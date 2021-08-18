Tarun Cherukuri of Indus Action: “Operate like a sports team, not like a family”

Operate like a sports team, not like a family: It took me a while to come to the self-awareness that I valued excellence more than harmony. While a home culture like a family can deliver harmony and a psychologically safe space to operate as full human beings, adults grow when they are challenged on the edge in a generative fashion. And thinking and working like a sports team enables us to find a delicate balance of candor and care, or results and relationships. For e.g. I think of team transitions now as transfer windows within the ecosystem rather than a personal loss for the family, which has made me more generative in my team building approach.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tarun Cherukuri.

Tarun is currently Founder CEO at Indus Action, a public policy do-tank. He is also an Obama Foundation Fellow and DRK Foundation Entrepreneur.

He graduated from Harvard Kennedy School in 2013 in Masters in Public Administration in International Development. He was a Fulbright and Joint Japan World Bank Scholar.

He is a Chemical Engineering from BITS-Pilani and has worked with Hindustan Unilever Limited in Supply Chain and TeachForIndia as a Fellow and Operations Director.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you so much for having me!

What really influenced me to start Indus Action, was the effect of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on me and my colleagues from Hindustan Unilever. It was a close shave for my team mates who were in the Taj Hotel and a nearby café that fateful night. I would have been there too, but as fate would have it, I had to make a factory visit in Baddi. It was truly good fortune that saved us from any casualties. However, my mental model around the impermanence of life and my dispensability in my role changed forever. I wanted to do something that was indispensable and contributed to irreversible impact in lives of vulnerable people.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Indus Action is an organisation which emerged out of a community organising course! It was the same framework that inspired Barack Obama’s 2008 grassroots political campaign. Even in my wildest imagination, after reading his memoirs and replicating the community organising framework in India, I could never see myself being in a small closed room discussion with President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. I was able to ask them quite a few questions about their leadership failures and their mental models on handling criticism. This was by far, is the most interesting experience since I began Indus Action.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As I recall, in the initial days, we were desperate for recruiting talent, I wrote to my current father-in-law, who was then my girlfriend’s father, to approve of Hemakshi’s move from Ahmedabad, her native city, to Delhi. It was a mistake to blur the professional and personal boundaries early in the relationship, as Hemakshi and I struggled to find the right balance of fairness in our professional engagement. It is funny in hindsight as whatever I did, I was doomed to fail as an entrepreneur or as a partner.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Indus Action has enabled 300,000 vulnerable children to receive access to high-quality schools under the Right to Education Act in the last 7 years. In 2021, our portfolio of benefits includes maternity entitlements to pregnant and lactating mothers and livelihood security to construction workers and rural migrant workers. We are on track to enable rights access to 500,000 vulnerable citizens by June 2021.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I think the story of Meenu Devi is quite an inspiring one. Meenu Devi was an eligible parent under the Right to Education Act, who did not professionally engage in any role beyond her household responsibilities. She was scouted by Indus Action as a community champion and has now grown into a managerial role. Today, Meenu Devi overseeing a network of 40 community champions like herself, across the entire Delhi region. She also completed her schooling in 2020 and is now studying for a degree in Social Work, along with her mission commitments.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

The root cause of inequality and exclusivity in India are oppressive social structures of patriarchy and caste. Social mobility for historically oppressed groups is only possible by equitable redistribution of capital (human, social, economic and political). 3 things that could disrupt these oppressive hierarchies would be:

Legal and social protection for mixed caste and same sex marriages

Affirmative action for all vulnerable children in the first 3000 days, including maternity benefits in first 1000 days

Social protection for all vulnerable adults to the level of basic income security (5.5 dollars per day)

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Borrowing from Ronald Heifetz, Leadership is a process of mobilizing a group towards achievement of progressive goals. I see leadership as a collective process of moving systems rather than an individual collection of superlative or messiah traits. In a group setting, 3.5% is a thumb rule for critical mass of actors who can mobilise the shift in group norms (in either direction). In that sense, leadership is value laden. It’s a process of clarifying what is progress or growth for a collective and mobilising collective resource towards that shared goal.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

A few things which I wish someone has told me when I founded Indus Action, would be:

Emotional fitness must be the top priority of the founder/CEO: I did not have access to therapy or the emotional vocabulary to recognize that I needed help in my first years of leading Indus Action. If I knew this earlier, I would have built better policies and systems for my team, saving us many heart burns in the process. For e.g. In 2019, I let my anger cloud my judgement during internal conflicts that led to a 20% attrition of our team. We now have a mental health allowance for every team member to access therapy session(s) in a month and a community chaplain on call. Principal-Agent problem is for real, even in non-profits: I was naive to assume that everyone will operate like a Principal in a non-profit, given the intrinsic drivers to serve on the mission larger than oneself. It took me a while to accept that incentives matter even in a non-profit environment, and intentional role and workplace design requires a healthy balance of monetary and non-monetary incentives. For e.g. Compensation benchmarking exercise was the single most influential team exercise in the last 7 years of our operations. Operate like a sports team, not like a family: It took me a while to come to the self-awareness that I valued excellence more than harmony. While a home culture like a family can deliver harmony and a psychologically safe space to operate as full human beings, adults grow when they are challenged on the edge in a generative fashion. And thinking and working like a sports team enables us to find a delicate balance of candour and care, or results and relationships. For e.g. I think of team transitions now as transfer windows within the ecosystem rather than a personal loss for the family, which has made me more generative in my team building approach. Philanthropic capital can exacerbate existing power imbalances: I was naive to once again assume that there could be more than legacy motivations for philanthropic capital, and not going deep into these shared intentions might lead to toxicity or power imbalance in a funder-fundee relationship. Anand Giridhardhas’s ‘Winners Take it All’ book gave me the vocabulary and critical thinking lens to view all forms of capital with a healthy dose of skepticism. If I knew better, I would have done better due diligence on some of my funding relationships. Humility is the most underrated but the most value-maximizing trait: In a world that immediately rewards projection of certainty, admitting to limits of your knowledge, expertise and understanding can be value-eroding in the short run. But in the long run, nothing compounds better than the skill to accept and realize that infinity is still ahead of oneself. It gives me the stamina to think of our mission in decade long cycles, instead of quarters or years. Playing the game on a time horizon of a decade has given me patience and grit for the temporary setbacks. I wish I had this attitude all through my 7-year journey.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My Professor Lant Pritchett had written a book, ‘Let their People come’, making a case for breaking the gridlock on global labour mobility. On pure empirical basis, immigration has the highest marginal impact on growth and poverty alleviation in the world. I wish I could inspire a movement for better immigration policies, ushering in internationalism.

Can you please give us your favourite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This too shall pass (Anica in Pali, Sanskrit). As a mindfulness practitioner, this is a life lesson I would like to excel at, by building the equanimity (no craving for highs or aversion for lows) like free-flowing water to handle all kinds of life situations.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would think, Dalai Lama! I would like to ask him a lot of questions on his daily values practice and how he has attained mastery of his emotional well-being.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

The ideal medium for people to reach out to me would be through my twitter handle- https://twitter.com/tarunch

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!