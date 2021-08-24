Tara Williams of Dreamland Baby: “Nothing lasts forever”

Nothing lasts forever. Especially at the beginning, it felt like there was a crisis every other day. I remember one time we had done a pre-sale, and our container was delayed. I had sold 500+ units, and people were waiting. They were so angry, but somehow, we managed to get through it!

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tara Williams.

Tara Williams is the founder and CEO of Dreamland Baby. In 2018, Tara desperately tried to find a product to help her six-month-old son extend his one-hour sleep window. Her solution, a doctor-approved, evenly weighted wearable sleep sack. After a successful Kickstarter and an appearance on Shark Tank, Tara’s weighted sleep solutions are now helping babies (and their families) worldwide to get the sleep they need!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

The idea for the business came about when I had my fourth child, Luke in August 2018. At almost six months old, our son Luke was still waking up every hour and a half. Like so many other new parents we were desperate for sleep. One night we placed him under a heavy throw blanket while sitting on our couch. I noticed as soon as the weight was on his body, he instantly calmed down. I finally figured out he loved to have a weight on him and set out to create a weighted blanket he could safely wear.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

When I launched my Kickstarter, I hired a company to do our marketing. I wrote them a check for 6,000 dollars (literally all of the money I had at the time) and hoped they would help me crush our goal. The first week it was clear they had oversold and under-delivered. Kickstarter is unique because you only have 30 days to succeed or fail. As we hadn’t really started yet, I asked them for a refund so that I could move on to another agency. I knew that I would owe something for the first email they had sent, but when they told me I had signed a contract and would NOT be getting any of my money back, I was shocked. I honestly couldn’t believe it. It was an expensive mistake, but I learned an important lesson, to never pay an agency such a big chunk of money upfront and go with agencies that have profit-sharing models.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I have the Walt Disney quote in my office that reads: “The difference in winning and losing is most often… Not quitting. There have been many times over the past few years of building Dreamland Baby that I’ve found myself crying on the floor of my closet. Every time I would allow myself a few minutes to fall apart, and then I would pick myself back up and keep going. Yes, I get frustrated, but I believe 100% in our products and “better sleep” mission, so I’m relentlessly optimistic and always looking toward the future and a positive outcome. I’m also fortunate to have a solid group of women-owned founder friends and mentors. I know they understand the challenges of entrepreneurship and can pick me up when I am struggling.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things have gone further than my wildest dreams, and I’m so proud of our company’s growth. My goal in creating Dreamland Baby was to solve one of the most common issues parents face, lack of sleep. I knew from my own experience how challenging infant sleeplessness could be. When we launched our weighted sleep sack and immediately started getting reviews about the product being a “game-changer” and “life-saver,” I realized we were on to something special. I think we still feel like we are on the journey to success but positive customer feedback and being sold at some of my favorite stores, like Target and Nordstrom, is a huge win.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It sounds funny now, but most certainly was not at the time. In my first round of production, our weighted sacks arrived nearly four inches shorter than what we had ordered. At the time, I thought this could be the end of the business. It was devastating. We were refining our prototypes when the factory sent me the final sample to review the zipper. I noticed the weighted sacks were much shorter but didn’t think anything of it as we had already decided on the length, and that hadn’t changed since we started making samples. So, I “signed off” on the final without questioning the length. I was shocked when we received them! But it was an excellent lesson learned: confirm and double confirm every item in production before signing off on it. We now have several people involved in the approval process and independent teams at the factory that provide a final check during production.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Dreamland Baby products proprietary CoverCalm™ Technology, an even distribution of weight from the shoulders to the toes, differentiates us in the marketplace. The gentle weight harnesses the power of deep touch stimulation, helping little ones feel calm, fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take time to reset! I take every weekend off and use the time to be fully present with friends and family. Running a business with four young children often feels impossible. Slowing down on the weekends, concentrating on family time, planning short getaways, or a special road trip is just the reset I need to be a better employer and a more focused worker during the week.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My parents! They believed in me when no one else did. They were my first investors, giving me 50k dollars to kick off my dream. They now own a piece of my company, and my goal is to pay them back big time on their investment. Since I was a little kid, they have always cheered me on, and giving them a big payout for their support would be one of the greatest achievements of my life. They have always told me, “If you think you can, you can!”

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

At Dreamland Baby, giving back is a huge priority for us. We’re proud to be working with First Candle to promote safe sleep awareness. We recently sold out of our Rainbow Print, dedicated to rainbow babies, in record time. We were thrilled to share a portion of the proceeds with First Candle and help them with their mission to educate more families on creating a safer sleep space for their baby and reducing the occurrence of SIDS.

We’re also partnering with NICU units around the country to supply them with weighted sacks. Our goal is to provide a non-pharmacological solution to soothe and comfort babies born with Neonatal abstinence syndrome. As we grow, we will continue to work on and build upon these giveback initiatives.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1.) You will work more hours than you ever thought possible.

2.) Find a therapist. Kidding, kind of! The stress and mental load it takes to run a business and lead a team of people are high.

3.) Prepare to be stretched in ways you didn’t think possible. In the last three years, I have grown more personally and professionally than I thought possible.

4.) Nothing lasts forever. Especially at the beginning, it felt like there was a crisis every other day. I remember one time we had done a pre-sale, and our container was delayed. I had sold 500+ units, and people were waiting. They were so angry, but somehow, we managed to get through it!

5.) Remember to treat people kindly. Even when you are stressed out, it’s so important to treat your team and family considerately.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

I always remind myself to try to stay even-keeled. There are so many “high” highs and “low” lows, and being a founder can feel isolating and draining. When things are really good, I try and take a moment to enjoy it and celebrate any milestone we have achieved. When things are tough, I remind myself this too shall pass. I also try to be less reactive. If there is a “crisis,” I try to get all the information first before forming an opinion and taking action.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Great question! I would love to start a movement to help women in business. There are so many strong, intelligent, and creative women business owners out there, and giving them the tools they need to succeed would be amazing. I also see how women business owners focus on giving back to their communities. I find that inspiring and would want to help promote those initiatives.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow Dreamland Baby on our website, dreamlandbabyco.com, and our social channels. Be sure to check us out on Instagram @dreamlandbabyco.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!