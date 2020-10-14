How Tay Watts Stays Focused As a Small Business Owner and Mom

Tay Watts, Chief Chandler of Posh Candle Co, self-proclaimed Glow-Getter, MSW, Mom of two boys and more enjoys the freedom of creativity and ability to inspire other women to stay lit. Posh Candle Co.’s mission is to inspire women to be their authentic selves by using catchy phrases and statements that encourage a positive mindset, promote self-love, spark laughter and offer an on-trend approach to the relaxing flicker of a candle flame. In her Thrive Questionnaire, she opens up about her morning routine, her go-to tip for staying focused, and the little things that continue to bring her optimism.

Thrive Global: What’s the first thing you do when you get out of bed? Do you have a time saving trick for the morning?

Tay Watts: Most days, my morning routine starts at 4:00 am with a morning stretch, light breakfast and prepping food for the kids to have a smooth day with their dad.

TG: How do you deal with email?

TW: As a small business owner, I actually rely on social media platforms to connect with customers, over traditional email. Through the platform I can more easily and more quickly answer customer questions, keep track of orders, and stay connected to my community. I use Messenger to connect with customers and business relationships. Often, I’ll have another business owner reach out on Messenger seeking advice or a second look on a project so it’s been helpful to have a way to discuss business in a personal way.



TG: What advice would you give your younger self about reducing stress?

TW: Make sure you have a life outside of running your business and give yourself time to unplug. Your to do list gets so long that it can be easy to miss the important person which is you. Get some sleep, watch your favorite show, enjoy spending time with loved ones and take up a hobby. You’re not missing out on anything that is already meant for you. It will all be there tomorrow.

TG: With so many distractions and interruptions coming at us throughout the day. What are your tips to stay focused?

TW: The things we keep around us can affect our productivity and ability to think clearly. The things we smell and hear in our immediate surroundings, like a candle flame flickering nearby, can provide the calming vibes we need when we’re stressed out. For me, the warmth of candles, their beautiful colors and empowering words gives me the boost I need to keep going. This was so important to me, so, using a combination of scent and color therapy, I handcrafted our soy candle named ‘Create Hustle Repeat’ in fresh squeezed lemon scent to help promote concentration and boost productivity.

TG: What brings you optimism?

TW: Reminding myself of WHY I started Posh Candle Co. Not being so serious. Surrounding myself with positive messages and uplifting quotes, like affirmations that lift my spirits. I like to carry a deck of affirmation cards to shuffle through when my mood feels low and it really helps to make that mental shift when you need a gentle reminder of who you are.

TG: Tell us about a small change you have made in your life to improve the way you connect with others. What did you do, how long did it take until it became effective, and how you sustain this habit?

TW: When people launch their business, they tend to chase others who are at a higher level than they are. Instead, I networked across my own level, and focused on building authentic relationships. Especially throughout the pandemic, I’ve relied on digital platforms like Messenger for Business to help grow and sustain Posh Candle Co. I regularly connect with other women in Los Angeles, and across the country, who share the same burning passion for entrepreneurship that I do. Networking and nurturing relationships should be an ongoing habit but it was most effective when I was able to attend events in person. Now, more people are connecting virtually so Messenger is a great way to utilize group video chats to adjust to the times.