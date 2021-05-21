Tara McGuinness & Hana Schank of New America: “Never forget to ask questions”

Never forget to ask questions. Many times we have been in a room where a lot of smart people are afraid to ask the question that is on everyone’s mind. If you are wondering “how exactly will this work?” someone else in the room is too. Don’t be afraid to ask.

As part of our series about how to become known as a thought leader in your industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tara McGuinness and Hana Schank.

Hana Schank was one of the early members of the US Digital Service, and a founding member of the Public Interest Technology program at New America. Tara McGuinness was part of the team charged with implementing Obamacare in the White House, she recently ran the domestic policy team for the Biden Transition, she founded the New Practice Lab. Their new book Power to the Public, is a blueprint for how governments and nonprofits can harness the power of digital technology to solve public problems.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

We came to the field of Public Interest Technology from opposite ends — Hana is a long time technologist and writer, who spent most of her career in the private sector and Tara is a long time policy advisor and organizer who spent most of her career in nonprofits and government.

Hana — I always had an interest in policy and politics — my very first job was as a roving press secretary for Congressional races — but soon after I graduated from college the Internet happened. I knew immediately that I wanted to work on whatever it was going to become. I worked on many digital firsts — first CBS News website, first car configurator for Jaguar, first home delivery site for Perrier — before starting a user research and design consultancy. After running my company for over a decade I began looking for a new challenge. Around that time, Healthcare.gov launched and then promptly fell over. That public failure rekindled my interest in moving into the public arena, but I wasn’t able to find any government job listings that seemed suitable. A few years later, I became an early member of the United States Digital Service (USDS), where I worked on the nation’s immigration system, and later with TSA on the airport experience. That experience made me a public sector convert. After my tour at USDS ended I joined the fledgling Public Interest Technology program at New America. Today I am the co-Director of the program.

Tara — I am the child of two first generation Americans. All my grandparents came to the US from somewhere else with little education and less money. The story of opportunity that allowed my parents to not only become the first in their families to go to college but also to go on beyond, led me to focus on public service making sure these opportunity was accessible for others. I went from working on efforts to increase the number of women running for village level elections to working on campaigns and public policy, to eventually working for the President of the United States. My career focused first on organizing and then on ideas and finally on how these ideas really reach people. After I left government I became very focused not just on what policies we make, but how we make them and how we test them to really reach people. I teach at Georgetown University on this topic and founded a lab — the New Practice Lab, at New America that brings data, design and delivery to focus on family economic security and well-being.

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are an authority about the topic of thought leadership?

The book that we just published, POWER TO THE PUBLIC: The Promise of Public Interest Technology, is an effort to put a stake in the ground for a new field that we are a part of, called public interest technology. The book focuses on solving public problems in the digital age. We make the case that government and public sector institutions and businesses must evolve from the top-down approaches of the past. Our book shines a spotlight on a number of disparate efforts we’ve been observing as they emerge across the globe. People trying to improve how governments serve their citizens and are seeing profound results, from ending homelessness to tackling mental health challenges for millions.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Last week we were on the phone planning the week’s book events, when Tara got a text that President Obama had recommended our book on Twitter. Hana countered, “No he didn’t. That’s a joke, right?”

But he did. Certainly an honor. We are so grateful for his help in lifting up the work.

Both of us are most grateful to have served our country in the White House and in the US Digital Service. Working for President Obama is a career highlight for both of us.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Tara — This picture is of me (Tara orange dress), Jennifer Palmieri and President Obama. We are laughing very hard — doubled over from laughing so hard. You know what we are laughing at? My memo — an overly detailed briefing memo I wrote for President Obama. It was meant to prepare him for a radio interview with a music station. But as President Obama gently pointed out, it had the amount of detail you might need if you were presenting an argument to the Supreme Court and was unlikely to be what the radio DJ would ask about. The lessons: first, don’t take yourself too seriously. Also, deliver feedback in a kind-hearted way that brings everyone a smile.

Hana — When I started my career I was really, really shy. I HATED calling strangers on the phone. My first assignment in my very first job was on this scrappy House of Delegates race in Virginia was to make my way through a giant list of likely voters, call them, and ask if they were going to vote for our candidate. This was pretty much the worst task I could imagine being assigned, so for a few days I would just come in to the office and stare at the giant list and wish it would go away. Eventually I realized that the only way to make it go away was to do the work. So with lots of deep breaths, I did it.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. In a nutshell, how would you define what a ‘Thought Leader’ is. How is a thought leader different than a typical leader? How is a thought leader different than an influencer?

First, we should caveat this answer by saying that thought leadership doesn’t usually go by that name in the public sector, so we are a bit boggled by the term. That said, our book is an attempt to define a new field and what the core practices look like. Thought leadership is always about looking at the bigger picture and seeing the world, or a field, or a problem set holistically. And that is exactly what we aim to do in our book — to step back from the successes of individuals and organizations around the globe and see the through line. We make the case that our approaches to solving public problems must evolve to meet the time we live in and we suggest this type of work can be done by showing the stories of individuals moving mountains.

In our case, thought leadership comes from being deep in the work. Tara is working closely with governments to improve benefits like paid leave and the earned income tax credit. And Hana’s work focuses on growing the field of public interest technology via hands-on projects, and providing the field with research-based guidance on topics like maintaining an ethical framework in public sector projects, or better understanding how policy makers on Capitol Hill make decisions. To us, the combination of doing the work and then documenting what happened grounds our thought leadership in the world of practice.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming a thought leader. Why do you think it is worthwhile to invest resources and energy into this?

A lot of the work of solving public problems is done behind closed doors. We only get to see the results as a consumer, and then we often can only guess at the complex web of decisions that resulted in the end product. But if we want people to change how they work for the better, we strongly believe that work has to be made visible.

So we worked to write a book that would make visible the work of millions of leaders working around the globe in very different contexts visible. If we are successful, our writing helps connect leaders and makes a new way of working possible for future leaders.

Let’s talk about business opportunities specifically. Can you share a few examples of how thought leadership can help a business grow or create lucrative opportunities?

We both work for a non-profit, but the general idea is the same. When we first launched the Public Interest Technology program at New America, it was like we’d hung out a “Now Open” sign on a small dusty road that no one ever drove down. In other words, it was quiet. So we began much of our work by researching and writing about the state of the field. Those initial articles drew attention, and slowly project work began to come our way. At the same time, the field has been growing by leaps and bounds. We see lifting up the work is an essential part of that growth.

Ok. Now that we have that behind us, we’d love to hear your thoughts about how to eventually become a thought leader. Can you share 5 strategies that a person should implement to become known as a thought leader in their industry. Please tell us a story or example (ideally from your own experience) for each.

Never forget to ask questions. Many times we have been in a room where a lot of smart people are afraid to ask the question that is on everyone’s mind. If you are wondering “how exactly will this work?” someone else in the room is too. Don’t be afraid to ask. Be authentic. Be yourself. People can tell the difference. Be prepared. Know who you are going into a meeting with, do your homework, come with ideas. Don’t stop learning. The smartest people in the world have the capacity to gain new context and insights. Be kind. Don’t underestimate what you will learn through simple acts of kindness. Very important insights don’t just come from books, decks, probing thought leaders. Wisdom is not often where you most expect it.

And finally, put writing or presentations out into the world. You can have the greatest thoughts in the world, but if you don’t share them no one will ever know. I (Hana) began writing about UX in trade publications just because I had thoughts that I wanted to put out into the world for vetting. Those initial articles, written for UX Magazine, bolstered my confidence that I had things worth saying, and that there were people interested in hearing them.

In your opinion, who is an example of someone who has done a fantastic job as a thought leader? Which specific things have impressed you about that person? What lessons can we learn from this person’s approach.

Tara — Heather McGhee. Her thoughtful and personal research and analysis on race and policy in the United States detailed in her book “The Sum of Us” have the chance to reset the national conversation on where we have come from and where we are going on racial justice.

Hana — Heather Cox Richardson. For a period of time I had to step back from the daily onslaught of news. A friend suggested subscribing to her newsletter instead. I love how she makes history relevant by using it to place current events in context.

I have seen some discussion that the term “thought leader” is trite, overused, and should be avoided. What is your feeling about this?

As two doers we haven’t spent a lot of time thinking about the term “thought leader” but we do think it is important for thought leaders to be in or be proximate to the work they are thought leader-ing in. That is, thinking deep thoughts is critical to growth, but those deep thoughts can only come from being knee-deep in the work.

What advice would you give to other leaders to thrive and avoid burnout?

Burnout is a serious issue for public sector leaders including public interest technologists so we have thought a lot about it and are also careful to treat ourselves with care so we don’t get crispy ourselves. People get burned out when they are asked to carry a heavy emotional load, or feel they are banging their head against a brick wall daily, or simply when there is too much work and not enough time.

When you are working for the public good, especially when you are trying to change massive institutions to better serve the most vulnerable, burnout is always on the horizon. You might spend all day hearing from people on the front lines about how difficult their lives are, and then turn around and find that making the changes in government that will provide immediate help to people is going to take two years of work. In a lot of ways this is a recipe for burnout. So we have a number of practices we incorporate into our days. First, you don’t have to boil the ocean every day. Decide what matters most and focus on that. Then, hire and cultivate teams that are not only excellent and competent, but kind — don’t undervalue emotional quotients. And finally, taking breaks and getting sleep as needed. Listen to your body and your brain. If you need a day off or a week off, take it.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

At the center of our book is the radical idea that governments and service organizations can evolve to meet big challenges. If we inspire a movement that helps organizations truly walk in the shoes of the people they are serving, we believe that will help us shift to designing and delivering policies that really help people.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Hana — I once saw Charles Darwin’s daily schedule. It included time for walks and naps. I think about that every day, and have set it as a kind of life goal. I love that the person who invented the theory of evolution gave himself time to also enjoy nature, rest, and think. I dream of one day having a schedule like Darwin’s, but holding that as a goal allows me to permit myself time every day to get outside, if not for a walk or a run then just to read a book in the sun for a few minutes.

TARA — Louis Pasteur, the French chemist and microbiologist is credited with saying “chance favors only the prepared mind” this mantra of preparation and readiness for when whimsy strikes has never let me down. I am a person of preparedness and I find I never wish I was prepared less. The moment or opportunity often arises when you least expect it and it is always good to have a researched idea more — or dream project, it somehow increases the odds of serendipity.

We are blessed that very prominent leaders in business and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a lunch or breakfast with? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Hana: Madeleine Albright

I recently read her latest book, and she has had an incredible career. I love that she continues to take on new challenges at an age when most people are hanging up their dancing shoes, and she seems to take on every new adventure with aplomb. I dream of having 1/100th as interesting a life as hers.

Tara: Yo-Yo Ma

I love people who love what they do and throw themselves into what they love with abandon. World renowned musician Yo-Yo Ma seems like one of those people who just loves what he does. His music is stunning, his Bach Unaccompanied Cello Suites has carried me through more complex tasks and high and low moments than I care to confess. His new book, “Beginners Mind” keys into the importance of even at the top of a field of music or thought finding the ability to see with new or fresh eyes a piece or a problem.

How can our readers follow you online?

@taradmcguinness

@hanaschank

Thank you so much for your insights. This was very insightful and meaningful.