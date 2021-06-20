Tara Geraghty: “Resiliency is a muscle”

Resiliency is a muscle. You can develop it. If you have never needed to until now, consider yourself lucky. Like any muscle, it only gets stronger when you use it. Think of every disappointment you’ve overcome. It could be small, like not getting the lead in the school play, or being rejected by the college of your choice, it could be a heartbreak or losing someone you love, or a job loss or unexpected medical diagnosis.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

Tara has spent over 23+ years in leadership development leading a team of women across the nation. She holds a degree in theater, has a background in improvisation and is both Counseling Practitioner and REBT certified. She is the founder of Hey Girl, You Can growing a community of over 10K women in less than 45 days. Tara is a sought after Top 5 TEDx speaker, the Author of Making Cancer Fun: A Parent's Guide (Amazon #1 New Release), and has been featured on MSNBC, GMA, 5280 & Reader's Digest to name a few. She is a contributing author on Every Entrepreneur's Guide to Running your Own Business, a contributor to Conquer Magazine: The Patient's Voice, and can be heard on podcasts worldwide. She volunteers her time as a member of the JLMC and the NJ State & Public Affairs Committee. Tara lives in NJ with her miracle kid daughter Emily Grace.

Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sure! I grew up in a typical suburban family. I am the oldest of four. My mom left teaching to be a stay-at-home mom, and my father was a NYC attorney. I did all the “things” we are taught will make our lives successful. I was a leader in highschool, got into my first-choice college, and graduated a year early with straight A’s. I thought if I followed the “plan” life would be easy and good. I started my first business at 20 and pictured myself as a work at home mom with five kids! It’s funny how you realize life rarely turns out how you picture it!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

When I was pregnant with my daughter at my baby shower someone wrote me a card that read, “always remember God chose you to be your daughter’s mom.” When I’ve questioned myself, doubted my parenting, felt guilty or have struggled with how to bet the best parent for her I always go back to that quote. I remind myself, I may not be the best parent, but I AM the right parent for her.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I do feel blessed. One skill I learned early on is called BBA. A mentor taught me that term back in my early 20’s when I was starting out in sales. It stands for Bounce Back Ability. I was told the most successful salespeople have the best BBA. They don’t let no’s, rejection and disappointments keep them down, they simply bounce back. I didn’t realize that BBA for me wasn’t just a sales skill, it was going to become a life skill. I have been knocked down, sometimes literally having the wind knocked out of me, but I have learned to bounce back. To develop my resiliencey muscle. That one skill has served me well throughout my life.

I also learned how to compartmentalize and to think about what I think about! Growing up I never considered that I was in charge of my thoughts. If I was worrying, I was in charge of that. If I was complaining, negative, or thinking the worse, I was also in charge of that. Since I am in charge of what I think, I can always change what I am thinking. I learned how the brain is malleable. How I can wire (and re-wire!) my brain at all times. At some of the darkest times in my life I practiced stopping my runaway (fear based) thoughts and literally re-routed them into positive, hope-filled ones.

Finally, I believe my greatest coping skill is being able to reframe almost any experience. I can always find the blessing, silver lining, or gift in any situation. It annoys my daughter! She says, “Sometimes mom, it just stinks! Stop trying to find the positive!” But that’s not how I’m wired. I will always find a way to find the gift. That I believe has been the biggest secret to building my resiliency and BBA!

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

In 2008 my life changed overnight. I was married, my daughter was not quite two, and I had just returned from speaking at my first regional conference. That night, my now ex-husband, committed a domestic violence assault against me. The days, weeks and months that followed were like living in a nightmare. I found out the man I had been married to for years was not who he claimed to be. Fake jobs, past warrants and arrests, drug use and worse soon came to light. He graphically threatened to kill me and I lived in fear. During our lengthy divorce my only daughter (who was now three) ended up in an emergency room. She was diagnosed with high-risk stage four neuroblastoma (childhood cancer). I was literally in the ER getting her diagnosis with my ex-husband’s attorney on the phone threatening to sue the hospital if I wasn’t removed so he could “exercise his parenting time.” It was a horrible, dark and scary time.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

My daughter’s survival rate was low. I’m not sure which would have been worse, my ex-husband killing me or my daughter dying. I think my biggest fear was that he would kill me and harm my daughter in the process. Then I wouldn’t be there to protect her.

How did you react in the short term?

I laughed. I know that sounds weird right? I felt so out of control when she was diagnosed. I knew I couldn’t control whether she would live or die. I couldn’t control the cancer, the chemo, the side effects or her survival. I couldn’t control if my ex would follow through with his threats. I couldn’t control any of the externals. I could only control me. How I chose to act, think, and respond. I thought to myself, “If I only have a few days, weeks or months left with my daughter, I am going to make sure they are the most fun we have ever had.” I also knew her will to live would impact her survival. I needed to keep her spirit strong even if I couldn’t’ keep her body strong. I became a full time cancer- fun maker.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I knew from all my years of personal development training what I focused on would get “bigger.” As things around me kept falling apart I made a conscious decision to refocus (reframe) my brain. I began a grateful journal to cope. I remember that first night sitting in my daughter’s hospital bed with her while she slept. I listed 18 things I was grateful for. 18! The next night it was 19. Within three months I wrote a blog titled “Life is Good” and I meant it. I was still in the hospital, she still had cancer, and I was still dealing with my ex-husband, but I had retrained my brain to see the good and was at peace.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I wish I could say that was all it took. It wasn’t. I went through a six-year court battle in the midst of her cancer treatment. When the dust finally settled, my daughter and I ended up with lifetime restraining orders and eventually she finished treatment. In my mind I wanted to “go back to” life before all the trauma. The harsh reality was there was no life to go “back to.” It was about creating a new life. One I didn’t want, didn’t plan for and never envisioned. It was difficult letting go of the regret, pain, abuse, and fear. I remember the day I stood in my living room and made the decision I would not live in fear anymore. My ex had stolen years from my life, and live or die, I wasn’t going to let him steal one more day. I also had to come to terms with the fact that my daughter’s life is a gift. I can’t control how long she will be here anymore than I can control how long I, you, or anyone will be here. So, every day really is a gift, a blessing and a reason to be grateful. She turned 15 this month and I call her my Miracle Kid! I do remember the night, years later, I was laying in bed and finally forgave my ex husband. I remember sobbing. I didn’t forgive him for him, he doesn’t even know, and I haven’t seen or spoken to him in years (and I’m grateful for that!). It was for me. It was to heal the hurt, acknowledge I played a part in marrying someone who was so abusive, I consciously or unconsciously chose to ignore the warning signs, and I choose to stay. Forgiving him was also about forgiving myself. Today I can say I’m grateful for those choices. Marrying my ex wasn’t a mistake. It was my destiny. To have my daughter, be her mom, go through childhood cancer, raise a miracle kid, and now teach others how to build their own resilience muscle and overcome life’s biggest challenges (using fun, laughter and gratitude as coping tools!)

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I gave myself grace. Then I listed all the gifts, blessings and lessons I wouldn’t have received if I hadn’t gone through what I did. There was a loss of my innocence, but it was replaced with wisdom, perspective and appreciation. I like who I am, and I wouldn’t be me without those experiences. I keep that list in my datebook to look at when I am feeling discouraged. It reminds me how much I have to be grateful for. I also pray, a lot. The quote I have decided to live by is one by Erma Bombeck. A huge wood palette hangs in my office with these words, “When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left and could say ‘I used everything you gave me.’ “ It is my daily prayer.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I don’t think there was a particular person. I did do lots of therapy, lots of prayer, and lots of journaling. No one particular person stands out.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Sure! I’ve had the most amazing experiences come from those years of pain. Who knew seeds were being planted that would later bloom into a TEDx talk, a #1 new release book, getting paid to speak at conferences, and now building a community of 25,000 women! There’s a great quote, (can you see I like quotes?) paraphrased to say, when you have gone through a fire you need to turn around and throw water on those still in the flames. I think anyone who has gone through a trauma can give hope and inspiration to those still hurting. Hope is what keeps us alive.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned I really can get through anything. It’s a powerful moment when you realize you really can handle anything life might throw at you. For example, when COIVD hit there was a period of time I thought I would have to temporarily close my business. Non-essential companies were being forced to close and there was a possibility our manufacturing plant might also be forced to close. I remember initially panicking and adding up how much money I had just in case I had no income for the next 6 months. Then, I worked through worse case scenarios in my mind. It’s a practice called “catastrophizing.” I use it in a positive way. I get to the worse, end of the road, case. In this scenario I thought, “Well if I have no money, no way to make money, and world shuts down, I’ll have to give up my home, put my stuff in storage, move back home with my mother, and wait it out. Then, when COVID is over, I’ll have to rebuild my life. Well, I guess did it once before, so I can do it again.” After I walked through that scenario in my mind, I realized it wasn’t as bad as I was believing and I reminded myself I can get through anything, including this. Imagine knowing nothing can knock you down and keep you there. How powerful would you feel? To me this is the priceless gift all those years of pain gave me.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Resiliency is a muscle. You can develop it. If you have never needed to until now, consider yourself lucky. Like any muscle, it only gets stronger when you use it. Think of every disappointment you’ve overcome. It could be small, like not getting the lead in the school play, or being rejected by the college of your choice, it could be a heartbreak or losing someone you love, or a job loss or unexpected medical diagnosis. Write down each time you have had to bounce back. When you can read in black and white how strong you really are, how life went on, or even how something better came along, you realize you’ve been actually building and strengthening this muscle the whole time. You are the mirror for your children. Our children look to us to learn how to “do life.” We often talk about wanting to have resilient children. We want our children to be able to cope with whatever life throws at them. Yet, how often do we get a chance to model this for them? COVID again, has been a great example of a once-in-a-lifetime chance to model for our children how we show up in life when it changes suddenly and in ways we can’t control. Do we look for the blessings? For example, more time together as a family, less over commitments, and getting to find creative ways to spend our time socially distanced, (how many car parade birthdays had you gone to before COVID?) Can we laugh at ourselves and find ways to still have fun? Toilet paper madness, masks that look like animal faces, and the best memes we’ve had in years! What a gift for our children to see real resiliency in action. Gratitude will change you. The one simple practice of listing everything and anything I could think of to be grateful for literally changed my life. It was probably the single most impactful practice I have every done. I listed everything from a friend who brought me tweezers to the hospital (my face was thankful) to the inventor of coffee (I was thankful) to simply being grateful a day lasted only 24 hours and tomorrow was another day to start over new. I dare anyone who thinks gratitude is overrated to write in a grateful journal every night for one month. The only rule is you can’t list the same thing every day and you have to list at least five things. Coffee is on me if you don’t notice in a difference in your life! Why not you? This was my mantra while was in the hospital and I still use it today. I would think, “Well Tara, someone’s child is going to live. Someone is going to be the miracle, the exception, why not you?” And why not YOU? Someone is going to break that record, score that promotion, win the lottery. If someone is, why not you? Laugh. Seriously. Just laugh. Laughing does soooo many great things to the body. I did my entire TEDx talk on laughter in medicine. It builds your immune system, helps you live longer, even builds up your ability to withstand pain. Even a fake smile will trick your body into release yummy feel-good dopamine’s. So, when you want to cry, laugh instead.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would change the way children experience medical procedures. Everything from a child’s annual wellness checkup, to X-rays, to cancer. Everything would be about embracing the silly, the fun, the giggles. We take children out of their natural play environments and throw them into scary medical environments. There is no reason for this. Did you know there are 2,200 medical studies showing the benefits of laughter in medicine? It’s what I based my TEDx talk on, “Choosing Fun in the Chaos of Cancer.” Now, maybe everything can’t be fun all the time, but it can be 100% better than what we are doing now. I have so many ideas for products, resources and tools that would change the medical world for children and their families. It one of the reason’s I am committed to teaching people how to show up differently in life. To build resiliency, practice gratitude and respond to life rather than live in reaction. Then when trauma hits (medically or otherwise) we are prepared to ride that wave on a crazy fun surfboard vs drown in a sea of despair.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Sarah Blakey is my girl crush! She is such an inspiration to me for so many reasons! She breaks the mold for women business leaders. She was willing to take her 5K dollars, red backpack and believe in her vision. More importantly though, now she is invested in supporting other women in their dreams by giving back. My favorite thing about her though, is how she also embraces fun, laughter, and silliness while being real, transparent and raw AND STILL running a billion dollar business. I may be her biggest fan girl!

