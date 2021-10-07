Tasting Buttermilk, In The Sweetest Of Skies: Hoagy Carmichael 🍿

If you could taste the sky, what flavor would be the most pleasing? Afterall, how would you imagine the sweetness of air? What would be your most precious savory, when dealing with the beauties and essence of buttermilk skies? What if pancakes could drop from the sky? What if delicious syrup, with melted butter, were to spread from the sky, with our mouths opened wide? How refreshing of a wake-up call that would truly be!

There are certain moments, within this present moment, when we wish we could return back to.a certain period. There was something about the music, culture, and style, which gifted us with cultural (and musical) treasures. The way people sung, how they danced, everything about it was surreal. What a treasure it had come to be! Back to the times, when people wrote songs, which were based on nutritious attributes of the sensory. People envisioned the sweetness of the air. Furthermore, they treasured every component of the Earth-specifically speaking within agricultural (and rural) settings of the United States of America.

Ole buttermilk sky

I’m a-keeping my eye peeled on you

What’s the good word tonight?

Are you going to be mellow tonight?

Fascinating how love and courtship was connected to the layer for Earth’s decor. It’s an exuberant experience because it takes you to places you may not have ever been, with love. Connecting a love story, of one’s object of affection, to one’s Earthly walk, awakens the deepest of layers that an individual never realized, existed.

I’m gonna pop her the question, that question

Do you, Darling, do you, do?

It’ll be easy, so easy

If I can only bank on you

Ole buttermilk sky

I’m a-tellin you why, now you know

Keep it in mind, tonight

Keep a-brushin’ these clouds from sight

Ole buttermilk sky

Don’tcha fail me when I’m needin’ you most

Hang a moon above her hitchin’ post

Hitch me to the one I love

Moons. Skies. Clouds. They narrate the story of love. What’s even more captivating is that it is a man, who is telling the tale! In a terse amount of words, the man has connected his energies to the Earth-a feminine domain. It is one of the highest forms of honor, as it relates to a holistic connection to the feminine. Gentility. Tenderness. Nurture. Understanding the depth of her existence and how it contributes to one’s love story. ❤ All of such themes are being highlighted within this song.

Buttermilk sweetness. There’s a taste in it all. What a tasty journey, when the love from it, falls!

Hoagy Carmichael