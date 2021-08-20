Taye Diggs of ‘Carousel’: “The importance of education was instilled in me from a young age as my mother always pushed me to follow my dreams”

As the son of a teacher, the importance of education was instilled in me from a young age as my mother always pushed me to follow my dreams. I love being able to shine a light on teachers and education. My time at School of the Arts fueled my passions, so I understand first-hand how important it is for kids in school to have the tools they need to succeed.

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Taye Diggs.

Taye Diggs was born in Newark, New Jersey and raised in Rochester NY, attending the School of the Arts. After receiving a BFA degree in musical theatre from Syracuse University, he made his career debut in the Tony Award-winning play “Carousel.” He went on to join famous Broadway ensembles including “RENT” and “Wicked” and starred in TV series like “Private Practice” and “Empire.” Taye currently stars as Coach Billy Baker in the CW’s All American and recently co-authored the children’s books, “Chocolate Me” and “My Friend.”https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/c9dd7e80368c78dd77299c29bca61eea

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I had a great childhood growing up. I also wrote a children’s book called “Chocolate Me” about my experience growing up in a predominantly white area.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up, I truly enjoyed my time at the School of the Arts in Rochester as it allowed me to tap into the things I loved most — music and theater — which set me on the trajectory to get me where I am today. I can remember going on school trips to see dance companies and theatrical performances and then going back to school to try and recreate what we saw. Those experiences at such a young age really helped shape the rest of my life.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

I had done this movie called House on Haunted Hill, and I was very excited at the time because back then I felt like there were white movies and black movies, and I was either a leading role in a black movie or a supporting role in a white movie. House on Haunted Hill was what I considered a white movie. I was the only black dude in it. I did the movie, finished it, didn’t have time to go to the premiere. After the movie opened, I went to see it on a matinee screening with a couple of friends. We go, pay for our tickets, and there’s no one in the theater except for one black couple in the first row. We watch the movie and at the end of the movie, we’re leaving and we ran into the black couple. The dude looks at me and goes “Hey man, great movie”… and the woman goes “hey, don’t lie to him, that was not a good movie, boo Taye, boo Taye Boo” — so that was funny and humbling.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Surround yourself with people who believe in you — friends, mentors, whoever you can lean on to support your goals and dreams. Take your education seriously! In life, you’ll go on to do many, many things but going to school and getting an education is one of the most important things you’ll ever do. Make the most of it! And thank your teachers — they work so hard each and every day.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

“Stay Humble” — It’s really easy to get caught up especially if you run into any sort of success. The business is designed to make us feel like we are the most important. Everyone’s always talking about #1 on the call sheet, your agents and managers are always taking care of you and making sure you don’t have to do anything that distracts you from your work and it can become very easy to lose focus on just being a human being and focusing on just you as a person. As soon as you do that, it’s very easy to mess up and lose touch with humanity. So, even to this day, I’m trying to remind myself to be humble.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother was an educator and teacher. She was always a big supporter who encouraged me to work hard and follow my passions.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

For the second time in my career, I’m proud to team up with the national non-profit organization AdoptAClassroom.org and the national off-price retailer Burlington Stores to help raise funds so that teachers nationwide can get the school supplies their students need to learn and succeed.

Today, approximately 96 percent of teachers personally purchase school supplies for their students. On average, they spend 750 dollars per year of their own money on school supplies for their classrooms and students. Remote learning brought on by COVID-19 presented its own challenges and added expenses, with 59 percent of teachers reporting students needing technology to they can learn remotely.

To help launch Burlington’s in-store fundraising campaign, I had the pleasure of surprising my own alma mater, Rochester School of the Arts, with a donation of more than 75,000 dollars to AdoptAClassroom.org so that their teachers do not have to spend money out of their own pockets this school year. It was amazing to be able to highlight these teachers and educators who work so hard all year long.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

As the son of a teacher, the importance of education was instilled in me from a young age as my mother always pushed me to follow my dreams. I love being able to shine a light on teachers and education. My time at School of the Arts fueled my passions, so I understand first-hand how important it is for kids in school to have the tools they need to succeed.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I first worked with Burlington Stores and AdoptAClassroom.org back in 2019 when they presented a sizable donation to New York City Schools. Supporting educators is always important but especially after the year, we all had. Sometimes keeping kids engaged in person can be a challenge, so I can’t imagine how challenging remote teaching and engaging students from a distance was for teachers.

In the first four years of partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, Burlington raised more than 7 million dollars to support teachers and students, so I was thrilled to help them kick of another year of raising funds for this incredible cause.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Well, this week it was the teachers and students of my alma mater, School of the Arts in Rochester. We actually heard from some of the students directly and were able to see the teachers’ reactions to this generous donation from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org, which made it even more special. I even got to see my amazing teacher, Miss Miller, who impacted me and helped set me on my trajectory, inspiring me to follow my dreams.

AdoptAClassroom.org helps PreK-12 teachers and students throughout the United States. Their program helps teachers, principals, and administrators give students the tools they need and deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, they’ve supported more than 5.5 million students across the U.S. which is one of the reasons I was thrilled to participate in this year’s partnership with Burlington.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Yes — now through August 9th, visit your local Burlington store to donate 1 dollar or more at checkout to support AdoptAClassroom.org. Funds raised will ensure students in local communities nationwide have the resources they need to discover and pursue their dreams. You can find a Burlington Store near you at Burlington.com.

You can also visit AdoptAClassroom.org to learn more about the great work they do year-round for teachers across the U.S.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I love inspiring children, which is why I predominantly work with charities that help the youth. In general, I feel that education and encouragement is so important in a young person’s life and that is another reason I was drawn to working with Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I’d love to have a meal with the actors that inspired me growing up. So, Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman. Cats like this just for them to tell me the stories that you perhaps don’t hear or the lesser-known stories about what that struggle was, if there was one, being a black male and then ending up a huge box office success.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!