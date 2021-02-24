Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Tauhidul Islam Share his 3 Secrets To Stay Happy

How do you stay happy all the time? Is it possible and is there any proof that these ways can work? In this post I want to show you 3 ways that are scientifically proven. If this does not convince you, then I do not know what will!

1. Take good care of you

Your body has needs, which if not heeded, can have debilitating effects on your physical and emotional bodies. Good clean diet, exercise to fit your temperament, and relaxation activities to reduce stress should all be part of your normal way of life.

If they aren’t, please add them. A body undernourished, filled with toxins, and stressed out is not going to add to your happiness or your ability to consciously create your world.

If you don’t believe you can add these things to your life, for either financial reasons or time constraints, change those beliefs! Your life is your creation.

2. Positive thinking affects your performance

 “Happiness is the precursor to success.” – Shawn Achor

Sounds like pie in the sky? Well, according to Shawn Achor, if he knows everything about what factors are impinging on your happiness such as stressors, hassles, successes, economic circumstances, relationships and so on, then he can only predict 10% of your long term happiness. The remaining 90% is how you process the world around you. If happiness is on the other side of success, it is unlikely you will get there as you continually strive to get better grades, higher salaries and so on.

Positive thinking raises energy levels, creativity and productivity by as much as 30%. The secret is to use positive thinking now, rather than when you are rich and famous. Watch the video below for a very entertaining outline of this.

3. Don’t compare.

Comparison has been compared to a little death. When we compare ourselves to others, we harm ourselves.

Happy people know that they’re no better or less than another person. Someone will always be at a “more evolved place” and someone will always be “less-evolved.”

Note to self: Be concerned with only how to do your best and that’s all.

    Tauhidul Islam

    Tauhidul Islam, better known as MrTauhidBro, is an music producer and singer. He was born in January 2, 2002. In the internet world everyone knows him as MrTauhidBro but, his real birth name is Tauhidul Islam. He was introduced to the music industry launch his first soundtrack "Bad Time 4 U" on SoundCloud first. After some days he releases his soundtrack on different music platforms like Spotify, Google Play Music, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music and many others.

    MrTauhidBro has released his soundtracks on foreign music streaming platforms like Deezer, Tidal, Napster & many others. You get MrTauhidBro music on TikTok, Instagram, or Facebook library also.

