Tavana: “I wish someone told me that my songs didn’t need to be perfect”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up? Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always been drawn to music. When I was 6 my mom taught me how to play “Chopsticks” on the piano and I remember thinking, this is like magic. Later she would show me a few songs on the ukulele, and I was equally enthralled. It wasn’t until I was 12 and I attended my mom’s friend’s house party when it all became clear. One of her friends brought a classical guitar. Everyone gathered around him and he played a beautiful classical piece for everyone. I remember watching his fingers dance around the fretboard with grace and ease. I was floored. After he was done, I approached him and asked him what must have felt like a hundred questions. He could see I was very interested, so he took the time to teach me something simple. It was the melody to ‘How Many Roads”. I learned it pretty quickly and he said, “you seem like you have a knack for this.” From that point on I didn’t stop thinking about the guitar. I kept telling my mom I wanted one. On my 13th birthday I got my first guitar. From that point on I haven’t gone even one day without playing a guitar.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

Many years ago, I was asked to play at a festival in southern Mexico. It wasn’t a very good paying gig, but I thought it was a good opportunity to get to play in another country and it seemed exciting to me at the time. Me and my band mates spent all the money we had on getting there and set the trip for two weeks so that we could have some time to travel and explore a bit before we returned. We only had enough money to get us to the day of the gig and counted on the money we were getting from the festival to sustain us for the rest of the trip. After playing the festival the organizers never paid us. They said the person who was in charge never made it to Mexico for some reason. The next morning, we were eating breakfast at a restaurant with the last of our money. We were sitting there talking about how we were going to survive for the next 8 days without any money. I decided to go and talk to the owner and see if I could score us a gig. The owner ended up hiring us for the next two nights. Everywhere we went I would talk to restaurant owners and get us a gig. We ended up paying our way for the rest of the trip and even getting a bunch of fans as we traveled from town to town. The lesson I learned here was to hope for the best, but plan for the worse.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

For me, it was the realization that I had something to offer that no one else could. That is what put me in a position for success. In the early days I would try to emulate my hero’s, but when I began to discover the things about my music that was unique, everything changed for the better. It can be hard to do this because I think we all have a hard time seeing the beauty within ourselves. But I think if we focus on our strengths rather than dwell on our weaknesses, we can have this realization. The people who love your work are a big key as well. If you listen closely to what they say, and you take it to heart rather than reject it, you can hear what it is about you that is truly special.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

I always liked the Albert Einstein’s quote “That is the way to learn the most; when you are doing something with such enjoyment that you don’t notice that the time passes”. This one is big for me. It’s about flow state. I am a firm believer that this state of mind is what has saved me many times in my life. I think being in this state of mind regularly is essential for a healthy and happy life. I have found that it is one of the best ways to combat many things like depression and anxiety. It is also the only way to truly master any art or skill.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My career has had many ups and downs. Things would often times be going well, but then something would happen, a break-up, or some kind of big financial blow that would make me feel like I was starting all over again. Ever since my son Mavrik was born, my career and my life have only gotten better and better. I think when he was born the focus shifted from it being all about ‘making it’ to just being a good dad and provider for my son. I believe that shift was the catalyst for my success.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

When I was young, all I wanted to do was write a song that was as good as the songs I loved. These days it’s so much more important to say something to the people that are listening that can help them in some way. I realize now that all the hardships I’ve experienced in my life have taught me many lessons. I feel it’s my duty as a songwriter to relay those lessons to my audience. I also believe it’s important to speak out about the hardships the world is experiencing. Music in particular can shed light on world issues in a way that can be very powerful.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

A very dear friend of mine, Al Smith, would do these beach clean ups around Oahu, Hawaii. He used to do them alone, but soon he had inspired myself and many others to join him. It didn’t take long before he created a group called Hawaii Ocean Ambassadors. When I saw how so many people had been affected by one man’s passion, I was so inspired I decided to write a song about the issue.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

Walking along beaches I grew up on that used to be pristine while picking up endless amounts of ocean plastic was a real trigger for me. Thinking about the marine life that is affected by this and the catastrophic impact it has, it doesn’t take long before you want to stand up and do something to help. Especially as a father who wants to leave this world a better place for the generations to come.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Since the release of the “Plastic Island” video, I have received countless messages and emails from people who have gotten involved in the issue either by rallying themselves and others to take to the beaches and help clean up, or just learning more about how they can reduce their own use of single-use plastics in their homes. Every time I see this, it’s a reminder that change is possible.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Yes. One, you can be mindful about the way you spend your money and the products that you choose to buy. When you don’t buy products made with single-use plastics, the companies will have no choice but to find another way to package their products. Two, you can use your voice through voting or signing bills that help support the cause. Three, you can get out to the beach with your family and do a clean-up of your own. It’s a really fun family and friend’s activity that you just may find yourself wanting to do more and more.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

I wish someone had told me that success isn’t about being famous or well-known. Success is about finding something you love to do. If you can wake up every day and enjoy the process of what you do while being able to provide for your family, you have success. I used to hope and pray to be discovered in a bar or venue and be shot straight to the top. When that didn’t happen early on it sometimes felt like it wasn’t meant to be for me. All the while I was neglecting my creativity and the joy that creating music brought me. One day I accidentally cut my hand while trying to fix my car. The surgeon told me I may never play again if I didn’t keep my thumb straight for 2 months. Realizing I couldn’t play the guitar regularly for this amount of time I was forced to figure out some way to continue to work. I ended up making a Lap steel guitar that allowed me to keep my thumb straight throughout my performances. This was a big adjustment for me, however it brought back a feeling of fun in learning that I hadn’t had in a long time. This is what made me realize the difference between just playing a gig and playing for fun and curiosity. Now a days I am constantly learning something new in order to keep that feeling alive at all times. I wish someone told me that my songs didn’t need to be perfect. They just need to be me. I used to spend hours and hours trying to write the perfect song. At the end of it I was never satisfied. At some point I realized I was taking the beauty and magic out of the process and strangling the life out of these songs. I began to be a lot more forgiving with what came out. This allowed me to accept what came through and move forward. Now I often take way less time to write songs and I feel like they are much better for it. For instance, it took me 30 minutes total to write “Plastic Island”. True story. I wish someone told me to make sure to take time away from my projects and work to spend time with the people I love. I am someone who can easily spend days working in the studio or gigging without stopping. I had to learn the hard way that if you don’t take time to rest or enjoy life with the ones you love, you can find out one day that you’ve missed so many precious moments. The day my son took his first steps I was playing a gig. It wasn’t something I could have avoided necessarily, but none the less it made me understand the sacrifice. Because if this I always make sure to block out time for my family and friends with no exception. I wish someone told me that no one but myself is going make my career thrive. So many times, I felt like I needed to meet the right people or person to take me to where I needed to be. I didn’t realize that I was always already where I needed to be. I was always with me. I always had the opportunity to spend time with myself slowly working towards my goals. I was always available after all. As one of my hero’s Eddie Vedder once told me, “Tavana, you have to pack your own chute”. I wish someone told me to prioritize organization. I was never a person who was inherently organized. I used to think that’s just not how I am, but time and time again being unorganized came back to bite me. Eventually I understood being organized wasn’t necessarily something you’re born with. It’s something that can be learned, and it is absolutely essential for success.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to see a movement based on the collaboration between the best minds in every profession and craft. I feel like there are bits of gold that a master at any craft learns along that way. Some of those discoveries can be used in other fields. I believe that these cross-over discoveries can create huge breakthroughs for human beings and just may save us in the end. If there were a forum in which these masters can work together on world issues this could have a massive impact on our world.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to sit down with Jason Momoa. Not only is he a plastic warrior, but he’s also a musician. I think him and I would find a lot of common ground and I would be honored to be able to ‘talk story’ with him.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!