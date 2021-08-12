Taylor Burton of Till Financial: “Visualizing financial responsibility”

Visualizing financial responsibility: Separating money into spending and savings goals, incorporating proven functions and features to help families understand money. Kids can set up recurring payments for different ongoing responsibilities or subscription services that will get them used to the concept of paying bills on a timely basis.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Taylor Burton.

Taylor Burton is co-founder of Till Financial, an FDIC insured collaborative family banking platform that helps create smarter spenders. Prior to starting Till Financial, Taylor developed extensive experience within the fintech, adtech and D2C eComm spaces. He has previously led strategic partnerships and revenue at Drizly and prior to that helped launch and scale a merchant closed-loop offer product at PayPal. He has also served as eBay’s Manager of Advertising Solutions and Partnerships, where he pioneered novel ways to expand its advertising reach. Over the years, Taylor has proven to be a true innovator, operating at the forefront of consumer and merchant technology.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I typically describe my upbringing as a series of calculated risks. Both my parents were packaging engineers and we bounced around before ultimately landing in Michigan. My parents were very math heavy and while my mom loved the quantitative aspect of her job, my dad’s real passion was the outdoors and looked at his job as just that… a job.. After watching my dad slog away working for the weekend, I promised myself that I would never take a job I didn’t love. While my parents did not fully understand where my entrepreneurial/risk-taking drive came from, they were always my biggest supporters. From blind support and words of encouragement to loans they made sure I knew they had my back.

I started my first company when I was 14 which was a painting company. I had been working for a student painter company and couldn’t understand why I was working for 10 dollars an hour and the business was clearing a few thousand a job. So the next summer I took all the kids I worked with and went out on my own. That was my first taste of learning by doing and the value of treating your employees the right way. When I was in college I continued to take risks — when my friends studied abroad in London and Rome I opted for New Delhi. While there, I saw the reliance on mobile devices for everything from the internet to payments and felt like I was seeing the future, since we had not reached that point in the US.

This led to my career within the fintech, adtech and D2C eComm spaces. I helped launch and scale a merchant closed-loop offer product at PayPal and after that I led strategic partnerships and revenue at Drizly. The theme that tied these experiences together is my passion for innovation and operating at the forefront of consumer and merchant technology.

My top priority is being a husband to my wife Liza and a dad to my young daughters (Vera & Sloane — both under two!), living in Brooklyn, NY. As a new parent, I quickly found how many opinions there are about parenting! So many people are quick to tell you the best way or that you’re doing it wrong. Particularly around family finances and talking with kids about money, so much of what was out there talked about saving, saving, saving. From my own experience starting that painting business, I knew it wasn’t all about saving. You need to understand how to spend in order to effectively manage money and make informed decisions. These were some of the early inspiring insights for Till. At Till, we’re fulfilling that mission financially by empowering the next generation of spenders, equipping them with necessary, practical tools to build a better financial future for themselves and the succeeding generations.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I graduated college during the financial crisis and my alma mater was not exactly crushing it in terms of helping kids land good jobs. After my time in India I knew I wanted to do something in mobile to start off. I also knew I was going to be a small fish in a recession pond so it might as well be a big pond which meant it was NYC or bust. I met a guy who was early on in the mobile web space and had a tiny 6 person company in the city. I asked him for a job and he shot me down. I proceeded to call him every day for 60+ days at noon and told him how I could add value and a different fact about the space. Eventually he caved and told me if I moved to NYC the following Monday (it was Friday) I could have a job. I showed up and helped grow that business from 6–250 employees in 2 years and learned how to hustle and do whatever needed to be done.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

That first job out of college would not have happened if the CEO, Anthony Iacovone didn’t take a chance on me. He taught me how to sell and more importantly how to treat the team that dictates if you win or lose.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Be comfortable being uncomfortable — my life has been a series of calculated risks based on the information I have available to me but the driving force behind a majority of the decisions I have made has come down to stepping outside of my comfort zone and learning while doing.

Over the years the imposter syndrome fades away and you just start to turn into a sponge.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1) Always remember that success is a team sport and that you only win when the team is unified and you are playing for each other.

2) Be curious — challenge your own status quo and keep pushing for improvements even when things are going well.

3) Have resilience — most days things will not go exactly to plan… that’s ok. Adapt and keep climbing

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive social impact on our society. To begin, what problems are you aiming to solve?

We know kids have a huge impact on their families’ spending decisions. Yet, most parents don’t know how to start the conversation about money. In today’s economy, kids are often introduced to money for the first time when their parents take them to open a savings account at their own legacy bank. Or, they’re handed physical cash for allowance in an increasingly cashless society. Till has created a collaborative product tailor-made for young people that takes the stress out of the financial relationship between parents and kids, preparing the next generation of spenders and savers. In a world where student debt has climbed to 1.7 trillion dollars and US credit card debt sits at 975 billion dollars, it’s crucial, now more than ever, to teach our kids the fundamentals of money.

Today, there are 50M pre-banked and unbanked kids in the US who are underprepared to face the realities of today’s economy: with the incumbent narrative all about savings and no real way for kids to participate in the cashless economy, they don’t actually have the opportunity to learn money management and decision-making early on. In reality, you are not really able to enter a “savings economy” until your early 30’s at best. Additionally, only six states require high school students to take a stand-alone personal finance course to graduate. As a result, millions of kids leave the nest and enter the real world’s “spending economy” without the necessary tools to succeed.

It’s time to put financial agency into kids’ hands — teaching them how to actively build smart, long-term financial habits, and empowering them to become smarter spenders. By encouraging open and honest discussions between parents and their kids, Till is unlocking opportunities for kids to “learn by doing” with the support of parents, extended family and friends. With Till, kids enter the modern economy with the confidence and knowledge they need to be financially successful.

Lastly, we’ve seen a huge increase in kid-entrepreneurs. Whether it’s from growing up watching Shark Tank or it was fueled by the pandemic, Gen Z has the largest number of entrepreneurs of any generation. Most kids have to utilize their parent or guardian’s financial footprint for this because they don’t and can’t have their own. We are excited to support this ambition by giving kids the tools and resources they need to start their own business; whether it’s traditional like babysitting or mowing lawns, or part of the newer gig economy: starting an etsy shop or re-selling sneakers.

How do you think your technology can address this?

At the forefront of Till’s technology is the idea of collaborative learning between a child and their family. Till partners the independence of a debit card enabling participation in the cashless economy with the support of the app which lets kids and parents collaborate on setting goals for both spending and saving. The app really helps foster the dialog we see many parents missing because they either don’t think of discussing it, or they don’t know what to say. By making this discussion practical, and accessible for both parents and kids in an everyday way, it’s a wonderful way for parents to share their values about money, spending and saving without the stress of a “big talk.”

With so many financial transactions happening digitally, a lot of family money management has become invisible to kids. I know that when I was a kid, I used to watch my dad pay bills a few times a month with his checkbook and a stack of paper bills. Till gives parents the opportunity to bring some of these transactions, that are relevant to their kids, to the forefront. Some of our Till families address this head-on by actually transitioning some monthly expenses like a streaming service or kids’ cell phone bill, to the kids’ Till account. These families may supplement payment of these bills by increasing their kids’ allowance (paid through their Till account), but what they are doing is giving their kids first-hand experience for the responsibility of paying a monthly bill. This sets kids up to better understand fixed vs variable expenses and gets them thinking about their spending and savings habits.

Till works in the following ways:

Empowering kids through money management tools: Till equips kids with their own bank account, digital and physical debit cards and goal-based spending and savings.

Till equips kids with their own bank account, digital and physical debit cards and goal-based spending and savings. Emphasis on community: A kid can easily set up a goal on the app that they can use to start saving toward and enable extended family or community members to help pitch in. This gives members of the child’s network an opportunity to understand specific goals the child has and be able to contribute in real-time.

A kid can easily set up a goal on the app that they can use to start saving toward and enable extended family or community members to help pitch in. This gives members of the child’s network an opportunity to understand specific goals the child has and be able to contribute in real-time. Visualizing financial responsibility: Separating money into spending and savings goals, incorporating proven functions and features to help families understand money. Kids can set up recurring payments for different ongoing responsibilities or subscription services that will get them used to the concept of paying bills on a timely basis.

Separating money into spending and savings goals, incorporating proven functions and features to help families understand money. Kids can set up recurring payments for different ongoing responsibilities or subscription services that will get them used to the concept of paying bills on a timely basis. Curated for kids: Till offers merchant partners curated with kids’ interests in mind. As Till continues to expand their partnerships, kids will have greater access to exclusive offers on the Till platform; from sneakers to flowers for mom.

Till offers merchant partners curated with kids’ interests in mind. As Till continues to expand their partnerships, kids will have greater access to exclusive offers on the Till platform; from sneakers to flowers for mom. Setting up kids and families for success: At Till, it’s not our intention to be a kid’s forever bank, but to be their first bank. Till’s platform aims to introduce kids to the financial world and set them up for success long-term.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

While I was working at PayPal, I realized just how much money families spend on their kids, and that they tend to use one shared account for all of their expenses. Around the same time, I became a new parent and observed my uncle Tom struggling to teach his college aged kids about money. While his daughter was a huge saver, his son spent 500 dollars during his first semester away from home and couldn’t figure out where the money went. Eventually Tom discovered that every night, his son spent 3 dollars at the vending machines. He didn’t know how to spend. That’s when Tom and I had the idea to start Till together. We came into this knowing that parents wanted better resources to teach their kids about money, but finding it difficult to start the initial conversation. We recognized a massive opportunity to teach kids better money habits and turn them into smarter spenders who are ready to enter the real world when they leave home. There is also a huge misconception that kids should just be saving. Parents often discourage kids from spending their money — we wanted to change that. At Till, we believe that practice makes progress when it comes to teaching kids about the value of money. We actually encourage smart spending habits because it will show kids the value of their dollar.

How do you think this might change the world?

First, it’s about respecting kids as the economic actors that they are. We’ve already discussed the influence kids have over family financial decisions, but we don’t give kids the tools they need to make informed decisions when they are out on their own. An example of this is the fact that we don’t charge a monthly subscription fee for our app. We believe that a kid’s first financial experience shouldn’t come with their first banking fee, and we’re excited to see the momentum in the category of some traditional financial institutions moving away from fees as well.

Next, it’s showing kids that they are not on their own when it comes to financial literacy. Building a kids’ broader community into the app functionality was critical for us. A kid can engage family members outside of their home, or even neighbors and close friends in achieving their goals. For example, if a kid mows their neighbor’s lawn, the neighbor can pay them through the app. The kid can then allocate that income to their spending or savings goals. This is practice for when that kid is grown and has a job that direct-deposits into their bank account and they need to make decisions about how to allocate their income across expenses.

Raising the next generation of young people who feel respected and experienced when it comes to making financial decisions, irrespective of their current socioeconomic position, and also letting them know they are not on their own is key to building financial literacy that sets us up for broader economic change. These skills are part of a future that can help alleviate the wealth gap in America, decrease overall debt and empower more people to make their dreams a reality.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Whenever you give a kid new privileges and responsibilities, there’s always a chance they overstep their bounds and make mistakes. Trial and error is one of the main ways kids “learn by doing,” but we’ve designed Till with parental supervision in mind to limit the damage of any mistakes that might occur. Parents have the ability to monitor all of their kids’ purchases and immediately freeze their cards if things get out of hand. This way we are still giving kids the autonomy to go out and learn how to spend, but also putting systems in place to mitigate potential consequences.

Many parents can be hesitant about the financial risks of this big decision, but pitfalls can be easily avoided. It all comes down to how parents approach this with their kids. For example, many of the parents on our platform initially raise concern around spending controls — fearing that kids would abuse their card if strict spending limits aren’t put in place by the parents. We’ve found, it’s not a matter of giving them spending control, but showing them what spending means and how they can make smart financial decisions that will carry through in adulthood. This is the foundation of helping them become successful economic actors.

There may also be a concern that kids may have a hard time understanding how to manage their money. That is why we believe that talking about money should be ongoing. Rather than sitting kids down for a formal talk, find moments to open up a dialogue with your child about saving and spending. Also, let them ask their own questions and try to figure out what they want and how they can earn their way towards their goals. This will make talking about money much easier for both sides.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”?

1) Make sure you are solving a real problem.

2) Build a team that is aligned to the mission.

3) Doing good and doing good are not mutually exclusive but you need to walk a fine line (we don’t charge a sub fee).

4) Focus on scalability — to truly make a widespread impact your tech needs to be 1 to many which means low human touch.

5) Actually care about the social problem you are solving — building a business can be lonely and sometimes the mission or end goal is the only thing that keeps you going.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would say go for it! As an early stage founder, you need to be confident in your own ideas first. I would urge more young people to continue to be sensitive to the many challenges people are facing and feel empowered to solve them. I look at my daughters and I’m excited to see how they are going to grow up to shape the world for the better, and I know every parent wants the same for their kids too.

The best way for young people to be active problem-solvers is for them to talk to others. When we talked to our first couple hundred families on the platform, we would ask questions that provided us insight into how they were raised to view money. In turn, we noticed how this influenced the way they were raising their own kids to think about money. It was then that our internal team realized we were creating a technology that went beyond us.

When I talked to users, I realized that we as a society have been underestimating young minds for far too long. The moment young people receive their first cell phone, the economy comes rushing in and they have so much at their disposal. The younger generations are becoming more and more tech-driven as the years go by. They are the ones that are going to use their innate ability to identify problems in the world and combine it with their tech savviness. We just have to encourage them to be confident and empowered in everything they do so that they can go on and create positive change themselves.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Anjali Sud without a doubt — What she has accomplished in her time at Vimeo and the confidence she exudes in the face of company-bet size decisions has been fun to watch from the sidelines.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

