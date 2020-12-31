Tayvon Jackson of New Perspective Wealth Management: “Buy things on sale”

Buy things on sale. Our whole lives we are taught to buy things on sale, but when the stock market goes on sale, people leave the store.

As a part of my series about the The 5 Essentials of Smart Investing, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tayvon Jackson.

Tayvon Jackson is a former collegiate basketball player and a Financial Advisor for New Perspective Wealth Management. Tayvon is an advocate for supporting financial literacy in the African American community. Tayvon provides educational seminars on Income planning, Social Security and Medicare. He specializes in helping families and individuals achieve their long-term financial goals through innovative approaches.

Thank you for doing this with us! Our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance industry?

You know when I was in college, with me being 6’8 and playing basketball making it into the NBA was my #1 dream. As I progressed in college, I realized that I wasn’t as good as I thought I was and that I should consider a plan B. I figured if I couldn’t make it to the NBA at least I can be the money guy who could help NBA players avoid going broke, which is a huge concern for athletes. So I triple majored in Math, Business, and Accounting, and then started working in the financial industry.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

The craziest story has to be when I was helping my 7 year old God Daughter start her soap business. I was explaining to her how LLC’s work, stocks, budgeting, and putting together a plan. I realized that since she was 7 I had to really keep it simple for her to understand and she grasped the concept immediately. I have been explaining investments and financial planning the same way ever since. People do not like complexity, and whether your client is 60 or they are 7, if you make investing simple and not try to over complicate, you will have a client for life.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am starting an online course to teach individuals the basics of investing. This will consist of online videos discussing the importance of Emergency Funds, Life Insurance, Retirement planning, etc. Unfortunately, everyone cannot become a client but if I can leave them with a free course that will put them in a better situation then they started, this will really help a lot of people.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. According to this report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic test of financial literacy. In your opinion or experience what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers?

The main cause is that this is not taught in school. Schools focus more on solving a parallelogram then teaching students about taxes and credit. Yes Pluto is important but how does that help me.

If you had the power to make a change, what 3 things would you recommend to improve these numbers?

Make taking a financial literacy course mandatory to graduate high school and college. Doing more simulated courses where students actually get virtual money and they have to structure a budget, pay taxes, buy groceries, pay bills, and learn hands on what it takes to manage money. Financial advisors should get rid of their minimums to help people. So many people want to work with financial advisors but if they don’t have enough money, then they get pushed to a call center. I make it a focus to help anyone who needs it.

Ok, thank you! Now to the main question of our interview: You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive essentials for smart investing what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each.

Buy things on sale. Our whole lives we are taught to buy things on sale, but when the stock market goes on sale, people leave the store. Never look at your statement. By looking at your statement each month it causes you to be emotional and want to make changes. Invest properly, set it, and forget it. Give 10% to charity. When I started donating to different charities, it actually helped my business grow. Funny how good deeds work like that. Invest all the time. Systematically investing takes the emotion out of investing, and you have to treat it like a bill that you pay yourself every month. Get life insurance while you’re young. If your goal is to eventually have a family one day, get insurance young, it’ll be the cheapest it’ll ever me.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom has been my rock, and she taught me everything I know about the value of a dollar. Unfortunately a lot of people do not have that person in their corner that can teach them about money.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Who Did You Help Today”

In our business, it does not matter how much money you make because this is a very lucrative industry. But if you do enough good things for enough people without worrying about how it benefits you, you will have a very long career.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would give everyone in the world 5000 dollars a month to pursue their dreams!! Vote for Tayvon!!!

Thank you for the interview. We wish you continued success!