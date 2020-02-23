TC Chandamany’s Top Tips On Handling Stress & Getting Past Life’s Roadblocks.

Asian-American artist, TC Chandamany is a philanthropist and a positive change advocate who is on a mission to change the world, one individual at a time.



Today, we discuss TC’s top tips on handling stress and becoming the best version of yourself.

Handling Stress & Burnout



TC’s top advice for handling stress is simply to “Stop and smell the flowers.” Whenever he feels stressed, TC visualizes his best self at the moment, he doesn’t reflect on the past or future. He ensures that he directs his focus to accomplish one task at a time, so far, this method has worked for him and has put him leaps ahead of others.



Another thing TC recommends is that you take some time off for your mental and physical well-being. YOU should come first! He explains that when your body thrives internally, everything you do thrives too. During your time off, engage in positive activities such as meditation or a hang out with friends and family.



Apart from stress, Burnout is another feeling that can affect our lives in more ways than we can think of. Have you ever been in a state of mental and physical exhaustion that’s made you feel like giving up on life? Well, that’s burnout.



Burnout occurs when we expose our bodies to too much stress. Yes, it’s a form of stress, but it’s much worse. According to TC, the only way to constantly beat burnout is to work with purpose, execute with love and love what you do!



Getting Past The Roadblocks



As someone who’s striving to make a positive impact on society, obstacles and challenges are things you need to get used to. TC’s views these challenges in a different light. He understands that growth comes with obstacles, and the only way to reach the next milestone is by overcoming these obstacles.



So rather than running away from obstacles, he runs towards them. When he first started out, TC’s major problem was his urge to be someone he wasn’t. When he acknowledged he had this problem, he sought to face it with an open mind and realized that he had actually accomplished a lot in his life. This led him to a path of self-discovery.



“Every obstacle is an opportunity for growth, only if you allow it to be.” – TC



The Will To Move Forward



To TC, seeing the world heal as a collective is enough to keep him motivated.



“Knowing that I’m on the right path, portray the kindness in mankind and the power we have as humans to do good. When people smile, the trees are green, the oceans are blue and the animals are thriving, I’m happy. If they’re not, I’ve got more work to do.” – TC.



He also goes on to explain that when we as humans understand that we can accomplish more, together, we will know that we’ve succeeded. Mission Earth’s goal is to help the world grow (both individually and together.) He shares his mission to transform the world is two-sided.



First, Mission Earth had to cater to the individuals who want to do more, see more and be more, they will do this by presenting them more opportunities. And the other part of the mission has to do with bringing love and healing to Mother Earth.



Words Of Advice



TC’s advice for anyone who wants to achieve success in life is to give 100% in everything you do and remain committed. Don’t be afraid to work out of your comfort zone and always strive to be uncomfortable!