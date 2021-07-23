Tatyana Kanzaveli of Open Health Network: “Healthcare professionals can’t provide complete care without support”

Healthcare professionals can’t provide complete care without support. We need to integrate all of our systems and our specialists. We need to enable seamless communication between patients and the entire healthcare team. We need to gather more data and make that data readily available.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

In our interview series called “In Light Of The Pandemic, Here Are The 5 Things We Need To Do To Improve The US Healthcare System”, we are interviewing doctors, hospital administrators, nursing home administrators, and healthcare leaders who can share lessons they learned from the pandemic about how we need to improve the US Healthcare System.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Tatyana Kanzaveli.

During her 20 career in the technology space, Tatyana Kanzaveli has gone from a programmer to senior executive in multiple industries, to founder and CEO of Open Health Network, a healthcare startup in Big Data, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. She is a mentor at 500 Startups and Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship South Africa, and she serves on the board for several private companies. In addition, she has been featured on the White House blog, spoke at the United Nations, presented at the first White House Demo Day hosted by President Obama, gave a TEDx talk, and is a former USSR chess champion, who played on the same team with Garry Kasparov.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

Over the years, I’ve worked in many different industries, as a technologist and also as an executive for both large companies and start-ups. I was an executive of PricewaterhouseCoopers for nearly 10 years, working with Fortune 100 companies in a wide variety of industries. Then one day, out-of-the-blue, I was diagnosed with colon cancer. I had always led a healthy life — I didn’t smoke or drink. I exercised regularly and went to my doctor for routine check-ups. It was at one of these routine check-ups that they discovered I had cancer, and it was a complete shock.

I began asking my doctors for hypotheses on what caused the cancer, but was told there wasn’t enough data to speculate. There is all kinds of data out there, in terms of family history, lifestyle, stressors, and more — we just needed a way to gather and harness that data, to make sense of it and make it available to treating healthcare professionals. That’s why I created Open Health Network.

When you’re faced with cancer, you’re forced to ask yourself what’s important. You realize that, if it’s important, it’s worth pursuing. My goal is to enable more complete, data-driven care that is highly personalized, highly adaptable, highly integrated, and more easily accessible — both for the patient and for the entire healthcare team.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the most interesting that has happened to me in my career was having been invited to the White House, and we launched Open Health Network there. I was in a plane about to fly back to the States from Nairobi, and I got an e-mail inviting us to President Obama’s first Demo Day at the White House. For security reasons, they had to invite us very close to the actual date. Of course, I was thrilled and wanted to respond immediately, but I was about to start a 15-hour flight, so I put them in touch with my co-founder Maksim Tsvetovat to work out the details. It was an amazing experience. We had a space in the East Wing to network and present our company, and President Obama walked through personally. We were the only company of our kind. It was very special, and I’m honored to have been included.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I grew up as a professional chess player. I was USSR chess champion twice and was on the same team as Garry Kasparov. When I was 11, I was competing in a very important, international chess championship, and I was winning. It was the game before the last game and I wasn’t focused. I was excited. I was thinking that I was going to win, so I wasn’t focusing the way I should have. I made a really bad move and lost the game. Afterward, I saw Vladimir Zak, whom I greatly respected, walking toward me. He was the coach of two chess world champions, and he was always very supportive. He asked me how it went, and I couldn’t answer. I just burst into tears and ran away. The next day, he approached me and told me something that continues to guide me today. He told me, “Young lady. If you want to be champion, you lose the game, you never cry. Instead, you analyze why you failed, learn from it and move forward.” The experience taught me two very important things. One: to stay focused. Two: setbacks happen — in chess and in real life. When they happen, crying is not the answer. You have to regroup, refocus and move forward.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Being diagnosed with cancer really wakes you up. I realized that people delay doing things for all kinds of reasons: I’m too busy, I don’t feel well, I’m tired, I don’t have enough money … these are all excuses that we make. After being diagnosed with cancer, it hit me: You can do things and you should do things. And the best time to do those things is now. I’m not talking about all things, I’m talking about the things that matter to you — things that you care about. If it’s important to you, don’t put it off. Do it now.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

At Open Health Network, we’re working with several large, healthcare systems and other leading healthcare organizations, using our customizable, integrated framework to help them provide highly personalized, data-driven care to patients who suffer from chronic illness, such as cardiology, rare diseases, cancer, GI, diabetes, autism, Alzheimer’s, addictions and others.

For example, we’re working with two healthcare organizations using chatbots integrated with our framework to give people with addictions a safe, convenient, affordable, and non-judgmental virtual space where they can have conversations about their addiction. Our tool utilizes natural language processing to engage in free-form conversations with the participants in a way that is consistent with motivational interviewing and cognitive behavioral therapy.

Our algorithm recognizes when participants’ language and expressions demonstrate their desire to engage in a treatment program (“readiness for change”) and provides them with resources to help them engage in a program tailored to their needs. This technology can help reach all patients, even those who would otherwise be unreachable and unengaged, and connect them with a healthcare specialist to help them overcome their addiction.

Using a similar approach, we can address anti-vaxxers (people who are against anyone getting COVID-19 vaccines). There is a lot of misinformation out there and a lot of people who are against getting vaccinated. The chatbots and AI in our framework provide these people with a safe, convenient, and non-judgmental virtual space, where everything is anonymous. They can ask the chatbots questions and receive non-biased, data-backed answers about the virus and its vaccines. The AI is able to detect specific language that indicates when people are ready to become vaccinated and connects them with nearby vaccine sites and healthcare professionals, who can assist them.

We’re also working with one of the nation’s leading pediatric hospitals on an online care coordination management system that connects a team of diverse providers. It enables practitioners to flawlessly coordinate care for pediatric patients with chronic heart conditions, including clinical interventions, telehealth, nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle change.

The system offers an evidence-based approach to the real-time integration of every aspect of chronic cardiac care to improve patient outcomes. It is a highly adaptive, personalized, HIPPA-compliant care coordination management system designed to improve care through enhanced communication and patient engagement. It enables seamless communication between the patient and the entire care team, along with AI-driven triage and care-management capabilities. This approach results in patient care that is more accurate, more convenient, more personalized, more accessible and more complete. Practitioners using our system can use standardized care plans or write customized care plans, which are seamlessly deployed to the patients via a mobile app.

Our system can be modified to support research, clinical and prevention applications for many other conditions, both common and rare diseases. We’ll be presenting evidence-based results at a conference later this year.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

An excellent healthcare provider focuses on the patient and not necessarily on the specific health issues they have. They focus on treating the person as a whole in an adaptive, integrated and personalized manner.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

Now, that is a really good question! Our healthcare system has had struggles all over. For many years, the way we’ve approach healthcare is very reactive — you get sick, you see a doctor, you get treated. We need to shift away from this mindset. This kind of thinking became an even greater issue when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. People were scared to go see a doctor, even if they knew they really needed to. People avoided going anywhere because they were scared to catch COVID-19. It took a while for healthcare organizations to communicate to the public, to let them know what safety measures were in place, so that they could keep the appointments they needed to be healthier.

Healthcare that was done “in-person” was shut down for a time — physical rehabilitation, addiction treatments — anything that was normally done in-person went remote. There was a lot of chaos and confusion. Infectious diseases monitoring and triage was lacking. People didn’t know at what point they should go to the ER. A lot of people didn’t go until it was too late, and a lot of people showed up when it wasn’t necessary. I think it forced healthcare professionals and organizations to step back and look at some operational things that were problematic, and to change them.

Moving forward, we need to find a more strategic way of looking at how healthcare should be set up. We need to completely redesign care management and care coordination, to enable the healthcare that is needed, particularly in extreme times, like during a pandemic. We also need to change reimbursement codes and the way that healthcare providers are reimbursed. We need to connect all the different parts of healthcare — providers, insurers, patients, pharma — so that all people can receive the care they need, when they need it.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

I have to say, I am really impressed with how rapidly healthcare systems were able to adjust operations during COVID. We were working with a large healthcare organization on a clinical research project that involved in-person visits, and as soon as COVID hit, the whole team was able to completely transform from face-to-face to virtual. They did an amazing job.

As a whole, telehealth was implemented rapidly, creating an all-inclusive venue for patients and providers to communicate, despite extreme conditions or location. And we’re seeing more efforts in remote patient monitoring (RPM) than ever before. Now that they’ve seen it in action, I think more people understand the value of having data coming from sensors and devices, and of doing continued monitoring at home. This will enable better health and outcomes moving-forward.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

As a whole, our system looks at the patient and his/her overall health in the context of a specific illness, but many patients have multiple conditions that compound each other. A recent report from the National Health Council estimates that 157 million Americans (about 40%) have a chronic illness, and 81 million (51%) of them have multiple conditions. Focusing on just one illness doesn’t make sense in this context, so my suggestion is to focus on treating the whole patient, providing more complete care.

Healthcare professionals can’t provide complete care without support. We need to integrate all of our systems and our specialists. We need to enable seamless communication between patients and the entire healthcare team. We need to gather more data and make that data readily available.

We also need to find new ways of tracking that data. For instance, I know from personal experience, that when you’re battling a chronic illness, like cancer, that it’s hard to focus, even on important things, like when you’re supposed to take your medication. This is particularly true when you’re seeing multiple specialists for multiple conditions. Our system enables the real-time integration of every single aspect of chronic care management from medication to exercise, nutrition, sleep, educational materials, motivational materials and everything in between. And it’s all in one place — so you don’t have to toggle between technologies or tools or remember which exercise you’re supposed to do when, or which pill you’re supposed to take when. The system does it all for you. It captures and reports integrated data from sources such as wearable devices, sensors, smart phones, web browsers, apps, EMRs/EHRs, claims, healthcare systems and patient-reported data. Using that data from multiple sources, the system creates AI algorithms to make smart, personalized and adaptive health solutions.

We need to change the incentives and measurements in our healthcare system to put more emphasis on prevention. Ultimately, this will lead to improved outcomes and quality of life.

As a whole, our healthcare system is not set up for personalization. Unfortunately, the one-size-fits-all approach to healthcare is failing all of us. We need to find more innovative ways of using data and AI to move into more personalized and adaptive care.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

This is a multi-dimensional problem. A physician shortage means that the physicians of today have to work longer hours. They face incredible demands and frustrations, and some leave the profession all together, creating an even greater shortage. Compounding this are the children who are considering becoming doctors, reading and hearing about the conditions physicians are facing today, and they think: “it’s not worth it.” So our shortage increases.

We’re working with a lot of organizations and specialists, where there are severe shortages. In these cases, patients might not even have access to the specialists they need or will have a long wait before they can be treated. Certain technologies can be very helpful to physicians, particularly those in areas with severe shortages — AI and chatbots, telehealth, advanced digital offerings — which will help physicians to manage care, reducing their frustration, helping diminish burnout, improving workflow and encouraging them to remain in the profession. These improvements may also make the profession more enticing to children who are considering becoming doctors when they grow up.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

One way to address the issue of diversity is to go to underserved communities here in the U.S. and help generate interest in healthcare as a profession. Once we’re there, we also need to do what we can to equip them to receive the education and support they need to enter the healthcare profession and be successful in it.

In addition, when we have conferences, we need to include more diverse voices.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout? What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest all of the changes you mentioned? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

I think there are many contributing factors to physician burnout:

Deficiencies of EHR systems requiring doctors to spend hours on documentation

Requirements to see an unreasonably high number of patients

Evaluation/rating system — this goes back to what metrics healthcare systems should use to assess the quality of care. If we would shift our focus to overall patient health/outcomes, then “care team” metrics might work better than individual ones.

Can the situation with physician burnout be improved? Of course, it can. Not overnight, though.

Here’s a sample methodology to use to get a better feel on what causes burnout in your organization and how to improve it:

Healthcare worker burnout is a multi-faceted phenomenon, resulting from a combined accumulation of workplace stress, emotional distress caused by daily exposure to trauma, as well as life stressors caused by long working hours, inability to exercise and engage in self-care, lack of access to social supports and opportunities, and other factors. The root causes of burnout may differ from department to department at a single healthcare facility and have to be addressed differently.

Create an anonymous survey asking personnel to list their top stressors. Include open-ended questions that capture things we may not have thought about. Find common themes, summarize them, and communicate the reflections on these themes to the organization in a way that validates people’s feelings about their work environment. In a follow-up survey, harvest some ideas for ways to remedy the most common items in the original survey. Analyze results and reflect again to the organization, communicating that their voice has been heard. Prioritize interventions based on the results of the analysis.

We have deployed a similar approach in a stressful organizational transformation of a U.S. government agency. We administered an open-ended survey via chatbot to over 1,800 employees. Utilizing machine learning and natural language processing, we have isolated 11 common themes present in their responses. We used an AI tool to summarize responses related to each one of the themes automatically. The distribution of themes across the country and departments was different, resulting in other priorities for change management.

At the end of the project, top management has implemented interventions in 5 of the 11 identified themes, increasing job satisfaction and lowering employee stress. As a bonus, the idea that employees’ voices were heard and reflected upon in itself, created a detectable positive change in employee morale.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I really want to empower people to start looking at their health, so that they better understand and manage their health. Right now, most people manage their health by getting recommended annual check-ups and going to the doctor when they’re sick, but there’s a lot more that we can do to live longer, healthier lives. For instance, many people have wearables and smart phones that could be used to help track and report vitals — oxygen levels, sleep patterns, blood pressure, heart rate, etc. That information could be gathered automatically. There is usually a correlation between data-points, so your doctor could set up the technology, so that it alerts him or her immediately if there is something worrisome to keep an eye on. In these cases, the doctors set up the parameters, so they’re notified in specific instances that are tailored to the individual patient based on that person’s unique health history, condition, etc.

From an early age on, people need good education about all the different dimensions and how they can impact health. We need to help kids to develop healthy behaviors from a young age, so that, in general, they will embrace healthy lifestyles. Healthy living is all inclusive. It’s about what you eat, your activity levels, your mental health, your living situation, choices you’ve made, your genetic predispositions — all the dimensions. We’re set up to be reactive, but if we understood the actual impact that our choices might make 20 years from now, 20 years before they happen, we might make different choices, healthier ones.

In many cases, chronic diseases show up as a gradual decline from your baseline, and if you can see warning signs earlier, it’s easier to treat. But if you don’t know your baseline, then it’s harder to see a decline. I have some very simple routines that I do on a daily basis, so that I can see my baseline. I don’t track or log them anywhere, but I know that when I wake up, I will follow this routine, and if it’s more difficult one day than the day before, then I know I need to pay attention to that. Don’t think of it as an “exercise;” think of it as a baseline — it makes it easier to keep at it.

For example, if I do 30 push-ups every day, and one day, it’s hard to do 20 — then I need to ask myself why. With my colon cancer, it wasn’t a drastic decline. It was very gradual, and if I had already established a baseline, I might have noticed it sooner. The quicker you see it, the easier it is to treat.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Our website is www.openhealth.cc/home. You can also connect with me at http://twitter.com/glfceo, http://www.linkedin.com/in/tkanzaveli or [email protected].

Thank you so much for these insights! This was very inspirational and we wish you continued success in your great work.