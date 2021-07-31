Taryn Frenzel of Chapter Two Marketing: “Creativity is what I find to be most important and useful”

Creativity is what I find to be most important and useful. This can be used in so many ways but the most obvious is copy. All digital marketing campaigns need copy and while this can be outsourced, early in one’s career it is most efficient to be able to create it yourself. CRM skills are also useful. A lot of what I do involves creating relationships with my clients. Once my company grew, CRM was more important than ever to keep everyone on the same and organized. Knowing how to navigate social media is also important. So much digital marketing these days is done through social media ads. Ads then go hand in hand with SEO. SEO is an excellent way to drive traffic to a website. A successful digital marketer should be trained in SEO. Lastly, collect and analyze data. The research is important in order to make successful digital marketing campaigns.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Taryn Frenzel.

Having owned her own business for the past 5 years, Chapter Two Marketing, Taryn Frenzel is a digital marketing specialist transforming small businesses all over California. Taryn has made it her mission to grow small businesses in her hometown by helping them create an online presence and expand their customer base. Her ability to create meaningful relationships with clients has helped her connect with struggling business owners and change their lives one conversion at a time.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was a flight attendant for several years before I started working in digital marketing. I was mainly looking for supplemental income so that I could travel on my days off. What started as freelance work and honestly more of a hobby, turned into a full-fledged business within one year. I live in a small town with a lot of small businesses. So, my first couple clients basically fell into my lap. I was blown away by how many businesses had successful storefronts but zero online presence. My first instinct is to Google everything. If a business doesn’t have an online presence then it misses so many opportunities to convert customers. I basically moved to a small town, saw an opportunity to transform small businesses and ran with it.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

When I first began freelancing, I was so excited and getting new clients was an absolute thrill. What I quickly learned was that biting off more than you can chew can negatively affect you and everyone involved. One of my clients at the time was a porch and deck contractor that I was working on ads for. After a late night of work and one big typo later, that luckily, I caught the next morning, I realized I was taking on too much. When you love what you do, and what I feel many new entrepreneurs experience, you simply want to keep going. However, it’s important to understand and accept that you are human and only physically capable of so much. This lesson taught me to pace myself and only take on what I know I can give my absolute best to. I carry this mindset into Chapter Two Marketing today and remind both myself and the team of this daily.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Josh Osbourne has been my mentor in this industry. He is the most down to earth person and has taught me to always take responsibility. Responsibility for my business as well as my personal life. The main thing he taught me is, there is no such thing as excuses and it’s important to take imperfect action. It is so easy to get stuck when you first start your business but remembering to simply take action, even imperfect action, makes things much easier.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I started my company as a small business to help local small businesses. More often than not, when I’m connecting with small businesses, I hear horror stories about how someone else from another company came to them with similar promises of conversions, higher google ranking, and the list goes on… unfortunately most of these companies don’t end up delivering. My company creates tailored business plans to get small businesses results. Digital marketing isn’t a one-size fits all solution to growing your business. I think it’s also important for clients to be able to relate to you on some level. Most local, small business owners love to use other local businesses and I think this has made my company stand out.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence, optimism, and drive. In the early days of my business, I was told “no” often. It was discouraging and disheartening how many times I cold-called business owners and was cut off or said no before I even got 15 seconds into the call. At the time, I didn’t realize that the best approach would be to show businesses what I can do for them rather than tell them. I never once thought, this isn’t going to work out. You can’t when you own your own business. You have to instead think, how can I make this work. There is no room for negativity, only positivity. When I started my business, I didn’t have a background in digital marketing. I saw a problem, knew there was a solution, and figured out how to do it. My drive doesn’t allow me to be mediocre. I have to figure out how to constantly be better.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We started our business to help small businesses but recently we’ve pivoted to helping influencers create their own brand. We’ve found that many influencers have ideas for creating their own brand, and a lot of brand opportunities but zero clue how to execute. This is a little different than what we’re used to because the traffic that we usually drive to websites is already there naturally with the influencers following. I love the creative side of this and seeing new businesses develop.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

I think the first mistake is keyword research. If it isn’t executed correctly your PPC can end up being a lot more expensive than it needs to be and yielding less than average results. I find that most companies that come to me for PPC help usually run the ad themselves and guess the keywords. Incorrect targeting is another one. It doesn’t matter how many people see your ad if your ad isn’t reaching your target audience. Having effective copy or content is also very important. Ads ultimately need to tell a story. Very simply put, think who, what, where, when, and why.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

Research is very important. You must know exactly what competitors are doing well and what they need to work on. I usually spend a couple hours researching before I build out any type of campaign. Do not skip this step! Goals and budget are especially important for small businesses because most of the time the budget is tight, and the goals are big. In order to effectively and efficiently run a campaign there needs to be a clear goal and budget. Implementing is figuring out the best way to achieve the goal. This can be a full website, landing page, google map listing, social media page, etc. Then I drive traffic to what I created. Sometimes companies will come to me asking for SEO but their goal is immediate sales. In these instances, I usually guide my clients to ads. Ads can create immediate traffic and immediate results if done correctly. SEO is important and a cornerstone of digital marketing, but it can take a long time to show results.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

I like Facebook Ads. I love that you can target granular audiences. I think ads do their best work when they are specifically targeted to people based on interest, demographic, and location and this is hard to do with other PPC platforms. With so many people using social media daily, there is a good chance of getting your brand in front of people without it having to be activated by a search.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

First and foremost, know your audience. Then it is important to have a strong lead magnet. A lead magnet is a quick win for the customer — offer them something, “Free Holiday Weight Loss Guide” if your ad is for a personal trainer. I always like to figure out a discount or free information that can be given in exchange for their contact info. The follow-up then is everything. Leads do not matter if the follow-up isn’t executed. Typically, businesses need to make 7 points of contact in order to make a sale. For example: a website visit, an ad, an email, word of mouth from a friend, see your logo somewhere, a phone call, see posts on social media, etc. The 7 points of contact help build brand credibility and seal the deal.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

I need a targeted list of leads, typically email subscribers from a website. This gives me a list of qualified leads that are hopefully in a position to buy, if not interested and waiting for the perfect opportunity. Then I need a great offer. Most people who sign up for email marketing are looking for discounts or exclusive offers. If I want to increase your sales, I come up with an offer that leaves the customer feeling they got a good deal and the business knowing they made a profit. If my client has a new product they are offering, email is another great way to spread the word. Email marketing is about making the customer feel exclusive. Let them know, by reading this email they are first to find out about a new product! Timing is another important factor. The day and time you send an email can affect the response. So, it is important to research the best time and day to send the email based on your audience.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

Ahrefs is my favorite digital marketing tool. It’s very useful for SEO and keyword research. This is how I figure out what competitors my clients have and how I can beat them. This tool makes it easy to analyze competitors’ backlinks and figure out which keywords their ranking for. The backlink tool on Ahrefs makes it easy to see which link building strategies are working for other similar sites.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Creativity is what I find to be most important and useful. This can be used in so many ways but the most obvious is copy. All digital marketing campaigns need copy and while this can be outsourced, early in one’s career it is most efficient to be able to create it yourself. CRM skills are also useful. A lot of what I do involves creating relationships with my clients. Once my company grew, CRM was more important than ever to keep everyone on the same and organized. Knowing how to navigate social media is also important. So much digital marketing these days is done through social media ads. Ads then go hand in hand with SEO. SEO is an excellent way to drive traffic to a website. A successful digital marketer should be trained in SEO. Lastly, collect and analyze data. The research is important in order to make successful digital marketing campaigns.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

BAM is a smaller marketing group, that I’ve been a part of for a while, that has been very helpful. I encourage anyone interested in digital marketing to join. The best part about this group is that you don’t need any experience. This group has courses and private Facebook pages that help with all things digital marketing. I also love Local SEO Tactics and Marketing School Podcasts.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I wish I could start a movement to bring everyone together. There is so much going on in the world right now and there seems to be a giant divide. I think it’s important to acknowledge everyone’s differences, but it’s also important to come together and celebrate as one.

How can our readers further follow your work?

My website is a great place to check out my current work as well as my Instagram.

www.chaptertwomarketing.com

@chaptertwomarketing

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!