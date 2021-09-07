Taste Of Blue-Photograph and Song: Slim Bryant

If you had the opportunity to taste the Blues, would you take it? I mean really take it?

Do you imagine its taste and how nutritious is feels? What comes to mind? Do you think of the flavor of a dark chocolate? During those times of sorrow, does a sweet taste blue all of your pain away? Washing it away, as water and the sweetness of fresh winds. How do you feel, as you reminisce? There are different layers of taste when experiencing it all.

We often hear the Blues? Sometimes, we talk about tasting it. Yet, have we ventured enough in search of such a taste? Have we?

Hmm. . .Let’s stick with dark chocolate for our Bluish sweetness. Then we can paint it with stripes of, blue! Now, isn’t that delightful? Isn’t that a yummy treat?

Moving into the very purpose of this Black American artform, known as the Blues, we come to navigate through the different attributes of, love! There are joys. There are sorrows. And, it is the level of happiness, which compels us into a higher domain. Life is beautiful. Now, In using our imagination, there is a greater sweetness, when it comes to Blues music. Even the very conveying of our sorrows grants us the opportunity to establish a greater sweetness to our Blues-colored hue! Afterall, whoever stated, that we are supposed to be trapped with sorrow, when singing the Blues?

If you know the her/history of Blues music, you will know that it serves as a storytelling avenue for the very purging of one’s pain. Oh, yes! It’s a meditation of healing. Telling one’s story is a healing avenue. Such is one of the legacies of Black American her/history, and our particular mode of healing. Music was our meditation. Our creation of different musical forms, was our glory!

Again, we have shown up in another song. Frankly speaking, it’s not a direct reflection of Blues music. Yes, Darlings. Black American people know our sound. It’s called “Yum, Yum Blues!” And, what a delicious sound it has been given! A Blues sound, in fact! There are different treasures when it comes to such a sound. For, it imitates the sparkle of Black America’s timber. It reflects those hidden jewels, which were crafted, through our very eyes. That’s the magic of it all!

On another level, there is also the timber for moving through the sacred beauties of love’s Divine. Healing and cleansing oneself is a form of love. When the healing process is over, one experiences a tasty treat! A Bluish sweet, that is!

Slim Bryant