and motivated me — the response I was getting from everybody in my neighborhood. From there we just saw monetary value in it and we started selling CDs and merch, and doing shows and things like that. Then I started getting some real recognition, getting on the radio, getting on MTVJams. Going to New York to go to meetings and things like that. People wanted to manage us, people wanted to give us money for shit. So from there I unknowingly started my career and when I got to California is when I started really meeting real people that could put me in position to move forward. I started understanding the business even more.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons you learned from that?

I don’t know about funny, but a lesson I learned, not from a mistake that I made, but a mistake I see a lot of other people make, is treating people badly. That same runner or engineer can end up being your boss or one of the biggest artists or producers in the game. Treat everyone with respect.

What are some of the most interesting and exciting projects you’ve worked on?

I love what I am blessed to do, so working with Meek, Timbo, G-Eazy, my own shit. But probably the most exciting project I worked on was working with Snoop. Just because it was so surreal, me being from New Jersey, then coming out here to LA, sleeping on floors and having no money. I met Snoop 2–3 times in passing, you know quick, quick meet ups. I performed at a club one night and it was his birthday and he liked what I did. He asked to meet me and then we smoked a blunt, which was fucking crazy. That was the first time I met him. Then some time went by, and Snoop’s premium fertilizer company (a fertilizer company in the weed industry) sponsored me when I toured with Wale. After that, I was on Snoop’s celeb basketball team for All-Star Weekend, which was not the most exciting, but I was the most nervous. Because I’m like what the fuck am I doing up here playing basketball with Chris Brown and shit, but it went amazing. All that happened, and then finally we did a song together and it’s really just like a dream come true. Something that you could only imagine. So it was just one of those exciting, surreal moments, and for it to be on TV and everybody seeing me and Snoop together on stage for Monday Night Football is just a very dope, exciting experience.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

At the end of the day, black culture influences all the cool shit and the world overall. I would love to see more black actors, black directors, black screenwriters, composers, all these different categories in film get their just due. More roles for black actors that aren’t considered “black roles” — a role anyone can play, but it just so happens a black actor got the role, like James Bond or Superman. It’s tiring to continue to tell people why we should be treated fairly, but it’s as simple as a Polo shirt is just a shirt old white guys wear until the low lifes make it cool. Cristal is just a Champagne, until Jay Z makes it cool until the streets co-sign. It’s just a long list of shit that black people have given life to with no acknowledgment, no thank you, no respect. The people with the power are the only ones who can diversify things. I doubt it will ever happen, so we just gotta keep pushing and supporting our own.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

I have one solid one that covers everything and it doesn’t focus on instant gratification. In this era, it’s so easy to lose sight of our own goals and progress comparing our journey to other peoples’ journey, and most of the people who we compare ourselves to aren’t even who they appear to be. Don’t let the internet rush you or make you feel like what you’re doing isn’t important.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Have patience, focus on your own lane, keep your eyes on your own plate, and don’t do too many drugs. Try to incorporate as many healthy habits into your lifestyle, as possible.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Love and accountability movement. Just showing love and holding people accountable. So important.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

As far as people that helped me out along the way, I have a long list. From the beginning I’ve had people helping me. Cardiak is a person who helped me out tremendously. Xavier, one of my best friends, is basically the reason me and Cardiak moved to LA. He let us sleep on his floor and experience Hollywood for ourselves. My friend Sean, another one of my best friends. I met Sean when I moved to California, and he really took a liking to what I had going on, so he put me in great situations, introduced me to people that I never thought that I would meet. He basically introduced me to the whole city. Mike Gomez, another person who out of nowhere comes to me one day and goes, you know I got an opportunity for you. Without getting into all the details, in less than a month, everything that he said he was going to do, from me working with G-Eazy to getting me a very substantial check, putting me in a great situation, taking me out the country for over a month, you know exploring and working on music and all these things, he did them all. Ryan, for seeing and getting behind the vision. Honestly, I have so many people. Chrissy, Tony G, and my man G-bo, and of course my brother Big Rod, who introduced me to making music in the first place. Cato, Charlie Heat — one of the best guys I know. I have been blessed to have amazing people in my life and also to be a good judge of character. I’m sure I can name so many more people who have helped me along the way, and people that I have helped also. That’s what it’s all about at the end of the day, honor and thoroughness.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If you not a vibe, you a headache. Basically, if you don’t have good energy, if you’re not doing the cool thing, get away, you’re annoying. It’s as simple as that. It’s always going to be relevant. I like things to be cool. I like things to be organized. I like things to be going a certain way, and that’s the vibe, that’s the vibe of life. If you not a vibe, you a headache.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

Drake, Jay Z. I’d like to ask questions and pitch myself. I would love to work with either or both of them.

How can readers follow you online?

You can follow me on Instagram @dotsquiat. Thank you, I appreciate you guys taking time with this interview. God Bless.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!