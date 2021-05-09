Tasneem Hamaad of GSG: “Start with yourself”

Yes, GSG our organization tries to help young people especially females, to get their jobs online and create their own online careers. It helps young people to be economically independent, from age 18. And this is the first thing that attracts me to this organization.

As part of our series about young people who are making an important social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tasneem Hamaad, a freelance and remote working mentor at GSG. After she had her bachelor’s degree, she was very disappointed because she didn’t find herself in the traditional work environment. So, she started to navigate her journey on working online. After Tasneem has thrived online working, she focused on helping other people to thrive on remote-working, especially young people.

Yes, I was born in Gaza, a place knows as a war zone. After I finished university, like all the young people in the world, I was aspiring to achieve my professional dreams. Unfortunately, the circumstances were very difficult to prove my abilities and skills in the market. I worked in many places, with very low wages and even toxic environments. After a while, I was totally burnt out and couldn’t handle any more of all that catastrophic situation.

So, I made my decision to build my own business online as a freelance translator and content writer. And I did it. I am top-rated on many international online freelance platforms. Also, I work at GSG (a partner for Google For StartUps) as a freelance mentor.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes, regarding the book. I really loved the hunger games series (also I like the film). I like the volunteering principle that Katniss Everdeen approved to save her sister’s life. I learned that I always have to give my hand to people who are weaker than me, and guide people when they need that. Also, I understood how love, justice, and passion can win if you put the public interest first.

Besides, I knew that youth is the most valuable thing so I have to use my youth for people’s benefit and if I do help others, this is real happiness.

Regarding the organization, I am grateful for GSG “one of the partners of Google For StartUps. I joined this organization as a mentee to learn how get jobs online. There, I learned everything in this field, until I become one of mentors there.

You are currently leading an organization that is helping to make a positive social impact. Can you tell us a little about what you and your organization are trying to create in our world today?

Yes, GSG our organization tries to help young people especially females, to get their jobs online and create their own online careers. It helps young people to be economically independent, from age 18. And this is the first thing that attracts me to this organization.

Also, our organization provides free special courses for youth regardless of their age, education degree. These courses usually the most wanted skills online such as; writing, translation, design, and programming. So, it equips them with skill then teach them soft skills and freelance skills.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

Yes, as I mentioned earlier, I reached a state of disappointment and stress because I couldn’t find a good job, a good salary, or at least a growing work environment!! Also, my peers and friends. I felt like I am losing my life for nothing, the time is passing, and nothing “professionally” good. So, I made my decision to join GSG where I’ve been taught about everything of freelance and since then I took it upon myself to help all youth in building their own career online.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Yes, I’d love to share this story because I feel it’s hope for every female in this world. Well, in the first few months I become a mentor at my organization. One of my mentees in the translation group was 41 years old, she has two daughters and her husband died just months ago! Her daughters were at high school and preparing to study at university. I was feeling sorry for her, it’s a huge responsibility and she was alone. Her income was fairly enough for the basics.

Also, she was in her forties, even I wasn’t sure if she can handle the freelance. Well, she was the first who attends the sessions, she asked too many brilliant questions, she has done her tasks perfectly. I was really surprised when I asked her how can she does this and I told her that if her situation happened to me I wouldn’t be that strong and I would be very sad and desperate. She said: well, I don’t have time to be sad or desperate I have to live well!! Now, she’s a mentor with us.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Yes, my previous mentor. Anas, he learned me everything he knows about freelance, he trusted me, he encouraged me. I was very distracted at the early stages of learning this new world, he was very patient with me.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Yes, making a difference for me means to make people’s lives better or to add value to their lives. When I started to train young people, I do all my best to help them in getting their online jobs. Because I know if I help them in this they will be better people, they can achieve their aspirations, and most importantly they will help other people. And that’s how love and difference happen.

Many young people would not know what steps to take to start to create the change they want to see. But you did. What are some of the steps you took to get your project started? Can you share the top 5 things you need to know to become a change-maker? Please tell us a story or example for each.

Start with yourself: we hear this a lot, but you need to know that you can change anything in this world until you can change it with yourself first. You can’t help people to get jobs unless you help yourself first. And that’s what I did, I learned how to build my own online career and after I have succeeded, I helped other people to do it. Well, I need to say here that the success in changing isn’t easy, it’s never been easy! It’s full of stress, anger, depression, passion, fear, and complex emotions but to reach the top you need one thing; Commitment, no matter what happens and no matter what you feel! Search, Listen and Ask: To change yourself and others, you need to decide your path, way, and destination. You need to know which path you will take, for example; I’ve could taken the traveling and working in a better place where I was living. But I did my search, and asked many career experts and the thing that still ringing into my ears until now “the remote working is the future”. So, I decided to take this path years ago, even it’s become a trend today. Volunteer in many places, in order to change society you have to engage with its people, you have to feel their struggle and their aspirations. Well, for me the volunteering in different places was a crucial point, I’ve never intended to have a job at any organization after I built my own online job. Before I got the job at GSG I was a volunteer at a freelance club, there I know that youth need a mentor who can understand them, who feels exactly like them that encourages me to always give more and always seek difference. Create a changing team or join one: well, trying to change the world by yourself and alone won’t be fruitful. In order to make a difference and make this difference obvious, you have to join a group that believes in the same principles and shares the same ideas. And that what I witness when I joined my organization; the impact and power of change. Change is a message: After doing all of what’ve mentioned, I started to guide and help other people whenever it’s possible and wherever it’s possible. Because I deeply believe that change is a message that should be sent by people who can do it.

What are the values that drive your work?

Social and Financial support for Young People: When I see and hear about one of my mentees that got an online job and started their career and they started to be stable in their professional life, I feel like I am over the moon. It’s my first motive and the thing that drives me to continue working and helping people.

Many people struggle to find what their purpose is and how to stay true to what they believe in. What are some tools or daily practices that have helped you to stay grounded and centred in who you are, your purpose, and focused on achieving your vision?

Read more about your ideas and principle and join teams and organizations. Reading helps you to understand more and know everything about your ideas, it’s a reliable tool to expand and enrich principles you believe in. Also, joining organizations, teams, or groups to meet people who believe in the same ideas will empower you and help you to stay focused and centered on your aims of changing.

In my work, I aim to challenge us all right now to take back our human story and co-create a vision for a world that works for all. I believe youth should have agency over their own future. Can you please share your vision for a world you want to see? I’d love to have you describe what it looks like and feels like. As you know, the more we can imagine it, the better we can manifest it!

Yes, I’d love to see peace in every place on this planet. No wars, no guns, no victims, no blood! Also, I always imagine a world without poverty, everyone can eat good and healthy food every human can reach healthy water. Every child can go to school and learn!!

We are powerful co-creators and our minds and intentions create our reality. If you had limitless resources at your disposal, what specific steps would take to bring your vision to fruition?

Two things; First, give all young people jobs work at, or businesses to run. The second, make sure that every boy and girl got a free and high-level education in this world

I see a world driven by the power of love, not fear. Where human beings treat each other with humanity. Where compassion, kindness and generosity of spirit are characteristics we teach in schools and strive to embody in all we do. What changes would you like to see in the educational system? Can you explain or give an example?

Yes, I always wanted to see education at schools focus on acceptance principles, no matter how they look like, what their tongues speak, what their skin color, or what their religion is. I want to see these principles rooted in the students from early stages at schools. Just love each other because all of us are human beings.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Young people are the most effective tool for change; yes young people are the key to change if they were helpful, productive, and happy all the society will be. They have the power to shape society. So, take this responsibility and change the world.

Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Yes, I’d love to have a private breakfast with Opera, she’s my example. She’s strong and kind at the same time. She loves life and a businesswoman. I’d love to ask her about the best daily habits that help her to be that successful? Is it just about passion, or setting goals, or commitment? What things she’s doing when feeling low? Hopefully, she can read this.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tasneemhamaad/

