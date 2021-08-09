Taryn Watts of The Mind Rebel Academy: “Excellence in your craft”

Excellence in your craft: Many people think that coaching is about giving really great advice about living their life. I know I did when I first started exploring coaching. I remember at the beginning of my coach training our teachers correcting this misperception, and I was left thinking, “what are people going to pay me for then?” Well, let me tell you what I’ve learned since that day over a decade ago: people will pay you for something a whole lot more valuable than your advice — they’ll pay you to help them access their own.

Taryn Watts is a Certified Professional Coach and Founder of the Mind Rebel™ Academy. She trains and supports world-class coaches around the globe, helping them to step into their life’s work. She is the creator of the revolutionary Mind Rebel™ Method, a simple yet powerful self-development framework that revolutionizes the coaching industry and transforms the way people lead, parent, and connect globally.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

Coaching has been my passion for over a decade. I did my training while working full-time in a corporate job that I wasn’t passionate about. I graduated from my coach training program the day I became a mother and knew that I had finally found my two passions: motherhood and coaching. It wasn’t until I went back to my corporate job after my last child was born, where I drew a line in the sand and said: I could no longer stay inside a job I was not passionate about while my babies were at home with the nanny. I created a two-year plan to launch my life coaching practice and build it up to a point where I could make my passion my full-time job. After nine months, my practice had become so successful that I could leave and become a full-time entrepreneur. Shortly after that, I pivoted and created the Mind Rebel™ Academy, a coaching school accredited by the International Coaching Federation, training women to step into their life’s work as coaches. The MRA has quickly become one of the most beloved and sought-after coaching academies for women worldwide.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Heart Centeredness: From day one, I have committed to serving and leading from my heart. When I first began, I was coaching one client, bartering in exchange for my website design. But I vowed to show up for that one client as if she was paying me thousands to work with me. Every client or student I have had the honor of serving is a privilege that I do not take lightly. This has created such a powerful connection to each of my clients, and aside from the fulfillment that comes with that, the business results speak for themselves. My business generated over one million in revenue in the first three years, growing primarily through word-of-mouth referrals from previous clients.

Willingness: Growing a coaching business requires an enormous amount of willingness. A willingness to push yourself far beyond your comfort zone. A willingness to put into practice what the experts are recommending. Most importantly, a willingness to pivot when you’re deepest knowing guides you in a different direction.

When I mentor new coaches at the MRA about launching their coaching practice, the first thing I tell them is that it’s not for the faint of heart. Personally, serving my clients has always been the easiest part of running my business. As an introvert, the more challenging part for me is showing up online, putting out content, and having a social media presence. But I willingly pushed through the discomfort and the fear of rejection and began showing up in the ways that felt most authentic and true to me. For example, the first time I ever pressed publish on my first blog post, I ran to the bathroom to throw up because I had such a severe vulnerability hangover (even though I’m pretty sure only five people read that post: two of which were my parents, one was my husband, and the others were my best friends!)

It’s always been this fine balance of pushing past my comfort zone and being deeply connected to what feels true and right for me in business. A willingness to try what the experts are saying to do and a willingness to pivot or readjust based on my deepest knowledge. I can’t tell you how many businesses, marketing, and financial experts I’ve worked with over the years who have said “this is what I’m recommending you do… but I know that your gut is your gospel, so let’s find a strategy that feels true to you.”

Resilience: I used to dream about launching my own business when I was in the corporate world — visions of getting my kids on and off the bus every day, long lunches on a patio with my best friend, leisurely afternoons, space in my day to write and coach, and do all the things I love. It was a beautiful vision. And while I do have the luxury of getting my kids on and off the bus every day, that space for leisure still hasn’t come to fruition yet! I am so passionate about my business, and it has grown so fast that I feel like I’m still trying to catch my breath most days. Cultivating my inner resourcefulness and resilience has been paramount to my success in this rapid time of growth and expansion. It didn’t exactly look like what I had imagined. There have been moments that brought me to my knees in tears, I’ve had to make tough choices, I’ve been disappointed and hurt, I’ve heard more no’s than yes’s, and I’ve honestly questioned whether I was cut out to be an entrepreneur more times than I can count. The truth is, in business, things won’t always go according to plan. But knowing that there is always a way forward, and that there is always a path my deepest knowing is trying to lead me down has been the key to cultivating my strength and resilience.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

With every ounce of my being, I believe that exquisite self-care has been the cornerstone to my success. Every day, I create space for 3 “mind reset” practices so that I can show up for more and more minutes of my day the way I desire to.

My morning ritual is to journal: I wake up in the morning, and my mind immediately starts racing with all the things that need to be done. So rather than allowing that sense of anxiousness to control my day, I set my alarm one hour before my kids wake up, grab my cup of coffee, and curl up on the couch with my puppy and my journal, where I spend the next hour reflecting on how I’m feeling, setting my intention for the day, and practicing gratitude for all the blessings in my life today.

My afternoon ritual is to meditate: After an entire morning caring for the kids and getting them off to school, and then immediately starting my day working, my mind gets tired after lunch, and I can feel myself starting to slip into feelings of lack or negativity. So, I carve out space for a 20-minute meditation that gives me the energy I need to finish the rest of my day in a good space.

My evening ritual is to move my body: Before bed, I roll out my mat and move my body in gentle, free, and intuitive yoga postures. I imagine with every stretch that I am moving the day’s energy out of my body, calming my mind, and reconnecting me back to my most authentic self.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Habits are so deeply connected to my business success, work-life balance, and quality of life. When my daily mind resets get missed because life got “too busy” (aka. I didn’t prioritize it), I can feel it. I become stressed out or ungrateful. I’m now looking at what’s wrong rather than seeing what’s right. My business quickly becomes my prison. My mind resets hold the key to my freedom.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Creating a new habit is hard. To make them stick, they must be deeply connected to your why. Why do I wake up one hour before my kids every day rather than pressing snooze? Because showing up fully and joyfully for those I love and serve is incredibly important to me. Why do I carve out 20 minutes to meditate in the afternoon when my to-do list is overflowing off my agenda page? Because I lose all perspective when I’m trying to do something with a tired mind, and the integrity of my work is a core value of mine. Why do I roll out my mat before bed rather than hopping back on my computer to finish some work that didn’t get done throughout the day? Because my body deserves it, and without a sense of balance in my life, I’d rather not be an entrepreneur at all.

Find your why. Get behind it. Remind yourself of it daily until this new habit simply becomes your new way of being, and a 5 AM wake-up call to journal becomes your favorite part of the day.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite life lesson quote is by Roman philosopher Seneca, “luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.” Preparation to me means constantly becoming and evolving into the next iteration of who I chose to be in the world. Breaking down old ways of being, moving past limiting beliefs, stretching myself beyond my comfort zone, leaning into the discomfort of growing pains, and discovering new layers and depths of myself that I ever knew existed. I am preparing my entire being to be ready to receive life’s opportunities when they come knocking.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The most exciting project that I’m currently working on is a program called Coaching for a Cause, with a mission to make coaching more accessible to more people. Anyone interested in experiencing coaching can be paired up with a coach in the Mind Rebel™ Academy in exchange for a donation to a charity of their choice in an amount that’s affordable to them.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Declare a vision and let go of “the how’s”: What is the most significant vision you could hold for your life and business? What does it look and feel like? How are you spending your days? What kind of people are you working with? How are you showing up in the world? Get clear and write it down. Visualize it until you can feel it coming out of your being. Feel all the expansive emotions that come along with it. That’s the vision and where you desire to go. So, declare it.

Then, take inventory of where you are today so that the gap from here to there becomes clear.

Now, imagine that your intuition, your deepest knowing, knows the route to get there and is trying to shine a spotlight on that path. Sometimes it will be exactly what you had envisioned, and sometimes it will not be what you expected at all.

When I first left my corporate job several years ago to become a full-time life coach, part of my vision was to impact 1 million lives. I didn’t know how, or in what ways — but I was starting to imagine that maybe I would write a book or do a talk on a big stage one day. However, life had other plans for me. Had I been so fixated on “the how’s” of my vision, I would have missed life’s whispers altogether. It wasn’t long after leaving my corporate job that clients began asking me, “can you teach me how to become a coach so that I can do for others what you have just done for me?” At first, I laughed it off and rejected the thought of it, but this question became louder and louder until I could no longer ignore it and decided to launch the Mind Rebel™ Academy. The MRA has quickly become one of the most beloved ICF accredited coaching schools for women worldwide. The women we have the honor of training are creating waves of change that will be felt for generations to come — and together, we are impacting millions of lives.

2. Focus on 1–3 next best steps at a time: Sometimes the gap from where you are today to where you desire to be in your vision can seem massive, and the path to get there, overwhelming. The most successful coaches have held the vision while only focusing on their 1–3 next best steps. I like to imagine myself on a path in a beautiful and magical forest. I don’t know where I’m going, but I have a vision of it in my mind’s eye. I can’t see every twist and turn on the path. There will be forks on the road and difficult choices to make. There will even be times that I veer off into the bushes on the detoured route. But my deepest knowing is always calling me back to the path, guiding my 1–3 next best steps forward. And as long as I’m a yes to those next steps, I can trust that the path will continue to unfold, guiding me closer and closer to my grandest vision.

3. Place all your bets on yourself: Be willing to invest in yourself and your business. And when you do make a risky, stretchy investment, be all in. The first time I made a massive investment in myself was for a business mentorship mastermind. Despite my intuition guiding me towards it, I nearly let fear talk me out of the choice to move forward. What if I fail? What if I don’t get my return on investment? What if I can’t keep up? What if these strategies don’t work for me? And then, right on cue, the little voice inside whispered, “but what if it’s exactly what you need to take your business to the next level?” So, I jumped in with two feet, poured my heart and soul into it, leaned into all the teachings, took what was for me and threw away the rest — and the results? My sales quadrupled in six short months. Since that experience, I have continued to invest heavily in my growth, working with some of the world’s most renowned coaches and mentors, helping me to level up my mindset, skills, and techniques — both in business and coaching. The return on investment has been immeasurable in all the ways that matter most.

4. Excellence in your craft: Many people think that coaching is about giving really great advice about living their life. I know I did when I first started exploring coaching. I remember at the beginning of my coach training our teachers correcting this misperception, and I was left thinking, “what are people going to pay me for then?” Well, let me tell you what I’ve learned since that day over a decade ago: people will pay you for something a whole lot more valuable than your advice — they’ll pay you to help them access their own.

In its purest form, coaching is about two equals, coming together in a co-creative way to help move the client from where they are today to where they desire to be. The coach is the expert of a transformative change process, and the client is the expert of their own life. Therefore, continuously honing your coaching skills and techniques is imperative to stay at the top of your game and to stay in integrity with the honor we have to hold this kind of space for another.

5. Living a deeply examined life: Aside from continuously honing their coaching skills, the most extraordinary and impactful coaches have one thing in common: They commit to doing their work. I always say, coaching is not something you do, but it is someone you become. And to hold space for another to move beyond their limiting beliefs and old ways of being so that their deepest truth and wisdom may arrive in sessions, you have to be willing to do the same kind of inner work on yourself. We believe in this so wholeheartedly at the MRA that it’s become the cornerstone of our coach training programs. We can only take another as deep as we’re willing to go ourselves.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake I see is not so much a mistake, but a mindset gap: people weren’t expecting it to be so hard. I’ve seen so many coaches give up early on in their businesses because they thought it would be easier. The first few years are difficult as you’re building a name for yourself and acquiring new clients. Social media will have you believe that entrepreneurship is easy and glamorous, but it’s not! Often, it requires your blood, sweat and tears to persevere. It must be fueled by passion and a deep desire to serve.

The biggest thing I’ve learned as an entrepreneur is that my ability to develop my business is in direct proportion to my ability to grow myself. I use my business as a catalyst for my growth, both personal and professional, as I’ve never been able to separate the two. When you run a heart-centered business that you care so passionately about, business is personal. To me, there is no divide. Some days entrepreneurship has been my prison, and some days it’s been my freedom (sometimes, I’ve experienced both dualities in the same day!)

Look at the gaps in your business, and ask yourself: What limiting beliefs stand between me and my vision? What do I need to release? How would I need to show up in the world? What choices do I need to make?

And then, take action.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

If you only ever do one thing to lead generation in your business, create an exceptional experience for current clients. A mentor of mine taught me that a coaching session begins the moment your client takes their first breath. I would go one step further and say that the session starts before they are even in your presence. Preparing for the session is essential so that you can show up clear and centered for your client. Aside from your coaching presence, it’s the little things that matter, like remembering the small details of your client’s lives, such as their children’s names, that go a long way in building trust and loyalty.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

In my experience, the best leads come from client referrals. I’m starting to sound like a broken record, but creating exceptional experiences for your soul mate clients, will bring in more soul mate clients just like them. Of course, referrals are a long-term strategy, so don’t expect it to be overnight. But serving every client with your whole heart and soul creates ambassadors for you and your services without even having to ask. Although, there’s also nothing wrong with asking!

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Boundaries and balance. Ask yourself what is important to you and what your non-negotiables are. In this season of my life with young kids, I want to show them what it looks like to follow their dreams and create a life far outside the norm, but I also never want it to be at their expense. Family time is family time, with no exceptions. As hard as that can be some days, turning my phone off for certain hours in the morning and evening when my kids are home so that I can be present with them is very important to me. The family meal, all together around the table every night, is also a priority for me. But the thing that comes above family and work is my mental wellness. The mind resets I described earlier are ways that I practice this exquisite self-care to be the best version of me for those I love and serve.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be for more and more people to become a coach — whether they start a coaching business or not. Personally, becoming a coach has been the greatest gift I’ve ever given to myself and the people I love. There’s something breathtaking that happens when someone becomes a coach. They change; they begin to exude this authentic confidence; they speak clearly and powerfully; they become magnetic; they begin to radiate — from the inside out.

THAT moment, that is our “why” at the MRA.

That is our mission. We believe that a woman is the heart of her home, and a happy woman thriving inside of her life’s work creates ripple effects that will be felt for generations to come.

And in today’s loud, ego-fueled world where comparison, jealousy, and competition among women run rampant– being in the presence of a woman who has the mind of a coach and is committed to her internal work feels safe, anchoring and wildly inspiring.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I am moved to my core when I hear stories of people who have had to overcome great adversity in their lives and are now achieving extraordinary things. Change agents, fueled by passion and a deep desire to impact this world, their stories are humbling and deeply moving. At the top of my list is Malala Yousafzai, who is fighting for education for girls around the world. So often, speaking our truth can feel scary because of perceived fears made up in our mind: the fear of being judged, rejected, etc. Malala’s truth brought a different kind of fear, the real kind of fear that almost cost her life. I would love to ask her questions about how she cultivated the courage to continue to do her life’s work, despite the danger that it brought her.

