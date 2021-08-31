Taylor Tomanka of Fergus & Tomanka: “To know how to set firm boundaries and say no”

To know how to set firm boundaries and say no — if it doesn’t serve you or your new business — you don’t have time for that! You’ve got your own business now. As a small business, especially as a women in business, you will be taken (or they’ll at least attempt) advantage of you and your situation. Push back — demand that what’s written in your contract is adhered to — and ALWAYS have a contract, even if the job is small. It will help you “hold” your boundaries, but you’ll also have the legal backup.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Taylor Tomanka.

Taylor has been a practicing attorney for seven years and loves helping women become their own boss. She runs a law firm with her husband called Fergus & Tomanka, PLLC and in her spare time runs a blog, the Extra Blog that focuses on helping women excel in business, at home + in life — specifically offering legal templates and packages for female entrepreneurs to start their business.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

While in law school, I clerked at a family law firm in downtown Dallas and fell in love with helping women during the worst time of their life (divorce). It’s a chaotic profession, but every day is different and that’s what I love about it. It keeps you on your toes. While my law firm does help both men and women, I do prefer working with women.

I currently practice with my husband and manage our law firm, Fergus & Tomanka, PLLC (www.FTAttorneys.com) practicing family, probate, and estate law.

In my practice, I began seeing women who had started a business while they were married only to have it taken away during the divorce because they didn’t have the proper paperwork in place. So, very recently transitioned my blog the Extra Blog (www.theExtraBlog.com) to help women who can’t afford to consult an attorney, but still need legal templates to start their own business. I find great value and pleasure from helping women and hope I can help more women with my blog.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I’m not sure if this is super interesting, but for me the most fulfilling case was one that I took on pro bono (for free), through Legal Aid. My client was a mother of three young girls and her new husband (who was not their father) had admitted to having feelings for one of her daughters. She ended up fleeing in the middle of the night with her girls and everything she could fit into her Mazda. She drove 8 hours through the night to get to her parent’s house and get her daughter to safety. She needed a divorce and had no money. I got her a divorce and way from that man. She sent me a note a year later saying she was able to get back on her feet and out of her parent’s house. That was the most fulfilled I think I’ve felt in my profession — and to me that’s interesting.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t know that I have a funny story, my business is pretty serious.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband is the best partner, in business and in life. He allows me the freedom of running a blog as a side hustle (that takes up a lot of my time, I’ll admit) because it’s a passion for me. I love writing and connecting with other women, which is also what I’m blessed to be able to do working at my law firm with my husband as my business partner. He goes to court most of the time, for both of us while I do most of the pleading and order writing at the office for both of us. This isn’t a normal arrangement at all, but we both get to use our best talents in our own areas and we’re much happier doing what we enjoy doing. I only get to do that because of my incredibly kind + understanding husband who lets me do a LOT for myself.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

The emotional labor of having to take care of a home, a family, a life, a career — or having to choose one because you can’t have it all. Women take care of their family (mostly) and are extremely nurturing towards their children — sometimes to the point of it hurting themselves. I’ve seen it time and time again in my practice. Because of that, women are naturally terrified of not “making enough” (possibly not being able to pay monthly bills) and not having the resources to care for their family if their “dream” doesn’t work out. So, we sacrifice ourselves for the sake of others but do we lose ourselves in the process too? I’m not sure.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Men can take on raising their children and the daily chores more for starters. Child care is one of the biggest issues facing women in the workforce. A woman’s salary can cost just as much as she’s paying in child care costs. Free child care for working parents and a universal salary would be really helpful for women in need and women in general. We could also use paid maternity leave that’s longer than 6 weeks.

In some states, you can’t take a puppy away from its mother before 8 weeks, but we expect women to go back to work and leave their infant 6-week-old at a child care center so they can go back to work. That’s not right.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

More women should become self-starters because the more women we have at the top tiers of companies means there will be more women who can move up in the power structures of formerly male dominated companies. We’ll never reach equal pay with men if we don’t get more women in field to begin with.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

You don’t need a support group

You don’t need money

You don’t need a degree

You can start at any time, no matter how old you are

Sure, it’s great to have these things, but they don’t make or break you. You can work around these things in some way or another and still succeed. People think you need all of these things to start a business, but you don’t. Even starting at the ground floor is something.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t think that everyone is cut out to be a founder. It takes real commitment and dedication, especially when times get tough and not many people can put up with that. You also have to be a calculated risk taker and some people are too afraid to ever make that leap. However, I do think you can overcome these fears, it just takes some coaching! But, again how many people are going to go get that coaching, or really put in that extra work to make themselves better? Not many.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. To know how to set firm boundaries and say no

if it doesn’t serve you or your new business — you don’t have time for that! You’ve got your own business now. As a small business, especially as a women in business, you will be taken (or they’ll at least attempt) advantage of you and your situation. Push back — demand that what’s written in your contract is adhered to — and ALWAYS have a contract, even if the job is small. It will help you “hold” your boundaries, but you’ll also have the legal backup.

2. Discipline and Consistency

No matter what, you have to consistently show up and perform. Even when it’s hard and especially when it’s tedious. Starting a business can be tedious at first if you don’t have help, but consistently showing up daily and putting in the work that needs to be done in order to set you up for success (rather than just coasting through) is what makes the difference between businesses that make it and those that thrive.

3. How to Learn from failure

Not every idea is a huge hit — but if you do fail, that doesn’t mean you have to give up. Kendra Scott, one of the world’s youngest female Billionaires, first started her business not in jewelry but in hats! But, from her hat business failing, she saw her jewelry profits start to rise and she saw an opportunity, which she jumped on. Now, she is literally one of the most famous and wealthy women in business in any industry.

4. To know when to ask for help

Depending on your industry and field, the successful female entrepreneur will need to be able to access knowledge and information about their industry and field as well as competition. For example, in the legal realm, we have certain software programs to draft documents and programs for legal research. Having these two main software programs, though expensive, is extremely high value when it comes down to cost v value. If you don’t know this information you need to know someone who does. The main people you see to have on speed dial are: an attorney, a CPA, and an insurance agent.

5. How to manage finances

Another skill that can be taught, and no you can’t just farm out all of your finances (not in thebeginning anyway!) and even if you could, as the owner you need to know how all aspects ofyour business work, even if it isn’t your forte. Mapping out cash flow predictions and managing cash flow during seasonal highs and lows require a basic financial background. So does calculating your breakeven point (how many hours you need to work to pay the bills). Ifyou want to be successful and actually make money, these are things you’ll need to be calculating and looking at each quarter.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Part of my law firm’s business plan is to make yearly donations to nonprofits in our local community that help at risk women and children in need. Having been President of the Junior League of Abilene (2019–2020), I spent many hours volunteering and seeing the disparity of women’s lives — how quickly it can all go. That’s why we make sure to go to educational events and donate to nonprofits in our community.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could start a movement that would help out the most amount of people, it would be a national free child-care program for working parents and after school care for those in school. There are so many benefits to working parents and keeping kids in a safe space where they’ll be fed and care for.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I wish Judge Ruth Bater Ginsberg was still alive because it would absolutely be her. She’s my life role model and I just adore her, but if I had to choose someone alive — Michelle Obama. As a fellow attorney with a volunteering heart, I think we would really get along.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.