This year marks my 10th year as a breast cancer survivor. Health issues like diabetes also run in my family, so I wanted to start focusing more on fitness. I do a lot of fast-paced walking at work and park far away from the entrance. The little steps add up. I also do cardio and kickboxing with Billy Blanks YouTube videos. I’ve started bringing my lunch to work, too. I’ve cut out fried foods and have added more turkey, chicken, and vegetables to my diet. I love kale! I put it in smoothies with fresh fruit. I don’t drink soda either — if I have a craving for something fizzy, I’ll have sparkling water instead. If I have a chocolate craving, I’ll have almonds with a little cocoa powder. It’s all about the healthy substitutes.

With the Thrive ZP Challenge, I’ve lost 35 pounds so far.

I’m working out at least three times a week.

Since I’m eating healthier and working out, I haven’t had to take sleep medication.

My next goal is to focus on my money habits and boost my savings.

Since starting the Thrive ZP Challenge, I’ve become more open-minded and aware of my mental health and overall well-being. That’s helped me lift my spirits and show up for my sons and grandmother. My daughter is now doing the Challenge with me. I encourage her to change her eating habits and try cardio exercises. She’s starting to take those small steps to get on the right path, and I’m proud of her. I’ve truly dedicated myself to the Challenge and try to inspire and support others. I’ve always known that I wanted to help people, and that I had a story to tell. I now make the choice to talk to others and let them know I’m there for them. I try to show up for one of my associates who also struggled with cancer, and it feels good to have those conversations and give my insight. I hope I am encouraging people to keep pushing and keep moving.

—Tarosa Brown, Supercenter #3391; Schertz, TX; Thrive ZP Challenge Texas $5K Winner

